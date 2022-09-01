Even as COVID-19’s dominance continues to fade, the disease remains deadly. On Friday’s update from the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health, another county death was attributed to the coronavirus, a person at least 80 years old. Of the 280 county victims so far, one was between 10 and 19 years old, one was in their 20s, six were in their 30s, nine were in their 40s, twenty-two were in their 50s, forty-five were in their 60s, seventy-four were in their 70s and one-hundred-twenty-two were at least 80 years old.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI