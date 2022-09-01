ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walworth County, WI

Comments / 1

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin parents arrested after 11-month-old overdoses on fentanyl, morphine

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two parents from Madison, Wisconsin have been arrested on felony charges of Neglecting a Child for the July 2021 death of their 11-month-old. According to the Madison Police Department, officers began conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the child. After a ‘thorough investigation’, it was determined that the 11-month-old suffered an overdose due to the combined effect of Fentanyl and Morphine.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Racine man arrested after multiple-agency car chase

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 39-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after a car chase on a highway near Dane County, Iowa County Communications said. Iowa Co. officials were tipped off about the driver by neighboring counties saying that he was involved in a police pursuit when they spotted his vehicle on US Highway 18-151 going eastbound near Blue Mounds.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha homicide; men sentenced for roles in 2020 killing

KENOSHA, Wis. - Two men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a 2020 Kenosha homicide. Prosecutors charged Nathan Shaw and Giovanni Daniel in the death of Nicholas Christman, who was shot and killed in the backyard of a home. Shaw, 31, of Racine, was sentenced to life...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lyons, WI
County
Walworth County, WI
Walworth County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Burlington, WI
State
Arizona State
City
Racine, WI
Burlington, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Elkhorn, WI
City
Lake Geneva, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha shooting; 2 victims showed up at hospitals with injuries

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say two people were wounded following a shooting on 36th Avenue just north of 50th Street Saturday evening, Sept. 3. Officials say officers responded to the area just after 5 p.m. Saturday. While investigating the area, police spoke with multiple groups with little to no cooperation.
KENOSHA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

3 people facing charges in connection to Eau Claire County homicide

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Three people are charged in connection to the death of a man found in a ditch in Eau Claire County in June. Court records show 37-year-old Philip Novak of Milwaukee, Wis. is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony bail jumping.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Teenagers arrested overnight in stolen car following crash

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 3:13 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, police took four teenagers into custody following a crash near 26th and Nash Streets. Milwaukee police say the teenagers, who were all male, were inside a stolen car. The driver was 15 years old, along with another 15-year-old and two 14-year-olds.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Firearms
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield liquor theft from Metro Market; suspect identified

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police say they have identified a man suspected of stealing liquor from the Metro Market on W. Bluemound Road on Friday, Sept. 2. Officials say the suspect selected and concealed several bottles of liquor in his waist band and left the store without paying for them.
BROOKFIELD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbc15.com

MPD: Parents arrested in overdose death of 11-month-old baby

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The parents of an 11-month-old baby who died in 2021 were arrested Friday after an investigation determined that the child died of an overdose, Madison Police Department stated. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office informed the police department about the death after the infant died at...
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Violent Home Invasion in Rockford, Victims Pissed At Local Police For Remaining Silent

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Robert Camel sought, has ties to Racine

RACINE, Wis. - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is asking for help in the search for 33-year-old Robert Camel. Camel is wanted for a parole violation – convicted of burglary in 2013 – and has a history of not cooperating with authorities. "His previous history of violence...
RACINE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit cocaine dealer sentenced to 9 years

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Eshawn Reed, 40, has been sentenced to spend 9 years in federal prison on charges of cocaine trafficking and weapons charges. According to the U.S. Justice Department, Reed distributed crack cocaine in the Janesville area on April 6th, July 19, and August 5, 2021, and then on August 10th, he possessed […]
BELOIT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dogs seized in Washington County, humane society takes in nearly 50

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Humane Society took in nearly 50 dogs, most of them puppies, late Friday, Sept. 2. The organization said the dogs were being illegally transported to the area from Texas in a pickup truck and seized by law enforcement, intercepted at a home in Richfield. The Washington County Sheriff's Office contacted the Washington County Humane Society, and they jumped into action, working through the night to get the 46 puppies and one adult dog settled.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

137 people cited for underage drinking at Wisconsin bar, more citations ‘likely’

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – On one Thursday evening in Wisconsin, 143 patrons at a particular bar were contacted by police, and only six were of age. According to the Madison Police Department, during the evening of September 1, a proactive enforcement of liquor laws in the downtown area was conducted. Multiple bars were visited and the establishments were reportedly cooperative with officers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy