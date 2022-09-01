Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Traffic blocked near Sheboygan Falls following crash
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. ---- SHEBOYGAN FALLS (WLUK) -- All lanes of traffic are blocked on WIS 32 at Miley Road, going north and southbound due to a crash. A report from WisDOT said the incident occurred at approximately 2:37 p.m....
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes have reopened on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls after a crash
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls. Authorities say that all lanes have now been reopened. The crash took just under an hour to clear. Original Story: All lanes blocked...
Green Bay Police report power outage, road closure due to crash
A power pole was damaged, police are on scene expecting power outages and road closures for approximately four hours.
wearegreenbay.com
Incident in Green Bay causes power outages and road closure, pole damaged
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle incident on Green Bay’s west side has caused power outages and road closures. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the incident occurred near Ashland Avenue and Dousman Street. Officers say that a ‘power pole’ was damaged and officers are expecting...
seehafernews.com
Utility Work Means Lane Closure on Section of Sheboygan’s South Business Drive
A lane closure has been announced for a section of South Business Drive in Sheboygan. The Sheboygan Water Utility is doing some work underneath the section of the major roadway in the area just south of Oakland Avenue, specifically on the righthand lane of the northbound side. Traffic will have...
Pedestrian killed by train, Oshkosh PD investigating
An 18-year-old male was killed by a train in Oshkosh, the Oshkosh Police Department is investigating the accident.
Fox11online.com
One person dead in Oshkosh, after pedestrian vs. train accident
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a pedestrian vs. train accident. It occurred near the area of Pioneer Drive just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday. The pedestrian was an 18-year-old male. If anybody has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police...
wearegreenbay.com
Deadly crash on I-43 kills one in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An 88-year-old from Sheboygan is dead after hitting a flatbed truck on the side of the road, reports Wisconsin deputies. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on August 31 around 8:10 p.m. First responders said they were sent to the area of I-43 at CTH XX in the Township of Centerville.
Fox11online.com
Two separate Fond du Lac crashes hospitalize two people
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Two people have been hospitalized following two separate crashes in Fond du Lac. The first crash happened Friday night around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Scott and Mill Streets. Police say it appears a person riding a scooter was trying to cross Scott Street,...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Woman Dies in Two Vehicle Crash
An 88-year-old Sheboygan woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening at 1-43 and County Highway XX in The town of Centerville. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says that a preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was travelling southbound on the Interstate when she proceeded onto the west shoulder and rear ended an unoccupied flatbed truck which was outside the lane of travel with warning devices in place.
Over $23,000 worth of drugs seized in Pulaski
Over $23,000 worth of drugs were seized in Pulaski by the Brown County Drug Task Force. Three suspects are in custody in relation to the bust.
Beaver Dam firefighters battle blaze with ‘heavy smoke and fire’
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Beaver Dam firefighters battled a blaze with “heavy smoke and fire” Thursday night, according to department officials. Crews first responded to the 500 block of West Mackie Street around 8:45 p.m. after getting the initial report. When they got to the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke on the backside of the house. They later found fire inside of the two-story home.
wtaq.com
Speed A Factor In Fatal Crash
TOWN OF CHARLESTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A De Pere teen is dead after a crash in Calumet County. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office was called to Lemke Road, north of US Highway 151 in the town of Charleston Thursday night shortly after 7:45. A single vehicle traveling north...
VIDEO: Frantic police chase through Brookfield backyards
Brookfield Police released new body camera video showing a frantic chase through backyards last Tuesday.
16-year-old De Pere girl dies following crash in Calumet County
The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old girl from De Pere, authorities said. The passenger of the vehicle was a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
Man trying to evade FDL police jumps from balcony
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – In an unsuccessful attempt to escape from the police, an 18-year-old man jumped from a second-floor balcony in Fond du Lac county. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers worked together to arrest 18-year-old Devin Schmitz who was wanted for Fleeing/Eluding, 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Operating a Vehicle Without Consent.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Habitat for Humanity subdivision coming to Waukesha
WAUKESHA — Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County began construction on a 20-home subdivision in the Broadway Heights Neighborhood on Aug. 26, holding a groundbreaking ceremony that nearly 200 people attended. This is the first project of this size for Habitat Waukesha, but one they say is necessary in...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Nearly Half of All Guns Seized by Milwaukee Police Since 2020 Come From 5 North and Northwest Side ZIP Code Areas
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. The Milwaukee Police Department seized 8,076 firearms from Jan. 1, 2020, to July 8, 2022, nearly half of which came from five North and Northwest...
Fox11online.com
Car collides with motorcycle in Oshkosh; police ask people to avoid the area
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh police are asking people to avoid the area after a car collided with a motorcycle Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened around 3 p.m. on Koeller Street at Witzel Avenue in Oshkosh. The Oshkosh Police Department says the driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local...
Truck pulling small plane crashes on freeway in Milwaukee County
A truck pulling a small plane was involved in a crash, closing down several northbound lanes of I-41/US 45 at Wisconsin Avenue Thursday evening.
Comments / 0