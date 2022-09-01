Read full article on original website
Coralville Pride Festival expands in second year
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Coralville had its second pride festival Sunday afternoon with expanded events and hours. The event moved from the Tavern Blue last year to the Green State Credit Union this year, to open up more space for activities. Those activities included food, drinks and live music. Organizers...
cbs2iowa.com
Downtown Waterloo's Taste of Loo is in full swing
Waterloo — Sunday afternoon, Main Street Waterloo announced they are hosting Downtown Waterloo’s Taste of Loo. Sweet & Spicy Sponsor: Experience Waterloo. Taste of Loo has been going on in Downtown Waterloo for more than 20 years. This year, the city is celebrating the diverse dining in Downtown...
KCCI.com
Second man booked in Iowa jail in connection to Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Dimione Walker, 29, was booked into the Linn County Jail on Sept. 2, nearly four months after thedeadly shooting at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids on April 10th, KCRG reports. Three people died and nine others were injured in the shooting. Walker...
WPMI
City in Iowa requires pit bull owners to get rid of dogs during holiday weekend
KEYSTONE, Iowa (KGAN) — A city in Iowa has required pit bull owners to get rid of dogs during the holiday weekend. Keystone, along with the Benton County Sheriff's Office, sent a notice to residents on Friday afternoon, noting that their pit bulls have to leave. Keystone gave residents...
KCCI.com
Residents frustrated over new pit bull ban in an eastern Iowa town
KEYSTONE, Iowa — A pit bull ban in an Eastern Iowa town is moving along. The city of Keystone and the Benton County Sheriff's office sent a notice to residents on Friday. It states residents must remove their pit bulls within three days. Sunday is the last day for residents to file a request and discuss the ban with the City Council.
KCRG.com
Trinity Health now sole owner of MercyOne
Scuba diving with diabetes is tough, but not impossible for Iowa 10-year-old Stella is one of the youngest divers to get her certification at Diventures in North Liberty. Slower job growth in August could help lower inflation. Updated: 10 hours ago. Hiring in the U.S. has slowed slightly, which could...
I Have Strong Thoughts About Something on Iowa Roads [OPINION]
If you drive, take mass transit of any kind, or depend even use the roads to cycle, you have an opinion on road construction. The dreaded orange (sometimes red) and white detour signs and cones adorn Iowa roads all spring, summer, and much of fall. Well, so do I. For...
Daily Iowan
Franken responds to Grassley ad criticizing him for comments on rural Iowa
Admiral Mike Franken – the Democratic Senate candidate running against incumbent Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, – responded to an ad produced by Grassley that quoted Franken. The commercial quoted Franken as saying rural Iowa was “depressing,” Franken said the quote was taken out of context. During...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Tailgate – Iowa vs South Dakota State
Daniel McGregor-Huyer is a photographer and videographer at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior majoring in cinematic...
KCRG.com
Child injured in Waterloo shooting
Scuba diving with diabetes is tough, but not impossible for Iowa 10-year-old Stella is one of the youngest divers to get her certification at Diventures in North Liberty. Students must have Iowa residency, be first-time students, and live on campus.
KCRG.com
Farmers allowed to grow two crops on same piece of land
FAYETTE CO., Iowa (KCRG) - The USDA has made changes to allow farmers to plant and harvest two crops on the same piece of land. Essentially, allowing for 2-cash crops. “I’ll plant a rye in the fall, and soybeans in the spring,” said Fayette County Farmer, Loran Steinlage. “Before, it was illegal to insure the soybeans.”
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Highway 30 Coalition Proposes Rural Four from Ogden to Carroll
The Highway 30 Coalition is finishing up an economic impact study regarding two portions of the highway to four-laned. Highway 30 Coalition President Adam Schweers says they want to see two 40-mile stretches of the highway be four-lane, including from Ogden to Carroll and Lisbon to DeWitt. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio these two segments, along with advocating for a four-lane bypass with Missouri Valley, have been identified by the Iowa Department of Transportation as priority sections.
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers
The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
Heading to Kinnick? Here is Where To Eat After The Game
Cheering the Iowa Hawkeyes on to victory is one of the best things about fall. But doing so can work up quite the appetite! After parking, walking to Kinnick Stadium, walking to your seats, cheering during the game, and then walking back to your car leaves even the most die-hard Hawkeye fan starving! Fortunately for you, Iowa City and Coralville are full of great places to eat on game day. Here are just a few of the highlights.
Governor Reynolds Responds to Texas’ Bussed Migrant “Wish List”
[UPDATE]: According to KCRG, in response to news of Texas Governor Greg Abbott making Iowa City a "wishlist" destination for migrants being bussed away from his state, Iowa Governor Reynolds confirmed in a message that "no migrants will be coming to Iowa from Texas". The Iowa Catholic Worker Housse organization says they remain prepared to take them in should they arrive.
KCRG.com
Texas Gov. lists Iowa City among destinations for bussing migrants to
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For weeks, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott has reportedly been busing hundreds of immigrants from the border to various sanctuary cities. The immigrants are being bused from Texas as part of a strategy launched by Abbott this year to share the influx of people from outside the United States with liberal cities. Abbott has bused immigrants to Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. so far.
KCRG.com
Few storms Friday evening, cooler weekend ahead
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday night lights this evening looks to be in good shape, though a bit warm to start. Tonight, a cold front will bring the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms as it passes and more comfortable temperatures for the holiday weekend. Look for more clouds tomorrow as well. Another round of isolated activity may be able to get going in the afternoon. Any rain tonight or tomorrow looks light and should remain low impact.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to Sunday morning fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning the Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded when a one-story commercial building was on fire in the 300 block of 9th Avenue Southeast. When the firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke and fire coming out of the front door....
bleedingheartland.com
Rally in support of Ingredion workers on strike
Dave Leshtz is a member of AFT Local 716 and editor of The Prairie Progressive. As a crowd gathered for a rally by Lucita’s Diner in Cedar Rapids on a hot September 1, two people in Union Yes! t-shirts shaded their eyes while looking up at the top of the Ingredion plant across the street.
Iowa Fan's Reaction To Hawkeyes Performance Is Going Viral
Iowa's performance this Saturday against South Dakota State has been painful to watch. In fact, the Hawkeyes have been so lethargic in their season opener that fans at Kinnick Stadium are slowly losing their composure. During the start of the fourth quarter, an Iowa fan's reaction to the team's performance...
