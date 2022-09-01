ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broussard, LA

theadvocate.com

East and West Feliciana Council on Aging for Sept. 7, 2022

12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join. For transportation to the center or questions call (225) 635-6719. East Feliciana Council on Aging. 11102 Bank St., Clinton. Wednesday, Sept. 7. Devotional:...
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Land purchases emerge as popular option amid volatile housing market

Sometimes, buyers can’t find the perfect home even after months of searching. This often prompts people to consider purchasing a lot to build their house instead. This can be an excellent option, but there are things buyers should know when evaluating properties. We spoke to Lori McCarthy, managing broker...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Farmers Market Jam

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you want to experience a farmers market with a big dose of cajun music and culture, then you need to head to Lafayette. Local farms, cooks, and artisans have been selling their wares to the beat of live cajun music for nearly a decade.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

One Acadiana buys this Jefferson Street building, will move downtown

One Acadiana has bought the former Home Bank building on Jefferson Street in downtown Lafayette. The economic development organization paid $1.65 million for the 8,523-square-foot space from JPN Realty, which bought the building from Home Bank in March 2017, land records show. One Acadiana is the main economic development organization...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

DCFS approved to recieve supplemental benefits for September

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has received federal approval to issue supplemental SNAP benefits for September. SNAP emergency allotments are called supplements. DCFS says the supplemental SNAP benefits are in response to the pandemic. SNAP recipients not already at their max...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Breaux Bridge man arrested in string of Ulta Beauty thefts in Lafayette, other Louisiana cities

A man wanted in a rash of thefts at Ulta Beauty storefronts in Lafayette and across south Louisiana has been arrested. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested in Livingston Parish on Thursday and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges including 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft stemming from Lafayette, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Why are homes so expensive now in Lafayette? Double-digit hikes 'unbelievable and unsustainable'

Joanna Brown was so close to buying her first home. With a contract signed and an inspection paid for, the 34-year-old who moved back to Lafayette in December was in love with a 1,500-square-foot home that was just east of University Avenue and definitely a fixer-upper priced at below $200,000. But the fixes added up too quickly. The roof needed to be replaced, and the foundation had issues and there was something wrong with the water pressure throughout the house.
LAFAYETTE, LA

