ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

1 Person Dead 2 Others Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

By Cindy Lee
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KluMM_0hdsnwtA00

According to the officials, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened on Valle Verde and Clearwater Canyon Drive at around 8 p.m.

-Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The officials stated that three vehicles were involved in the crash.

One of the victims was pronounced deceased by the investigators.

The officials stated that the other victims were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The identities of the victims are yet to be released by the police.

All the lanes of South Valle Verde Drive are blocked for further investigation.

The officials are investigating whether drugs, alcohol, distracted driving, or speed played a factor in the crash.

No additional information regarding the crash was provided by the Deputies.

September 1, 2022.

Source: 8 News Now.

The Police Crash Report is available for this accident and can be provided to the individual or direct family members. Nevada police reports will provide information about the exact location and time of the accident, cause of accident, parties involved, witness statements, insurance information, and more.

Reports and Claim Estimates are collected by a local legal advocate in your area. Please read through our Accident Report terms and conditions before submitting.

Nationwide Report™ and it’s affiliate brands help bring awareness to Nevada communities and assist in finding accident reports online every day. By requesting an accident report or claim estimation, you’ll have the option of speaking with a Nevada accident attorney if you wish. For more information, visit our legal connection network; Valiant Advocates.

“Dash Cams can help forensic experts in the reconstruction of road crashes, preventing distortion of the facts which could lead to a possible miscarriage of justice”

Source: NIH/Springer – Importance of dashboard camera (Dash Cam) analysis in fatal vehicle–pedestrian crash reconstruction

Recent Nevada Accidents

Tap on the Article Title to Read More

1 Person Dead 2 Others Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

According to the officials, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening. The crash happened on Valle Verde and Clearwater Canyon Drive at around 8 p.m. The officials stated that three vehicles were involved in the crash. One of the...

41-Year-Old Motorcyclist suffers Seriously Injured In Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

Las Vegas police authorities stated that a motorcycle accident had taken place early on Monday morning. The officers responded to the incident at 1:55 AM. They added that it involved a motorcycle and an SUV at Bonanza and Pecos roads. The...

Bicyclist Hospitalized After Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

1 male bicyclist was taken to UMC Trauma after being struck by a silver sedan on Tuesday. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated that the crash took place a little before 6.15 PM at the intersection of Wynn Road...

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Cars
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
BoardingArea

When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?

Ahh, Las Vegas. Sin City. The Gambling Capital of the World. The Neon Capital of the World. Aliased under numerous nicknames, the city evokes an environment of bright lights, non-stop entertainment, desert fun — and lost wages…. When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?. …but are you really...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Shooting at Las Vegas gas station leaves 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One person is dead after being shot in a parking lot of a Las Vegas gas station, police said. According to police, two people got into an altercation at a Circle K near Spring Mountain and Arville, when one person shot the other before fleeing the scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Las Vegas journalist dies in stabbing outside home

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A Las Vegas investigative reporter was stabbed to death outside his home and police are looking for a suspect, authorities said. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers found journalist Jeff German dead with stab wounds around 10:30 a.m. Saturday after authorities received a 911 call, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Traffic Accident#Nv Rrb#Valle Verde#Clearwater Canyon Drive#Accident Report
L.A. Weekly

2 Injured in Two-Car Accident on Cimarron Road [Las Vegas, NV]

Two Hospitalized after 2-Vehicle Collision near Elkhorn Road. The incident took place around 11:35 a.m. near Elkhorn Road, just north of the Centennial Bowl interchange on August 25th. According to reports, a 2019 Hyundai Sonata traveling east on Elkhorn collided with a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta turning left from northbound Cimarron....
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Police: Fatal hit-and-run crash in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a fatal hit and run in the northeast valley. A woman died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle at about 11 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Cheyenne Avenue and North Pecos Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Police said the driver […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
8 News Now

Plane lands on U.S. 95 near Boulder City

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A student pilot safely landed a plane Friday night on U.S. 95 near Boulder City after it lost power, law enforcement said. Boulder City police and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were investigating an emergency landing on the highway near State Route 165 at about 8 p.m. The plane landed on the […]
BOULDER CITY, NV
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

52K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy