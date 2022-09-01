POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Powell High School principal Dr. Chad Smith started at Powell as a student and now leads the school into a new age. When you enter Powell High School campus you can feel the love the student body has for their school. This school spirit clearly stays with the students after they graduate as many former students now find themselves back as educators. A great example of this is the principal of Powell High School Dr. Chad Smith. With an abundance of Panther Pride and some great stories about his years roaming the halls, Dr. Smith is leading a new age at Powell High School.

