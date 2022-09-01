Read full article on original website
Related
Sister of girl injured in deadly Lexington DUI crash reacts to suspect's bond being reduced
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The half-sister of two young girls injured in a deadly DUI crash in Lexington said she's disappointed the suspect's bond has been reduced. Amber Whitaker was in custody on a $500,000 bond, but last week that bond was reduced to $75,000. Whitaker was charged in a deadly DWI crash in June that killed an 8-year-old child and injured three other kids, two of them were her daughters.
Troopers: Woman accused of stealing Shelby police car, leading high-speed cross-county chase
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a Shelby police cruiser and leading officers on a high-speed chase late Sunday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Authorities say the woman got into an open Shelby police car while an officer was...
CMPD detectives investigate deadly shooting at north Charlotte gas station
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at a gas station Monday morning in north Charlotte. Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura learned officers were called to the gas station, the Circle K on West Sugar Creek Road at W.T. Harris Boulevard, at around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
WBTV
One killed in crash involving two motorcycles and pickup truck
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed on Sunday night in a crash involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck in the Rowan County town of Spencer. Officials with the Spencer Fire Department said emergency responders were dispatched at 6:13 p.m. to the crash in the 800 block of North Salisbury Avenue. The location is near a retirement center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for answers after one person was killed early Monday morning outside of a gas station in northeast Charlotte. Police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. about a downed person off West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officials say...
Multi-county tractor-trailer DWI hot pursuit with NC state troopers ends in crash after hitting spike strip
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The driver of a tractor-trailer is facing several charges after a multiple-county chase that ended in a crash, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, state troopers attempted to pull over a tractor-trailer in Mecklenburg County. Troopers say that the tractor-trailer was the suspect […]
Burlington man charged with felonies after pawning stolen goods
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several felony charges after allegedly pawning stolen goods, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On July 25, the ACSO got a report of multiple power and hand tools being stolen from a home on the 4600 block of Cobb Road in Liberty. The victim told […]
WBTV
Man driving tractor-trailer injured after leading troopers on chase through multiple counties
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man driving a tractor-trailer was injured after he fled from state troopers on I-77 on Saturday night, leading them through multiple counties before his truck overturned in Iredell County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the chase began around 8:10 p.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hit-and-run suspect charged after pursuit causes shut down on I-77 in Mooresville, troopers say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A hit-and-run suspect has been charged following a crash that left parts of I-77 closed in Iredell County for several hours overnight Saturday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Around 8:10 p.m., Highway Patrol attempted to stop the driver of a tractor-trailer, the vehicle...
Victim identified in fatal High Point house fire
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The man killed in a house fire in High Point on Friday has been identified to FOX8 by a family member. According to the High Point Fire Chief, a call came in around 2:40 a.m. Friday about a house fire on West Green Drive. A family member identified the victim […]
‘Tried to shoot me’: Gastonia police look for man accused of shooting at another car
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police are asking for help finding a man who is accused of firing shots at another car last week. Gaston County Reporter Ken Lemon spoke to a person who was in the car the suspect shot at a gas station on Cox Road. Johnny Roberts told Lemon this all started as an argument.
Security guard shot, killed during robbery at North Carolina arcade
The deadly incident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the Fish Arcade and Games located along Statesville Blvd.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man accused of shooting, killing NC bus driver will not face the death penalty
The man accused of shooting and killing a CATS bus driver back in February will not face the death penalty, authorities confirmed with QCN.
Police: 18-year-old dead, two others hurt in Gastonia shooting Friday night
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating shootings that left an 18-year-old dead Friday night and two others hurt. Police say a 18-year-old, 19-year-old and 27-year-old were all shot outside in the 200 block of North King Street. Omar Hardin, 18 of Gastonia, later died at the hospital and was the only one to be pronounced deceased. Their identity has not been released.
WBTV
Charlotte DOT worker charged following deadly crash
Three guns were found at three different Rock Hill schools this week. Driver sentenced after causing crash that killed 5 people. Dakeia Charles was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he caused an accident that killed five people in 2020. CMS parents and staff review the first...
fox46.com
Wanted Lenoir man arrested for assault and kidnapping; two others charged for hiding him: Sheriff
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who had been on the run since July for assault and kidnapping charges was captured this week by SWAT, and two others were charged for hiding him. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Brooks William Atkins, 34, of Lenoir, has been...
Robbins man charged with hit-and-run of Moore County child
Moore County, N.C. — A Robbins man was arrested Friday and faces multiple charges connected to a hit-and-run in Moore County that left 12-year-old Tyler Mabe in a coma. State troopers found Bobby Monroe Frye, 50, at home after connecting his 1999 silver Nissan Sentra to the crime. Mabe...
3 injured, 1 in critical condition in Winston-Salem shooting on Reynolda Road
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are injured and one of them is in critical condition following a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Patrol officers came to the 800 block of Reynolda Road after getting reports of a shooting in the area. At the scene, officers found two victims, a […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Tractor-Trailer Overturns After Chase Across Three Counties
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate-77 after crashing into multiple vehicles over three counties. Authorities say they started to chase a traitor-trailer after the driver crashed into several vehicles in Mecklenburg and Gaston Counties. State Highway Patrol troopers placed stop sticks...
Randolph County Animal Control officers recognized by sheriff for ‘one of the largest cases’ in county history
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several animal control officers received high honors from a local sheriff on Thursday. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Seabolt recognized eight animal control officers with a Sheriff’s Commendation for the largest animal control cases in Randolph County history. The condemnation is regarding the rescue of over 50 […]
Comments / 1