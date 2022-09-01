Sept. 2, 2022 – Many patients dealing with debilitating long COVID symptoms that interfere with their day-to-day lives might be tempted to go straight to a specialist – whether it’s a pulmonologist for breathing difficulties or a physiatrist for muscle fatigue – to see if they have long COVID. But medical experts – including many specialists who treat the most complex long COVID cases – recommend starting in a different place: primary care.

