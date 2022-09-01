ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

triumph1223
4d ago

About time…girls/women’s sports have taken a backseat to boys/mens for a long time. The last thing we need is for our girls / women to have to take a step backwards by creating fewer opportunities for them because a biological boy/male wants to inflict his choice to ignore science on others

geigh mann
4d ago

Thank God the good people of Virginia elected a governor with common sense

