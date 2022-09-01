Read full article on original website
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Maize n Brew
Michigan football redshirt tracker: Week 1 vs. Colorado State
College football players are allowed to participate in up to four games during a given season and still qualify for a redshirt season and maintain four more years of eligibility. In Michigan’s 51-7 opening week win against Colorado State, there were plenty of true freshmen who made their college debuts.
Maize n Brew
Turning Point of the Game: Colorado State
The No. 8 Michigan Wolverines throttled the Colorado State Rams 51-7 in their home opener to kick off the 2022 season. With an impressive showing on offense and defense, it didn’t look like the defending Big Ten champs went anywhere in the offseason, despite notable changes. Though this is...
Maize n Brew
Quinten Johnson’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2022
The Michigan Wolverines’ special teams unit has been consistently ranked near the top in the nation throughout the offseason. Other than the stellar punter/kicker duo in Brad Robbins and Jake Moody, unsung heroes like the subject of this edition of our outlook series, defensive back Quinten Johnson, deserve their fair share of the credit, too.
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan’s dominating win over Colorado State
The Michigan Wolverines won their season opener in convincing fashion against the Colorado State Rams on Saturday afternoon. Michigan won 51-7 and the final outcome was never in doubt. Here’s a look at takeaways from the blowout. An impressive showing on defense. The Michigan defense and new defensive coordinator...
Maize n Brew
Opening betting odds released for J.J. McCarthy’s first career start against Hawaii
With the Michigan Wolverines taking care of business yesterday against Colorado State, Jim Harbaugh and his squad are officially off to a great start to the 2022 season. Next weekend, the non-conference slate continues as they welcome in the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to the Big House. Despite this being sophomore...
Maize n Brew
Michigan’s defense steals the show in 51-7 blowout over Colorado State
There were lots of questions about this Michigan Wolverines defense after losing half of the starters from 2021. But if the season-opening 51-7 win over Colorado State is any indication of what this team will look like, it appears they may not have missed a step. The pass rush was...
Maize n Brew
Keys to Victory: Colorado State
The wait is finally over. The Michigan Wolverines will look to defend their Big Ten title this afternoon, kicking off their season against Colorado State on Saturday. According to DraftKings, Michigan is a 30.5-point favorite, and all the signs point to this being a blowout. But I’m sure I’m not the only fan scared by the infamous Appalachian State loss, where the Mountaineers were a 33-point underdog.
Maize n Brew
Handing out game balls for Michigan’s dominant victory over Colorado State
The Michigan Wolverines opened up the 2022 football season with a 51-7 drubbing of Colorado State that could have been even worse. The 44-point mercy beating is the largest season-opening win for the Wolverines since 2016 and yet, players still seemed hungry in the post-game. “You know we can do...
Maize n Brew
Week 1 Game Thread: No. 8 Michigan vs. Colorado State
Michigan football is finally back in Ann Arbor, as the Wolverines will meet with the Rams of Colorado State this afternoon for Week 1 action. As discussed plenty earlier this week on Maize n Brew, Colorado State has a new head coach in Jay Norvell, a new quarterback — and new players across the board for that matter — and a new offensive scheme: The Air Raid.
Maize n Brew
WATCH: Roman Wilson takes a screen 61 yards for Michigan’s first TD of the season
This is not breaking news at all, but Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Roman Wilson is fast. Really, really fast. The junior wideout from Hawaii took a screen pass from quarterback Cade McNamara 61 yards to the house for the first Wolverines touchdown of the 2022 season against the Colorado State Rams.
Maize n Brew
Friday Discussion: Who do you want to see with substantial playing time through the non-conference?
The defending Big Ten champs, the Michigan Wolverines, finally return tomorrow to host the Colorado State Rams. As they embark on their journey to defend their title, they’ll spend the first few weeks working through different lineups and schemes to find out what will lead them back to Indianapolis and the College Football Playoff.
Maize n Brew
Two starters named out for season opener against Colorado State
Some breaking news coming in right before the kickoff of the Michigan Wolverines welcoming the Colorado State Rams to Ann Arbor. The Wolverines will be without two starters, one on offense and defense. Jon Jansen, the new color commentator for the Wolverines radio network reported linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green and left tackle Ryan Hayes will be on the sidelines this afternoon.
Here's the Arts, Beats & Eats music schedule as fest gets underway in Royal Oak
In 1998, the Arts, Beats & Eats festival came to life with three music stages, free admission and $375,000 in sponsorship support. This weekend, the Oakland County fixture will notch its 25th edition, bringing more than 200 performers, 150 artists and 50 food vendors to downtown Royal Oak, with a four-day weather outlook...
deadlinedetroit.com
Honor Roll Student, 16, Identified as Detroit Shooting Spree Fatality
Ja’Miyah Lawrence, 16, has been identified as one of the fatalities in a random shooting spree on Detroit’s west side a week ago. Lawrence was killed around 5:30 a.m. last Sunday near Margareta and Wyoming avenues., WDIV reports. Dontae Ramon Smith, 19, of Detroit is charged in the...
deadlinedetroit.com
One of these Detroiters is Charles Pugh. The other is 'sick of saying I am not' him.
Some lookalikes are flattered at being mistaken for a prominent person. A few play along and pretend the resemblance is real. Others tire of interruptions by strangers. At this weekend's Detroit Jazz Festival, music journalist Duante Beddingfield is "so sick of saying I am not Charles Pugh," he tweets Saturday afternoon from the downtown event.
Michigan man wins $100,000 in lottery drawing he unknowingly entered
A Michigan man won a $100,000 jackpot from a second chance lottery drawing without even being aware that he had entered.
This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23
Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
Michigan's "Lost Peninsula" is entirely surrounded by Ohio
There is a small piece of Michigan land that is completely surrounded by Ohio. This small strip of land is called the Lost Peninsula. The peninsula is located in Lake Eerie in the southeasternmost corner of the state. It is a part of Monroe County in Michigan.
Michigan girl among 3 to die in Monday’s storms
Widespread storms that brought strong winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to much of the Midwest and South are being blamed for the deaths of at least three people. In Michigan, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted after she mistakenly grabbed a downed power line at a residence in the 1400 block of Peters Street in Monroe at 7:40 p.m. on Monday. She was declared dead at the scene.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut making a comeback in the Detroit food scene
DETROIT – One of the biggest draws at the Burgess Street Food Festival in Detroit this week was a relic from the past. “Everyone that’s came up is like ‘oh I was born and raised on Dot and Etta’s, where have you been?’ It’s totally humbling,” said Donald Crawford of Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut.
