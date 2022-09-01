ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine agricultural exports seen at 50 mln T this year, industry body says

KYIV, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine's exports of agricultural products will total about 50 million tonnes this marketing year, the deputy chair of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council told reporters on Monday. The country's harvest of agricultural products is expected to total 60-65 million tonnes, said Denys Marchuk, whose organisation represents...
Iraq plans on buying more wheat to boost local flour production - ministry

DUBAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Iraq’s trade ministry said it plans to import more wheat for local flour production to decrease dependence on more expensive imported flour, the country's state grain buying agency said late on Saturday. The trade ministry is to "adopt new mechanisms" of wheat buying, the...
UPDATE 1-Argentina offers exchange-rate sweetener to boost soy exports

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Argentina's Economy Minister Sergion Massa announced new incentives beginning on Monday for soybean farmers to sell more of their stock by tapping a better exchange rate, in a bid to boost exports and hard currency reserves. The Sunday announcement covers incentives that are set...
#Ukraine#Winter Wheat#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Reuters#Russian#Farmers
Ukraine-bound grain ship's engine fails in Bosphorus, second incident this week

ISTANBUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - A cargo ship bound for Ukraine to pick up grains under a U.N.-brokered deal had a brief engine failure as it was transiting Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait overnight, a shipping company said on Saturday, marking a second incident this week. The Briza's engine failed around 2330...
Strategie Grains cuts EU sunseed forecast, raises rapeseed outlook

PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Strategie Grains cut its forecasts for this year's European Union sunflower seed and soybean crops, citing damage inflicted by recent dry and hot weather, while raising its rapeseed outlook thanks to a better than expected harvest. In an oilseed report, the consultancy lowered by nearly...
Brazilian mills limit wheat imports as inflation dents domestic demand

SAO PAULO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian mills have limited imports of wheat due to rising prices and the impact of domestic inflation on consumption, which affected demand for pasta, cookies and bread, industry representatives and analysts said on Friday. Wheat imports through July reached the lowest levels since 2017,...
GRAINS-Wheat, corn, soybeans bounce ahead of U.S. holiday weekend

CHICAGO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, corn and soybean futures rose on Friday on a short-covering bounce ahead of a three-day U.S. holiday weekend, led by strength in crude oil and other commodities as fears waned about aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. A rally in world...
India's August palm oil imports hit 11-month high as prices correct - dealers

MUMBAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports nearly doubled to an 11-month high in August from a month earlier, as a correction in prices prompted refiners to ramp up purchases, five dealers told Reuters on Monday. Higher palm oil purchases by the world's biggest edible oil importer could...
Ukraine dispatches its biggest grain convoy of U.N. deal so far - ministry

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine said it had dispatched its biggest convoy of grain vessels under a U.N.-brokered deal so far after 13 ships set sail from its ports on Sunday carrying 282,500 tonnes of agricultural products to foreign markets. The cargo bound for eight countries was loaded at the...
