NBA's best clutch defensive plays of 2021-22 features Boston Celtics

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The Boston Celtics might have started the 2021-22 NBA season as something of a mess on the defensive end of the court as they tried to institute new head coach Ime Udoka’s switch-heavy style of defense. By the time the campaign ended, the Celtics had transformed themselves into arguably the best defense in the league.

That defense propelled the team past exceptionally tough opponents in the postseason and within two wins of an NBA title. That caught the attention of the league when its YouTube channel video editors put together the best clutch defensive plays of the season.

Check out the clip embedded above to see some of the most memorable Celtics plays of that kind from last season — though not all of them go Boston’s way, be warned.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi