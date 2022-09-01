Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol
Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
techaiapp.com
Think You Have Long COVID? See Your Primary Care Doc First
Sept. 2, 2022 – Many patients dealing with debilitating long COVID symptoms that interfere with their day-to-day lives might be tempted to go straight to a specialist – whether it’s a pulmonologist for breathing difficulties or a physiatrist for muscle fatigue – to see if they have long COVID. But medical experts – including many specialists who treat the most complex long COVID cases – recommend starting in a different place: primary care.
Comments / 0