1 Person Dead 2 Others Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

According to the officials, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened on Valle Verde and Clearwater Canyon Drive at around 8 p.m.

The officials stated that three vehicles were involved in the crash.

One of the victims was pronounced deceased by the investigators.

The officials stated that the other victims were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The identities of the victims are yet to be released by the police.

All the lanes of South Valle Verde Drive are blocked for further investigation.

The officials are investigating whether drugs, alcohol, distracted driving, or speed played a factor in the crash.

No additional information regarding the crash was provided by the Deputies.

September 1, 2022.

Source: 8 News Now.

