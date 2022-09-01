Read full article on original website
Local non-profit organization has food box giveaway for members of the community
The nonprofit organization known as "Helpful Neighbors" is helping make a difference in low-income areas around Lafayette.
Holy Rosary enthusiasts see themselves on right road for saving, reviving the site
The grandeur that for 80 years was Holy Rosary Institute has collapsed into the interior of the three-story, 30,000-square-foot edifice, a ramshackle result for a proud, century-old educational institution linked to one Catholic saint and possibly a second. But Corey Jack, executive director of the facility, located at 421 Carmel...
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging for Sept. 7, 2022
12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join. For transportation to the center or questions call (225) 635-6719. East Feliciana Council on Aging. 11102 Bank St., Clinton. Wednesday, Sept. 7. Devotional:...
Land purchases emerge as popular option amid volatile housing market
Sometimes, buyers can’t find the perfect home even after months of searching. This often prompts people to consider purchasing a lot to build their house instead. This can be an excellent option, but there are things buyers should know when evaluating properties. We spoke to Lori McCarthy, managing broker...
Baton Rouge wants to engage public on blight to further address long-standing issue
Baton Rouge is working to raise community engagement and education around the issue of blight with the hope of refocusing the public around a longstanding issue Sharon Weston Broome placed as a priority for her second term as mayor-president. September has been declared “Blight Month” in East Baton Rouge Parish...
Heart of Louisiana: Farmers Market Jam
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you want to experience a farmers market with a big dose of cajun music and culture, then you need to head to Lafayette. Local farms, cooks, and artisans have been selling their wares to the beat of live cajun music for nearly a decade.
COVID cases climb among Louisiana schoolchildren after schools return from summer
As students in Louisiana have returned to school from summer break so has COVID, with cases among school-age children nearly quadrupling while other age groups show little change. Last time counts about children ages 5-17 were this high was in early February when Louisiana was coming out of an outbreak...
One of Baton Rouge's key violence prevention programs is poised to get a big boost
A struggling Baton Rouge nonprofit aiming at reducing violent crime by asking at-risk youth to "call a Truce" with rivals is poised to receive $375,000 that will allow it to expand the help it gives to families in the parish's underserved communities. City leaders hope that will mean more after-school...
As Baton Rouge charter schools grow, traditional schools continue to shrink.
Charter schools continue to educate a growing share of the school population in East Baton Rouge Parish, while traditional public schools overall are losing students — particularly middle and high schools. This is one of the stories that emerges from enrollment counts released so far this school year by...
'I got comfortable with my scars here': Burn Camp works its magic to improve self acceptance
It is and it is not your typical summer camp. Kids swim in a lake. They play games. They go on a hayride. They roast marshmallows to make s'mores around a campfire. It's the campfire that's the kicker. Fire changed everything for these 32 campers — and some of the...
New hires at Woman's Hospital, Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health
--- Dr. Jocelyn Lorenzo has joined Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health as a pediatric neurologist. Lorenzo is accepting new patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health Neurology. She earned a bachelor's degree in biology and a medical degree from the University of Santo Tomas....
One Acadiana buys this Jefferson Street building, will move downtown
One Acadiana has bought the former Home Bank building on Jefferson Street in downtown Lafayette. The economic development organization paid $1.65 million for the 8,523-square-foot space from JPN Realty, which bought the building from Home Bank in March 2017, land records show. One Acadiana is the main economic development organization...
DCFS approved to recieve supplemental benefits for September
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has received federal approval to issue supplemental SNAP benefits for September. SNAP emergency allotments are called supplements. DCFS says the supplemental SNAP benefits are in response to the pandemic. SNAP recipients not already at their max...
New women’s state prison breaks ground six years after destroyed by flood
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- A plan six years in the making. A new women’s prison will be the beginning of the end of temporary housing for many female inmates in Louisiana. “It was August ‘16 when we had the second big flood of 2016,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
Northside Lafayette grocery stores have disappeared. Here’s a plan to bring them back
Trincella Bonnet grew up feeding her neighborhood. Her father’s store, Bonnet’s, sold meat and fresh produce on the Northside long before Lafayette city limits flung southward, leaving historic neighborhoods like hers behind. Back then, family grocery stores dominated the landscape and drove local commerce in North Lafayette, Bonnet...
Dulles Drive widening project is now complete and open
The Widening project on Dulles Drive is now complete and the roadway is open for public transportation.
Breaux Bridge man arrested in string of Ulta Beauty thefts in Lafayette, other Louisiana cities
A man wanted in a rash of thefts at Ulta Beauty storefronts in Lafayette and across south Louisiana has been arrested. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested in Livingston Parish on Thursday and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges including 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft stemming from Lafayette, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Why are homes so expensive now in Lafayette? Double-digit hikes 'unbelievable and unsustainable'
Joanna Brown was so close to buying her first home. With a contract signed and an inspection paid for, the 34-year-old who moved back to Lafayette in December was in love with a 1,500-square-foot home that was just east of University Avenue and definitely a fixer-upper priced at below $200,000. But the fixes added up too quickly. The roof needed to be replaced, and the foundation had issues and there was something wrong with the water pressure throughout the house.
Lafayette Mansion for Sale Listed at $2.6 Million [Pictures]
Lafayette and Acadiana have some pretty incredible homes and, one of them has just recently hit the market for a whopping $2.6 million.
