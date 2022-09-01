Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wemu.org
University of Michigan nurses overwhelmingly vote to authorize call for a strike
The nurses at the University of Michigan have voted to authorize their union’s bargaining team to call for a strike. Out of the more 4,000 members of the Michigan Nurses Association - University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council, 96 percent of them voted in favor of authorizing a call for a strike.
thecentersquare.com
How Detroit Public Schools plans to spend $1.2B of COVID-19 relief
(The Center Square) – The Detroit Public Schools Community District plans to spend $1.2 billion of federal COVID-19 relief to recover from learning loss and revamp its buildings. The spending plans aim to repair learning loss detailed by test data the state and federal government released this week showing...
Job fair in Sterling Heights helping to fill over 400 positions
(CBS DETROIT) - Dany Antoon says he's back doing what energizes him to wake up in the morning.He says he wanted to find more meaningful work in social services and a call to the Chaldean Community Foundation led him on a path to serving his community."I came in, went through a couple of interviews and the rest is history," Antoon said."It was awesome. It's changed my life for the better big time because now I'm back to helping people which I used to do before, but it's just more very closely tied to the community that I grew up in and...
deadlinedetroit.com
Tudor Dixon is 'the opposite of progress for women,' this Ann Arbor voter writes
Though she's an ardent feminist, online publisher Amanda Uhle of Ann Arbor draws no joy from the fact that "for the first time in Michigan’s history, the two major-party candidates for governor are women," she writes at The Washington Post. Rather than a sign of progress, she sees Tudor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wlen.com
What Has Adrian’s Representative in Lansing Been Doing Regarding Riverview Terrace Apts. Situation?
Adrian, MI – Aside from questions about inspections at the Riverview Terrace Apartment building in Adrian, community members have been asking about what the City’s representatives in Lansing have done to address the issue. On a recent 7:40am break, State Representative Bronna Kahle talked to WLEN News about...
Is Michigan Celebrating a Communist Holiday This Weekend?
A Labor Day Parade in Muskegon. The Labor Day Festival of Lights in Ypsilanti. Labor Fest in Grand Rapids. Labor Day cookouts and BBQs all over the state, as Michiganders mark the unofficial end of summer. People all over Michigan will be commemorating Labor Day in a variety of ways...
Detroit News
Has crime fallen after two Michigan counties stopped charging for certain crimes?
Lansing — A year after prosecutors in Ingham and Washtenaw counties announced plans to address racial disparities in the criminal justice system by declining to issue some gun and drug charges, the impact of the policies remains unclear, in part because the prosecutors have not released certain crime data.
fox2detroit.com
Henry Ford Health internship for students of color introduces field of oncology
FOX 2 - The most recent census shows about 8 percent of practicing oncologists are Black or Hispanic - and a smaller fraction of that are women. But a new program is introducing young women of color to the field of radiation oncology. Dr. Eleanor Walker, the director of Breast...
IN THIS ARTICLE
deadlinedetroit.com
One of these Detroiters is Charles Pugh. The other is 'sick of saying I am not' him.
Some lookalikes are flattered at being mistaken for a prominent person. A few play along and pretend the resemblance is real. Others tire of interruptions by strangers. At this weekend's Detroit Jazz Festival, music journalist Duante Beddingfield is "so sick of saying I am not Charles Pugh," he tweets Saturday afternoon from the downtown event.
Ann Arbor Pride to host first in-person event since 2019
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor Pride will be returning in full force this month after a two-year span where there were only virtual versions of the event. Ann Arbor Pride’s Pride in the Park event, hosted by the Jim Toy Community Center, will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Wheeler Park, 200 Depot St., Ann Arbor. This if the first year since 2019 that the event will be held in-person.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
State Police encourages residents to take action to prepare during Michigan’s Preparedness Month
LANSING, MICH. Emergencies can happen when we least expect them. That is why Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) is encouraging Michigan residents to take steps to prepare for emergencies during Michigan’s Preparedness Month. Throughout September, the MSP/EMHSD is joining federal, state and local governments,...
michiganradio.org
More than 200 officers have quit the Detroit Police Department this year — twice as many as all of 2021
With four months left in the year, the Detroit Police Department has already lost twice as many officers this year than it did in all of 2021. The city offered a one-time $2,000 bonus to officers in March to entice them to stay with the department. Mayor Mike Duggan also...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DTE customers frustrated over lack of communication and five days without power
DTE says they expect 95% of customers will have their power restored by the end of the day Friday. However, that’s cold comfort for those like Mark Lupa who have been in the dark since Monday.
Michigan Republican SOS candidate Kristina Karamo tried to crash car with family in it, according to court filing
Court filings have emerged in which Michigan’s Republican nominee for secretary of state Kristina Karamo’s ex-husband alleged she tried to crash a moving car with her children inside. Karamo’s ex-husband, Adom Karamo, wanted to be awarded more parenting time with the two daughters they shared when making the...
Woman files lawsuit claiming to have contracted E. coli after eating burger at Farmington Wendy's
A woman who spent 12 days in the hospital fighting E. coli is suing Wendy’s after she claims a burger at their Farmington location made her severely ill.
Detroit woman holds high rank in construction industry, encourages women to join
A Detroit woman who started out filling potholes in the city is now in a position of power becoming one of the only women in the country to be crowned Superintendent of Street Maintenance.
Inkster apartment complex without power draws criticism
Seniors living at Thompson Tower apartments in Inkster say a single generator barely powers more than one elevator and some minimal lighting.
How climate change has affected Michigan weather conditions
As much of the globe faced a hot, humid summer filled with record high temperatures and flooding due to heavy rainfall, national weather and temperature data indicates severe weather conditions have also intensified in Michigan, driven by Earth’s changing climate. It’s not just that temperatures are reaching new highs...
thesuntimesnews.com
Is anything ever going to be done about the viaduct?
Trucks getting stuck in Dexter’s viaduct is funny, until it’s not. Long-time Dexter resident Barb Fike was on her way into town for an appointment the last time a truck got stuck in the viaduct. “I had to reroute through Westridge subdivision to Dexter-Pinckney to Island Lake to...
fox2detroit.com
Woman's murder caught on camera • Ohio dad fatally shoots daughters ex breaking in • Monday storm aftermath
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Highland Park woman's murder was caught on security cameras near her home, an Ohio dad fatally shoots his daughter's ex-boyfriend as he breaks into their front door, and thousands of people were without power after last Monday's storm aftermath: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Comments / 0