Head of Russian oil giant that criticized Ukraine war dies after reportedly falling from hospital window
The head of a Russian oil giant that criticized President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine died Thursday after reportedly falling out of his hospital window. Lukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov died after falling from a window of the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the situation.
Agriculture Online
Ukraine agricultural exports seen at 50 mln T this year, industry body says
KYIV, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine's exports of agricultural products will total about 50 million tonnes this marketing year, the deputy chair of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council told reporters on Monday. The country's harvest of agricultural products is expected to total 60-65 million tonnes, said Denys Marchuk, whose organisation represents...
Agriculture Online
Iraq plans on buying more wheat to boost local flour production - ministry
DUBAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Iraq’s trade ministry said it plans to import more wheat for local flour production to decrease dependence on more expensive imported flour, the country's state grain buying agency said late on Saturday. The trade ministry is to "adopt new mechanisms" of wheat buying, the...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Argentina offers exchange-rate sweetener to boost soy exports
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Argentina's Economy Minister Sergion Massa announced new incentives beginning on Monday for soybean farmers to sell more of their stock by tapping a better exchange rate, in a bid to boost exports and hard currency reserves. The Sunday announcement covers incentives that are set...
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine-bound grain ship's engine fails in Bosphorus, second incident this week
ISTANBUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - A cargo ship bound for Ukraine to pick up grains under a U.N.-brokered deal had a brief engine failure as it was transiting Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait overnight, a shipping company said on Saturday, marking a second incident this week. The Briza's engine failed around 2330...
Agriculture Online
Strategie Grains cuts EU sunseed forecast, raises rapeseed outlook
PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Strategie Grains cut its forecasts for this year's European Union sunflower seed and soybean crops, citing damage inflicted by recent dry and hot weather, while raising its rapeseed outlook thanks to a better than expected harvest. In an oilseed report, the consultancy lowered by nearly...
Agriculture Online
Brazilian mills limit wheat imports as inflation dents domestic demand
SAO PAULO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian mills have limited imports of wheat due to rising prices and the impact of domestic inflation on consumption, which affected demand for pasta, cookies and bread, industry representatives and analysts said on Friday. Wheat imports through July reached the lowest levels since 2017,...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat, corn, soybeans bounce ahead of U.S. holiday weekend
CHICAGO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, corn and soybean futures rose on Friday on a short-covering bounce ahead of a three-day U.S. holiday weekend, led by strength in crude oil and other commodities as fears waned about aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. A rally in world...
Agriculture Online
India's August palm oil imports hit 11-month high as prices correct - dealers
MUMBAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports nearly doubled to an 11-month high in August from a month earlier, as a correction in prices prompted refiners to ramp up purchases, five dealers told Reuters on Monday. Higher palm oil purchases by the world's biggest edible oil importer could...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine dispatches its biggest grain convoy of U.N. deal so far - ministry
Sept 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine said it had dispatched its biggest convoy of grain vessels under a U.N.-brokered deal so far after 13 ships set sail from its ports on Sunday carrying 282,500 tonnes of agricultural products to foreign markets. The cargo bound for eight countries was loaded at the...
