Plymouth, MA

ABC6.com

Driver injured in fiery rollover crash in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A driver was injured in a fiery rollover crash in Warwick early Sunday morning. Warwick police responded at about 3 a.m. to Route 95 south near the Route 295 ramp overpass. The car struck a concrete barrier, rolled over and then struck a concrete wall...
WARWICK, RI
capecod.com

Pickup vs pole closes Route 134 in Dennis

DENNIS – A pickup collided with a utility pole in on Route 134 near the Wixon Middle School in Dennis around 3:40 PM Sunday. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The pole was snapped and Dennis Police, who are investigating the crash, reported Route 134 would be closed in that area until Eversource could replace the pole.
DENNIS, MA
Turnto10.com

Fight at Cumberland Farms in Rehoboth leads to arrest

A Wareham man has been arrested after a fight at a Cumberland Farms in Rehoboth on Saturday. Police responded to the Cumberland Farms located on Route 44 after reports of a fight between two male parties involving a knife. Police discovered 20-year old Scott Bianchi on the scene with a...
WAREHAM, MA
Plymouth, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Plymouth, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
capecoddaily.com

Several injuries reported in traffic crash in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – Five people were evaluated after a two-vehicle crash in Provincetown Sunday afternoon. The crash happened on Route 6 at the Conwell Street traffic lights. Three ambulances were called to the scene. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Several injuries reported in traffic crash in Provincetown appeared first on CapeCod.com.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials: Multiple agencies assist in finding body of missing Massachusetts boater

A missing Massachusetts boater has been found dead. According to the Harwich Fire Department, the Harwich Police Department requested the HFD to respond to Saquatucket Harbor at 3:50 a.m. this morning to assist with searching for a missing boater. The boater, who was planning on fishing with family this morning, was last seen last night as he headed to the boat to prepare for the trip.
HARWICH, MA
american-rails.com

Grafton & Upton Railroad Company

The earliest predecessor to the Grafton & Upton Railroad (reporting marks, GU) dates to the 1870s as a small line which served Grafton. The company was eventually organized into its current form during the late 1870s and established a connection at what would later become the New Haven Railroad. The...
GRAFTON, MA
#State Trooper#Rte 3 North
WCVB

Flash flood watch in effect for parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON — Heavy rain and downpours that may lead to flooding are impacting parts of Massachusetts on Monday. A flash flood watch is in effect for much of the state through 5 p.m. for much of the state Tuesday. Some areas may see 5 to 7 inches of rain during the next 48 hours.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim identified in deadly Roxbury crash after off-duty MBTA driver ‘intentionally’ ran him over

BOSTON — The man accused of killing a pedestrian with an SUV in Roxbury appeared in court on murder charges Friday morning after new details were released on the case. The victim was identified as Thomas J. Ruffen, 39, and his suspected killer, Maximo Mazanett, 54 of Hyde Park was accused of intentionally running him over with his car. Officials said that Ruffen and Mazanett did not know each other. He is being held on a $250,000 cash bail.
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police mourn passing of K9 “Cayman”

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of retired Massachusetts State Police K9 Cayman. A brave and loyal member of our MSP family who spent his working life protecting the people of our state, Cayman crossed the Rainbow Bridge today. His longtime handler, who wishes to not use his name because he wants today to be only about his boy, wrote the following tribute to his partner.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecoddaily.com

Several ambulances called to crash in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Ambulances from Bourne and West Barnstable were called to a crash in Sandwich around 4:45 PM Thursday afternoon. According to reports, two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in the collision. Three people were transported to hospital with unknown injuries. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Several ambulances called to crash in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
SANDWICH, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
capecoddaily.com

Bourne firefighters called to reported basement fire

BOURNE – Firefighters were called to a reported basement fire in the Cataumet section of Bourne Sunday morning. Crews were called to 4 Fuller Farm Road and called for additional resources to the scene. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available. The post Bourne firefighters called to reported basement fire appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA
NECN

Drone Credited With Locating Missing Child Safely in Duxbury

Modern technology had an assist in helping to safely located a boy who'd gone missing from his family at a beach party in Duxbury on Saturday, according to police. Moments after a child had been reported missing by his family at Duxbury Beach, officers said that the department's drone was deployed to aid in the search.
DUXBURY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police, local officials locate and recover human remains presumed to be of 42-year-old Meghan Marohn

State Police and local officials have located and recovered human remains presumed to be of 42-year-old Meghan Marohn, who was reported missing on March 29. According to Massachusetts State Police, on Thursday evening, a civilian discovered partial remains in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee. Lee Police, the State Police Detective Unit Assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section responded to the scene. Police have since located additional related remains.
WPRI 12 News

Man struck by train in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was struck by a train in Cumberland early Friday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 3 a.m. in the area of Mendon Road and Ann and Hope Way. Officials say a homeless man was sleeping on the tracks when he was struck and […]
CUMBERLAND, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Letter: Woman leading charge to stop condominium project that would remove 7 acres of greenspace

This is my beautiful backyard in the middle of Massachusetts’ biggest city area wise. It’s a peaceful oasis just steps from a busy downtown. This beautiful greenscape will soon be gone, replaced with ~70 “cottage style” condominiums all in the name of generating revenue for the City of Taunton. The ~7 acres of woods abuts two lots where the historic Leonard School and playground stands in irreparable disrepair.
TAUNTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim identified in deadly Roxbury crash after suspect appeared in court on Murder Charges

BOSTON — The man accused of killing a pedestrian with an SUV in Roxbury appeared in court on murder charges Friday morning after new details were released on the case. The victim was identified as Thomas J. Ruffin and his suspected killer, Maximo Manzette, 54 of Hyde Park was accused of intentionally running him with his car. Officials said that Ruffin and Manzette did not know each other.
BOSTON, MA

