ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol

Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
DRINKS
archyworldys.com

What Is Aphtha, Why Does It Happen And How Does It Go? What Is Good For Aphthous Treatment?

What is aphtha, why does it happen and how does it pass?. Aphthae is the name given to ulcers that appear on the inside of the lips and cheeks, on the tongue, on the palate or on the gums. It usually has yellow or red margins. However, this condition is not contagious. It is known that it is also defined as mouth sore. It is observed that it can occur for many different reasons. Among these, there are reasons such as vitamin mineral deficiency, stress, impact. At the same time, it causes the person to be uncomfortable while eating because it occurs in sensitive points in the mouth. by many how to heal canker sore The question is among the curious ones. In general, it is observed that it heals spontaneously in an average of 7-8 days. However, in cases where it does not go away and in cases where the pain is excessive, it is absolutely necessary to pay attention.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Autism Spectrum#General Health#Medical Services
momcollective.com

Walk and Talk: Moms on the Move

When was the last time you had a real conversation with a girlfriend? Not a text exchange. Not an email. Not a social media comment. But a heart to heart?. As busy moms, we can get swept up in a task-oriented lifestyle. Breakfast, check. Groceries, check. Laundry, check. Respond to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Three promising young lives cut short in disco tragedy

Three promising young lives were cut short when a fatal crush at a Co Tyrone hotel three years ago turned a night out into a tragedy.Connor Currie was just 16 years old, while Lauren Bullock and Morgan Barnard were only a year older at 17 when they were among hundreds of people queued at the doors of the Greenvale Hotel for a disco.However, they were never to return home from the St Patrick’s Day event in 2019.As the funerals took place, the head of the Catholic church in Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin, described a “valley of tears”.The youngest victim, Connor...
ACCIDENTS
momcollective.com

How to Raise a Strong, Independent Daughter

Raising children is no easy feat. Sure, it’s been done for generations … but when you think about how this little human is going to learn how to be a good human from you (and their loved ones), it can send you into a flurry of self-reflection. At least, it has for me.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
studyfinds.org

Commercial weight loss plans really do help people slim down, study says

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — New research finds that if slimming down is your ultimate goal, it may be worth it to invest in a commercial weight loss program. Dr. Lesley Lutes, director of the University of British Columbia’s Centre for Obesity and Well-Being Research Excellence, reports people looking to make meaningful, lasting lifestyle changes and lose weight tend to be more successful when they use a commercial weight loss program compared to others who try to do it all on their own.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy