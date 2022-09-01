Read full article on original website
IFA 2022: What Folding Laptops Mean for the Future of Portable Computing
At IFA 2022 in Berlin, Germany, we got a hands-on look at both the new Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop and Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Fold 2nd Gen. Both are small form factor laptops featuring large fold-out screens. In our short time with both units, we were able to...
Should You Buy a Curved or Straight Display? Soon It Won’t Matter
Buying a monitor has never been more stressful. Curved screens are in vogue if you are a gamer, but creatives usually need straight panels that give accurate color representation. Even if you feel like you fit perfectly into one of those brackets, watching TV shows on a curved display means sitting directly in the right place.
What Is the M.2 Specification? Everything You Need to Know
When you buy a new SSD for your motherboard, you'll come across several options. The old-fashioned one, of course, is the SATA drive. But one specific kind of SSD has been exploding in popularity: NVMe SSDs. Instead of using SATA, they're much smaller in size and connect to your motherboard using the M.2 connector.
7 Reasons to Buy Apple's Studio Display
Apple has been getting quite a lot of heat since releasing the Studio Display in March 2022. For the most part, the backlash and criticism seem justifiable: the monitor starts at $1,599 and offers nothing more than competing options at lower price points. However, if we look at the broader...
IFA 2022: HomeKit or Nest? Here's Why It No Longer Matters
Smart home tech was supposed to bring easy automation to the spaces we live in. But unfortunately, each major player in the market tried to force consumers only to use their products, and it quickly became a bewildering mess of compatibility issues and brand loyalty. This is about to change...
What Is Unified Memory and How Much Do You Need?
In 2020 Apple made a bold move; they dumped Intel and shifted to their proprietary silicon for powering their MacBooks. Although the move to the ARM architecture from the x86 design language raised several eyebrows, Apple proved everyone wrong when the MacBooks powered by Apple silicon offered mind-blowing performance per watt.
Adobe Cloud vs. Device Selections in Photoshop: How Do They Compare?
With the release of Adobe Photoshop version 23.5.0 comes the option to use Adobe’s Cloud computers to make selections using the Select Subject feature. In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to use it and when to use it for the best possible selections. How will your computer...
MakeUseOf Best of IFA 2022: Our Award Winners
IFA Berlin is currently underway, and we found a lot of cool gems we want to share with you. This is one of the oldest industrial exhibitions in Germany, with the first event taking place back in 1924. Nowadays, it's Europe's biggest tech show, with thousands of exhibitors every year...
10 Ways to Fix Screen Flickering on a MacBook
Does the screen on your MacBook flicker or flash randomly? Or does it happen all the time? Although both scenarios could indicate a hardware fault with the display or GPU, multiple software factors can also be at play. So, before you visit your local Apple Store, check out what you...
How to Change the Icon in a Windows Forms Desktop Application
If you are creating a new desktop application, you may be following your own branding and design. This might include a custom color palette, UI design, or the icon that displays when a user opens your app. When using Windows Forms to create your app, Visual Studio adds a default...
How to Install and Use FreshRSS on Your Raspberry Pi
Keeping up to date with the news and your favorite creators is essential in the modern world, but you don't need to create a FaceBook, Google, or Apple account for that. With FreshRSS, you can pull the latest news, blogs, and other feeds straight from the ether to your Raspberry Pi and view it all in one place through your browser or a dedicated app on your mobile device.
Samsung Is Bringing All the Fold 4 and Flip 4 Features to Its Old Foldable Phones
All of Samsung's existing foldable phones are about to get a whole lot of new features, as they become eligible to be upgraded to the One UI 4.1.1 software used on the latest generation Flip 4 and Fold 4 devices. It will bring them vastly improved multitasking, new camera features, and a much more useful cover screen.
Upgrade Your Dumb TV With the Mecool KA1 All-in-One Android TV and Smart Speaker
With a useful USB 3.0 port, the Mecool Android TV box proves that video streaming devices don’t have to be tiny. While Google smart assistant is built-in and you can control your robot vacuum and lights, some apps are curiously missing, other well-known services are unstable, and ultimately, you might wish you’d opted for an HDMI streaming stick instead.
