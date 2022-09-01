ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

Should You Buy a Curved or Straight Display? Soon It Won’t Matter

Buying a monitor has never been more stressful. Curved screens are in vogue if you are a gamer, but creatives usually need straight panels that give accurate color representation. Even if you feel like you fit perfectly into one of those brackets, watching TV shows on a curved display means sitting directly in the right place.
TV SHOWS
makeuseof.com

What Is the M.2 Specification? Everything You Need to Know

When you buy a new SSD for your motherboard, you'll come across several options. The old-fashioned one, of course, is the SATA drive. But one specific kind of SSD has been exploding in popularity: NVMe SSDs. Instead of using SATA, they're much smaller in size and connect to your motherboard using the M.2 connector.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

7 Reasons to Buy Apple's Studio Display

Apple has been getting quite a lot of heat since releasing the Studio Display in March 2022. For the most part, the backlash and criticism seem justifiable: the monitor starts at $1,599 and offers nothing more than competing options at lower price points. However, if we look at the broader...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hdr#Sdr#Color Depth#Color Space#High Color#Amazon Prime
makeuseof.com

IFA 2022: HomeKit or Nest? Here's Why It No Longer Matters

Smart home tech was supposed to bring easy automation to the spaces we live in. But unfortunately, each major player in the market tried to force consumers only to use their products, and it quickly became a bewildering mess of compatibility issues and brand loyalty. This is about to change...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

What Is Unified Memory and How Much Do You Need?

In 2020 Apple made a bold move; they dumped Intel and shifted to their proprietary silicon for powering their MacBooks. Although the move to the ARM architecture from the x86 design language raised several eyebrows, Apple proved everyone wrong when the MacBooks powered by Apple silicon offered mind-blowing performance per watt.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Adobe Cloud vs. Device Selections in Photoshop: How Do They Compare?

With the release of Adobe Photoshop version 23.5.0 comes the option to use Adobe’s Cloud computers to make selections using the Select Subject feature. In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to use it and when to use it for the best possible selections. How will your computer...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

MakeUseOf Best of IFA 2022: Our Award Winners

IFA Berlin is currently underway, and we found a lot of cool gems we want to share with you. This is one of the oldest industrial exhibitions in Germany, with the first event taking place back in 1924. Nowadays, it's Europe's biggest tech show, with thousands of exhibitors every year...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
makeuseof.com

10 Ways to Fix Screen Flickering on a MacBook

Does the screen on your MacBook flicker or flash randomly? Or does it happen all the time? Although both scenarios could indicate a hardware fault with the display or GPU, multiple software factors can also be at play. So, before you visit your local Apple Store, check out what you...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Change the Icon in a Windows Forms Desktop Application

If you are creating a new desktop application, you may be following your own branding and design. This might include a custom color palette, UI design, or the icon that displays when a user opens your app. When using Windows Forms to create your app, Visual Studio adds a default...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Install and Use FreshRSS on Your Raspberry Pi

Keeping up to date with the news and your favorite creators is essential in the modern world, but you don't need to create a FaceBook, Google, or Apple account for that. With FreshRSS, you can pull the latest news, blogs, and other feeds straight from the ether to your Raspberry Pi and view it all in one place through your browser or a dedicated app on your mobile device.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Upgrade Your Dumb TV With the Mecool KA1 All-in-One Android TV and Smart Speaker

With a useful USB 3.0 port, the Mecool Android TV box proves that video streaming devices don’t have to be tiny. While Google smart assistant is built-in and you can control your robot vacuum and lights, some apps are curiously missing, other well-known services are unstable, and ultimately, you might wish you’d opted for an HDMI streaming stick instead.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy