UT Football 101 with John Pennington
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Whether you are a die-hard fan to someone just getting into UT Football, there are some things to know before kick-off time. John Pennigton, host of Sports Source, is the one who knows it all when it comes to what happens on and off the field.
Fans in the Stands week 2
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We celebrate the passion of high school football fans with our Fans in the Stands week 2 brought to you by Patriot Homecare. We are calling on you East Tennessee. When you see you a WATE 6 on your side camera at your high school’s football game, whip into a Friday Frenzy and you just might find yourself featured on our “Fans in the Stands” series celebrating your passion and school spirit. See you on the gridiron!
‘Super Bowl of Marbles’ coming to Standing Stone State Park
Standing Stone State Park will host the meeting on Sept. 17
Panther Peps display school spirit, inclusivity
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An extracurricular group at Powell High School gives students with special needs the ability to shine. In 2010, a group of Powell High cheerleaders saw an all-inclusive squad at a competition and thought it would be a great idea to bring to Powell. Thus, the Panther Peps was created. Led by the varsity cheerleaders, the Panther Peps practice every Thursday to get ready for the big games. They perform during the third quarter of every home football game and at halftime during the girls basketball season.
Hoof and Harness gives special needs kids a chance to ‘horse around’
Hoof and Harness in Strawberry Plains is a nonprofit that provides a different kind of therapeutic horse therapy for kids with special needs.
Body in Douglas Lake identified as Kodak man
A body of a Kodak man was recovered from Douglas Lake after a possible drowning incident that happened late Saturday night. Veteran with stage 4 pancreatic cancer celebrated …. Teens injured while tubing on Douglas Lake in East …. Algae toxic for pets found in Knoxville pond. Sevier County Fair...
UT Gameday fun around Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — UT Orange is on every corner in Knoxville on gameday. Kyndra Brewer, Director of Special Events for the City of Knoxville, is excited to share all the ways you can keep your gameday celebrations going all over the city. She says the city is always...
Make your UT Gameday “pop”
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A timeless snack is perfect for your next tailgate. Proper Popcorn specializes in making the best popcorn that has over 50 flavors. From traditional movie theater butter to even a birthday cake flavor, you can find the perfect taste for everyone in the family. Co-founder...
Powell High School principal brings things full circle
POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Powell High School principal Dr. Chad Smith started at Powell as a student and now leads the school into a new age. When you enter Powell High School campus you can feel the love the student body has for their school. This school spirit clearly stays with the students after they graduate as many former students now find themselves back as educators. A great example of this is the principal of Powell High School Dr. Chad Smith. With an abundance of Panther Pride and some great stories about his years roaming the halls, Dr. Smith is leading a new age at Powell High School.
Sevier County Fair returns for 87th year
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Looking for a way to spend your Labor Day Weekend? If so, the Sevier County Fair could be the place for you. The fair kicked off on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and will last until Monday, Sept. 5. Fair Admission Pricing Aug. 30 (Sept. 2 and Sept. 5): Adults (11 years […]
Crews find missing Kodak man in Douglas Lake
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A body of a Kodak man was recovered from Douglas Lake after a possible drowning incident that happened late Saturday night, according to Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. Sevier County Sheriff’s Office announced that emergency services were called to a possible drowning on the...
Family celebrates life of Veteran battling with stage four pancreatic cancer
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A family of a Knoxville army veteran chose to have Thanksgiving early to celebrate all of his accomplishments since he’s been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. William Croom is a Knoxville man of many hats. He fought in the Korean War and a tour...
Knoxville youth ministry hamstrung by repeated catalytic converter thefts
Thrive Ministry has been hit hard since January of 2021 with 8 catalytic converter thefts at 3 of their Knoxville campuses.
Knoxville firefighters help deliver a baby for second time in a week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department responds to more than just fires, every now and then they help new life enter the world. On Friday, KFD shared that some of their firefighters helped a mom deliver after she went into labor two months early. “We got to do it again! This little guy […]
Veterans Voices: Navy veteran shares WWII story
Turning the pages of Bill Adams' scrapbook from his time in the Navy is a history lesson. Adams, now 96 years old, enlisted in 1943 at 17 years old when he was still in high school.
Rising wage gap making affordable housing nearly impossible for millennials
The dream of buying a home is growing further and further out of reach for millennials due to low inventory and a widening gap between wages and the affordability of housing, including rentals.
Toxic algae in ponds can kill pets, UT professor says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A University of Tennessee assistant professor, Ivis Gore, is hoping to warn those who may take their dogs out for a swim at ponds or lakes about a type of algae that could potentially kill your furry friend. Gore has a one-year-old Labrador who loves...
Man found dead inside Knoxville Taco Bell
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was found dead at a restaurant on Walbrook Drive. A spokesperson from Knoxville Police share that officers responded to the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man unresponsive in the men’s bathroom. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. KPD says […]
Two inmates on the run in Cocke County
Cocke County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for Christopher Lee Webb and Eric Scott Ballard.
After ruling, TN universities must remove references that Title IX law protects LGBTQ+
State Representative John Ragan of Oak Ridge advising the institutions to remove references to LGBTQI people being a "protected class" under the federal Title IX law from public-facing materials, including websites.
