Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

Michigan football redshirt tracker: Week 1 vs. Colorado State

College football players are allowed to participate in up to four games during a given season and still qualify for a redshirt season and maintain four more years of eligibility. In Michigan’s 51-7 opening week win against Colorado State, there were plenty of true freshmen who made their college debuts.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Turning Point of the Game: Colorado State

The No. 8 Michigan Wolverines throttled the Colorado State Rams 51-7 in their home opener to kick off the 2022 season. With an impressive showing on offense and defense, it didn’t look like the defending Big Ten champs went anywhere in the offseason, despite notable changes. Though this is...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Quinten Johnson’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2022

The Michigan Wolverines’ special teams unit has been consistently ranked near the top in the nation throughout the offseason. Other than the stellar punter/kicker duo in Brad Robbins and Jake Moody, unsung heroes like the subject of this edition of our outlook series, defensive back Quinten Johnson, deserve their fair share of the credit, too.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Takeaways from Michigan’s dominating win over Colorado State

The Michigan Wolverines won their season opener in convincing fashion against the Colorado State Rams on Saturday afternoon. Michigan won 51-7 and the final outcome was never in doubt. Here’s a look at takeaways from the blowout. An impressive showing on defense. The Michigan defense and new defensive coordinator...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Keys to Victory: Colorado State

The wait is finally over. The Michigan Wolverines will look to defend their Big Ten title this afternoon, kicking off their season against Colorado State on Saturday. According to DraftKings, Michigan is a 30.5-point favorite, and all the signs point to this being a blowout. But I’m sure I’m not the only fan scared by the infamous Appalachian State loss, where the Mountaineers were a 33-point underdog.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Week 1 Game Thread: No. 8 Michigan vs. Colorado State

Michigan football is finally back in Ann Arbor, as the Wolverines will meet with the Rams of Colorado State this afternoon for Week 1 action. As discussed plenty earlier this week on Maize n Brew, Colorado State has a new head coach in Jay Norvell, a new quarterback — and new players across the board for that matter — and a new offensive scheme: The Air Raid.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Two starters named out for season opener against Colorado State

Some breaking news coming in right before the kickoff of the Michigan Wolverines welcoming the Colorado State Rams to Ann Arbor. The Wolverines will be without two starters, one on offense and defense. Jon Jansen, the new color commentator for the Wolverines radio network reported linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green and left tackle Ryan Hayes will be on the sidelines this afternoon.
ANN ARBOR, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Honor Roll Student, 16, Identified as Detroit Shooting Spree Fatality

Ja’Miyah Lawrence, 16, has been identified as one of the fatalities in a random shooting spree on Detroit’s west side a week ago. Lawrence was killed around 5:30 a.m. last Sunday near Margareta and Wyoming avenues., WDIV reports. Dontae Ramon Smith, 19, of Detroit is charged in the...
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

One of these Detroiters is Charles Pugh. The other is 'sick of saying I am not' him.

Some lookalikes are flattered at being mistaken for a prominent person. A few play along and pretend the resemblance is real. Others tire of interruptions by strangers. At this weekend's Detroit Jazz Festival, music journalist Duante Beddingfield is "so sick of saying I am not Charles Pugh," he tweets Saturday afternoon from the downtown event.
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23

Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan girl among 3 to die in Monday’s storms

Widespread storms that brought strong winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to much of the Midwest and South are being blamed for the deaths of at least three people. In Michigan, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted after she mistakenly grabbed a downed power line at a residence in the 1400 block of Peters Street in Monroe at 7:40 p.m. on Monday. She was declared dead at the scene.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut making a comeback in the Detroit food scene

DETROIT – One of the biggest draws at the Burgess Street Food Festival in Detroit this week was a relic from the past. “Everyone that’s came up is like ‘oh I was born and raised on Dot and Etta’s, where have you been?’ It’s totally humbling,” said Donald Crawford of Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut.
DETROIT, MI

