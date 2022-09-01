Read full article on original website
City in Iowa requires pit bull owners to get rid of dogs during holiday weekend
KEYSTONE, Iowa (KGAN) — A city in Iowa has required pit bull owners to get rid of dogs during the holiday weekend. Keystone, along with the Benton County Sheriff's Office, sent a notice to residents on Friday afternoon, noting that their pit bulls have to leave. Keystone gave residents...
I Have Strong Thoughts About Something on Iowa Roads [OPINION]
If you drive, take mass transit of any kind, or depend even use the roads to cycle, you have an opinion on road construction. The dreaded orange (sometimes red) and white detour signs and cones adorn Iowa roads all spring, summer, and much of fall. Well, so do I. For...
Iowans Have One Last Goodbye for Riverside Skatepark
Iowa skateboarders took one last ride around the Riverside skatepark this past Sunday, as the skatepark has new and exciting plans for the future. The Cedar Rapids skatepark is being relocated as the city needs to build a detention basin, which will help with flood control, according to KCRG. While it may be bittersweet, the good news is the park isn't moving very far.
Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties
Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
Brain & Courtlin Do Italian for September Listener Lunch
In the month of August, Brain and I enjoyed five amazing meals at The Class Act Restaurant in Cedar Rapids for Listener Lunch. But, the time has come for us to move on! We are excited to announce our return to another great restaurant for September Listener Lunch... BIAGGI'S!. Biaggi's...
KCRG.com
Trinity Health now sole owner of MercyOne
Scuba diving with diabetes is tough, but not impossible for Iowa 10-year-old Stella is one of the youngest divers to get her certification at Diventures in North Liberty. Slower job growth in August could help lower inflation. Updated: 10 hours ago. Hiring in the U.S. has slowed slightly, which could...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Tailgate – Iowa vs South Dakota State
Daniel McGregor-Huyer is a photographer and videographer at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior majoring in cinematic...
biztimes.biz
Spurred by growth, Manchester business moves again
MANCHESTER, Iowa — With his business continuing to grow, Kurt Heims needed a new location. And with his new spot at 121 E. Main St. in Manchester, Heims Awards and Custom Gifts has found a storefront with increased visibility and foot traffic. Heims Awards and Custom Gifts is the...
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers
The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
Heading to Kinnick? Here is Where To Eat After The Game
Cheering the Iowa Hawkeyes on to victory is one of the best things about fall. But doing so can work up quite the appetite! After parking, walking to Kinnick Stadium, walking to your seats, cheering during the game, and then walking back to your car leaves even the most die-hard Hawkeye fan starving! Fortunately for you, Iowa City and Coralville are full of great places to eat on game day. Here are just a few of the highlights.
98.1 KHAK
Watch Iowa-Iowa State on a Massive TV at Chrome Horse
Join Bob James for the intrastate rivalry as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones. Watch the game on the huge screen TV outside at Chrome Horse or on one of the other 11 TVs under their covered outdoor patio!. Enjoy drink specials like $20 buckets of 5 domestic tall boys....
Iowa newspaper trolls Hawkeyes with fantastic sports page headline
An Iowa newspaper had the perfect way to describe the Hawkeye’s 7-3 victory over South Dakota featuring two safeties and 21 punts. Iowa football made it through their season opener against FCS South Dakota with a 7-3 win. You can already guess the game was lacking in offense based...
Governor Reynolds Responds to Texas’ Bussed Migrant “Wish List”
[UPDATE]: According to KCRG, in response to news of Texas Governor Greg Abbott making Iowa City a "wishlist" destination for migrants being bussed away from his state, Iowa Governor Reynolds confirmed in a message that "no migrants will be coming to Iowa from Texas". The Iowa Catholic Worker Housse organization says they remain prepared to take them in should they arrive.
KCRG.com
Texas Gov. lists Iowa City among destinations for bussing migrants to
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For weeks, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott has reportedly been busing hundreds of immigrants from the border to various sanctuary cities. The immigrants are being bused from Texas as part of a strategy launched by Abbott this year to share the influx of people from outside the United States with liberal cities. Abbott has bused immigrants to Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. so far.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to Sunday morning fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning the Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded when a one-story commercial building was on fire in the 300 block of 9th Avenue Southeast. When the firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke and fire coming out of the front door....
Iowa Fan's Reaction To Hawkeyes Performance Is Going Viral
Iowa's performance this Saturday against South Dakota State has been painful to watch. In fact, the Hawkeyes have been so lethargic in their season opener that fans at Kinnick Stadium are slowly losing their composure. During the start of the fourth quarter, an Iowa fan's reaction to the team's performance...
KCRG.com
Linn County inmate failed to return to jail Saturday evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Law enforcement is looking for Trevor Lee Nortmann. Nortmann was released Saturday on a court-ordered furlough from the Linn County Correctional Center. He did not return on time. Nortmann is currently awaiting trial for burglary in the 3rd degree. Anyone with information about...
Cedar Rapids Native Played Unsuspecting Role In History [WATCH]
A video shot in Iowa a quarter of a century ago has some major historical significance. August 31st was the 25th anniversary of the death of the Princess of Wales, Diana Spencer. On that evening in 1997, the People's Princess got into a horrible car accident in Paris. The world...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa just had the most Big Ten scoring drive of the season in Week 1
The Iowa Hawkeyes opened up the 2022 college football season Saturday against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Iowa started the drive at South Dakota State’s 33 yard-line, meaning it had great field position. The Hawkeyes had a 6-yard pass, a run for a loss of 1 yard and an incomplete pass. On 4th down, Iowa elected to kick a 46-yard field goal and nailed it.
Cedar Rapids Halloween Parade & Other Great Family Fun in October
Frightening Fridays and a Saturday night Halloween parade. It's going to be a fun October in Cedar Rapids. Great news on the Cedar Rapids Halloween Parade. After several years away, it returns and I love the name they came up with: "Dark Harvest Halloween Parade". This year's parade will be...
98.1 KHAK
