NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News
All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
Andrew Luck is making his next move
Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is making his next move. In 2019, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck surprisingly retired at the age of 29. Across his six NFL seasons, Luck played at an elite level. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, and he led the league in passing touchdowns in 2014 (40).
‘We couldn’t win’: Ex-Vikings player turned coach reveals what doomed Mike Zimmer era
The Minnesota Vikings just couldn’t seem to get over the hump under Mike Zimmer. They had their success: an NFC Championship Game run and multiple playoff appearances are nothing to sneeze at. However, they just weren’t able to take that next step into greatness. Eventually, the team crumbled into nothing more than Wild Card fodder for an NFC contender.
With Mike Zimmer out and Kevin O’Connell in, the Vikings could be much, much better
As Labor Day weekend commences with what hopefully will be a relaxing Friday night, I write this item fully aware that, before too long, a stream of angry texts may begin to ping my phone. Again. Yes, former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has done it before. Specifically, on the night...
Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles
Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from former first-round pick Jalen Reagor. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings. In return for Reagor, the Vikings sent the Eagles two future draft picks. A 2023 seventh-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. During his time with the Eagles, Jalen Reagor wore […] The post Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Minnesota Vikings schedule: Kirk Cousins and Co. prep for opener against rival Packers
2022 Minnesota Vikings schedule: Week 1 Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 11 Packers @ Vikings 4:25 PM
The Minnesota Vikings Running Back Conundrum
The Minnesota Vikings over the last 15 years have always seemed to be great at the running back position. The likes of Adrian Peterson and Dalvin Cook have been the headliners for that, but no matter who has been back there, the Vikings have seemed to run the ball well. Only three times in the last 15 years have the Vikings finished outside the top 11 in team rushing yards. For a team with the amount of offensive line struggles that Minnesota has had, it is a huge testament to the talent in the Vikings backfield. This year though, it almost seems like there is too much talent.
Jalen Reagor reveals new Vikings jersey number, meaning
New Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Reagor detailed the reason behind the new number he will wear for the team. With their initial 53-player roster submitted by the Aug. 30 deadline, the Minnesota Vikings decided to make an additional move, specifically to bring in reinforcements in their passing offense. The Vikings acquired wide receiver Jalen Reagor from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick. This is a chance for Reagor to revitalize his career after not being able to catch on with the Eagles.
Stephen Curry open to playing for one other NBA team before he retires
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will go down as one of the best players in NBA history. The face
Former University of Minnesota track and field star dies at 25
MINNEAPOLIS -- Former Gopher track and field athlete Eric Walker died at 25, the University of Minnesota announced on Twitter Saturday.According to a GoFundMe set up for the Walker family, Eric first came to Minnesota on an athletic scholarship to run track at the University of Minnesota. He graduated in 2019 with a 3.8 GPA. Walker stayed in Minnesota after graduating and began working for United Health Group.Last Saturday, Aug. 27, Walker was in a car accident and spent multiple days in the ICU before dying.Walker leaves behind his two parents, Maria and Eric Walker, and two younger siblings, Xavier and Christopher Walker.
