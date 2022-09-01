Read full article on original website
Wisconsin parents arrested after 11-month-old overdoses on fentanyl, morphine
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two parents from Madison, Wisconsin have been arrested on felony charges of Neglecting a Child for the July 2021 death of their 11-month-old. According to the Madison Police Department, officers began conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the child. After a ‘thorough investigation’, it was determined that the 11-month-old suffered an overdose due to the combined effect of Fentanyl and Morphine.
Wisconsin man sentenced for cocaine trafficking, pulled over with loaded gun and $20k+ in vehicle
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to federal prison for ‘distributing crack cocaine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.’. In August 2021, Eshawn Reed sped away from Beloit police officers while attempting to be pulled over for a traffic...
Racine man arrested after multiple-agency car chase
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 39-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after a car chase on a highway near Dane County, Iowa County Communications said. Iowa Co. officials were tipped off about the driver by neighboring counties saying that he was involved in a police pursuit when they spotted his vehicle on US Highway 18-151 going eastbound near Blue Mounds.
Kenosha homicide; men sentenced for roles in 2020 killing
KENOSHA, Wis. - Two men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a 2020 Kenosha homicide. Prosecutors charged Nathan Shaw and Giovanni Daniel in the death of Nicholas Christman, who was shot and killed in the backyard of a home. Shaw, 31, of Racine, was sentenced to life...
Kenosha shooting; 2 victims showed up at hospitals with injuries
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say two people were wounded following a shooting on 36th Avenue just north of 50th Street Saturday evening, Sept. 3. Officials say officers responded to the area just after 5 p.m. Saturday. While investigating the area, police spoke with multiple groups with little to no cooperation.
Four teens arrested following police pursuit, crash near 26th and Keefe
The Milwaukee Police Department said four teens have been arrested following a police pursuit and crash early Sunday morning.
3 people facing charges in connection to Eau Claire County homicide
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Three people are charged in connection to the death of a man found in a ditch in Eau Claire County in June. Court records show 37-year-old Philip Novak of Milwaukee, Wis. is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony bail jumping.
Teenagers arrested overnight in stolen car following crash
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 3:13 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, police took four teenagers into custody following a crash near 26th and Nash Streets. Milwaukee police say the teenagers, who were all male, were inside a stolen car. The driver was 15 years old, along with another 15-year-old and two 14-year-olds.
Homicide suspect shot dead by Milwaukee police after high-speed chase
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the suspect involved in Friday night's officer-involved shooting as Ernest Terrell Blakney.
Milwaukee mayor on police shooting of homicide suspect
FOX6 News spoke to Mayor Cavalier Johnson about the fatal shooting of a homicide suspect downtown. The shooting followed a pursuit, and there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and officers.
Brookfield liquor theft from Metro Market; suspect identified
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police say they have identified a man suspected of stealing liquor from the Metro Market on W. Bluemound Road on Friday, Sept. 2. Officials say the suspect selected and concealed several bottles of liquor in his waist band and left the store without paying for them.
VIDEO: Frantic police chase through Brookfield backyards
Brookfield Police released new body camera video showing a frantic chase through backyards last Tuesday.
MPD: Parents arrested in overdose death of 11-month-old baby
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The parents of an 11-month-old baby who died in 2021 were arrested Friday after an investigation determined that the child died of an overdose, Madison Police Department stated. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office informed the police department about the death after the infant died at...
Violent Home Invasion in Rockford, Victims Pissed At Local Police For Remaining Silent
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Robert Camel sought, has ties to Racine
RACINE, Wis. - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is asking for help in the search for 33-year-old Robert Camel. Camel is wanted for a parole violation – convicted of burglary in 2013 – and has a history of not cooperating with authorities. "His previous history of violence...
Beloit cocaine dealer sentenced to 9 years
MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Eshawn Reed, 40, has been sentenced to spend 9 years in federal prison on charges of cocaine trafficking and weapons charges. According to the U.S. Justice Department, Reed distributed crack cocaine in the Janesville area on April 6th, July 19, and August 5, 2021, and then on August 10th, he possessed […]
Dogs seized in Washington County, humane society takes in nearly 50
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Humane Society took in nearly 50 dogs, most of them puppies, late Friday, Sept. 2. The organization said the dogs were being illegally transported to the area from Texas in a pickup truck and seized by law enforcement, intercepted at a home in Richfield. The Washington County Sheriff's Office contacted the Washington County Humane Society, and they jumped into action, working through the night to get the 46 puppies and one adult dog settled.
137 people cited for underage drinking at Wisconsin bar, more citations ‘likely’
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – On one Thursday evening in Wisconsin, 143 patrons at a particular bar were contacted by police, and only six were of age. According to the Madison Police Department, during the evening of September 1, a proactive enforcement of liquor laws in the downtown area was conducted. Multiple bars were visited and the establishments were reportedly cooperative with officers.
Man found guilty in Madison woman’s 2021 murder
MADISON, Wis. — A 52-year-old man charged with killing a 31-year-old woman on Madison’s east side last year on the Fourth of July was found guilty of intentional homicide Friday evening, online court records show. After just over five hours of deliberation following a four-and-a-half day trial, a...
Genoa City Police investigating unauthorized entrance in elementary school
The Genoa City Police Department is investigating an unauthorized entry into Brookwood Elementary School on Friday.
