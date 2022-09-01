Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes have reopened on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls after a crash
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls. Authorities say that all lanes have now been reopened. The crash took just under an hour to clear. Original Story: All lanes blocked...
Pedestrian killed by train, Oshkosh PD investigating
An 18-year-old male was killed by a train in Oshkosh, the Oshkosh Police Department is investigating the accident.
Fox11online.com
One person dead in Oshkosh, after pedestrian vs. train accident
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a pedestrian vs. train accident. It occurred near the area of Pioneer Drive just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday. The pedestrian was an 18-year-old male. If anybody has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield liquor theft from Metro Market; suspect identified
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police say they have identified a man suspected of stealing liquor from the Metro Market on W. Bluemound Road on Friday, Sept. 2. Officials say the suspect selected and concealed several bottles of liquor in his waist band and left the store without paying for them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Train crashes into car, one woman killed
The Wauwatosa Police Department confirmed a woman was killed Saturday morning in a car vs train crash.
CBS 58
Teenagers arrested overnight in stolen car following crash
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 3:13 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, police took four teenagers into custody following a crash near 26th and Nash Streets. Milwaukee police say the teenagers, who were all male, were inside a stolen car. The driver was 15 years old, along with another 15-year-old and two 14-year-olds.
Four teens arrested following police pursuit, crash near 26th and Keefe
The Milwaukee Police Department said four teens have been arrested following a police pursuit and crash early Sunday morning.
88-year-old Sheboygan woman dies in Manitowoc crash
Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash involving an 88-year-old woman from Sheboygan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beaver Dam firefighters battle blaze with ‘heavy smoke and fire’
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Beaver Dam firefighters battled a blaze with “heavy smoke and fire” Thursday night, according to department officials. Crews first responded to the 500 block of West Mackie Street around 8:45 p.m. after getting the initial report. When they got to the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke on the backside of the house. They later found fire inside of the two-story home.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Woman Dies in Two Vehicle Crash
An 88-year-old Sheboygan woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening at 1-43 and County Highway XX in The town of Centerville. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says that a preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was travelling southbound on the Interstate when she proceeded onto the west shoulder and rear ended an unoccupied flatbed truck which was outside the lane of travel with warning devices in place.
wearegreenbay.com
Deadly crash on I-43 kills one in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An 88-year-old from Sheboygan is dead after hitting a flatbed truck on the side of the road, reports Wisconsin deputies. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on August 31 around 8:10 p.m. First responders said they were sent to the area of I-43 at CTH XX in the Township of Centerville.
VIDEO: Frantic police chase through Brookfield backyards
Brookfield Police released new body camera video showing a frantic chase through backyards last Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
16-year-old De Pere girl dies following crash in Calumet County
The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old girl from De Pere, authorities said. The passenger of the vehicle was a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay.
Milwaukee police search for three missing girls
The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating three missing girls who were last seen Friday night.
Fox11online.com
Car collides with motorcycle in Oshkosh; police ask people to avoid the area
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh police are asking people to avoid the area after a car collided with a motorcycle Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened around 3 p.m. on Koeller Street at Witzel Avenue in Oshkosh. The Oshkosh Police Department says the driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local...
wearegreenbay.com
Man trying to evade FDL police jumps from balcony
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – In an unsuccessful attempt to escape from the police, an 18-year-old man jumped from a second-floor balcony in Fond du Lac county. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers worked together to arrest 18-year-old Devin Schmitz who was wanted for Fleeing/Eluding, 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Operating a Vehicle Without Consent.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 killed in Milwaukee during planned gun robbery, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Russell McDade, 19, of Milwaukee faces two counts of felony murder after two men ended up dead on Saturday, Aug. 27 after prosecutors say McDade and three others planned a gun robbery. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the area near 40th and Silver Spring around...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man shot in bed in Brown Deer at 62nd and Tower, family says
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A man, 18, was found dead in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 1, identified by family as Marion Brown. They say he was shot to death in his bed. The medical examiner confirmed they were called to the scene near 62nd and Tower for the death of one person. Brown Deer police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice responded, as well.
Criminals finding ways to override wheel locks, MPD shares how to stop them
Anyone with a Kia from the years 2011 to 2021 or Hyundai from the years 2015 to 2021 are most vulnerable.
nbc15.com
4 injured, incl. 11-year-old flown to hospital, after Beaver Dam crash
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people were injured, including an 11-year-old who was flown to a UW Hospital after a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Beaver Dam on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, just before 4:30 p.m., officials responded to a two-vehicle crash on County...
Comments / 0