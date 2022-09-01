ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

thecentersquare.com

How Detroit Public Schools plans to spend $1.2B of COVID-19 relief

(The Center Square) – The Detroit Public Schools Community District plans to spend $1.2 billion of federal COVID-19 relief to recover from learning loss and revamp its buildings. The spending plans aim to repair learning loss detailed by test data the state and federal government released this week showing...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Job fair in Sterling Heights helping to fill over 400 positions

(CBS DETROIT) - Dany Antoon says he's back doing what energizes him to wake up in the morning.He says he wanted to find more meaningful work in social services and a call to the Chaldean Community Foundation led him on a path to serving his community."I came in, went through a couple of interviews and the rest is history," Antoon said."It was awesome. It's changed my life for the better big time because now I'm back to helping people which I used to do before, but it's just more very closely tied to the community that I grew up in and...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Detroit News

Has crime fallen after two Michigan counties stopped charging for certain crimes?

Lansing — A year after prosecutors in Ingham and Washtenaw counties announced plans to address racial disparities in the criminal justice system by declining to issue some gun and drug charges, the impact of the policies remains unclear, in part because the prosecutors have not released certain crime data.
deadlinedetroit.com

One of these Detroiters is Charles Pugh. The other is 'sick of saying I am not' him.

Some lookalikes are flattered at being mistaken for a prominent person. A few play along and pretend the resemblance is real. Others tire of interruptions by strangers. At this weekend's Detroit Jazz Festival, music journalist Duante Beddingfield is "so sick of saying I am not Charles Pugh," he tweets Saturday afternoon from the downtown event.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor Pride to host first in-person event since 2019

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor Pride will be returning in full force this month after a two-year span where there were only virtual versions of the event. Ann Arbor Pride’s Pride in the Park event, hosted by the Jim Toy Community Center, will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Wheeler Park, 200 Depot St., Ann Arbor. This if the first year since 2019 that the event will be held in-person.
ANN ARBOR, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

State Police encourages residents to take action to prepare during Michigan’s Preparedness Month

LANSING, MICH. Emergencies can happen when we least expect them. That is why Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) is encouraging Michigan residents to take steps to prepare for emergencies during Michigan’s Preparedness Month. Throughout September, the MSP/EMHSD is joining federal, state and local governments,...
WARREN, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Is anything ever going to be done about the viaduct?

Trucks getting stuck in Dexter’s viaduct is funny, until it’s not. Long-time Dexter resident Barb Fike was on her way into town for an appointment the last time a truck got stuck in the viaduct. “I had to reroute through Westridge subdivision to Dexter-Pinckney to Island Lake to...
DEXTER, MI

