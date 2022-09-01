ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Texans don't sound thrilled about losing Max Scharping to Bengals on waiver wire

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29GKAA_0hdsTLax00

The Cincinnati Bengals claimed three players off waivers on Wednesday after making “final” cuts to the 53-man limit.

One of those was a tight end. The other two were linemen on both sides of the trenches, highlighted by former Texans second-round pick Max Scharping.

Scharping pops out the most because of his draft status and the fact he put in 2,200-plus snaps of work with the Texans.

After the fact, Texans general manager Nick Caserio told Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network the loss hurts: “That was a tough one. Max is a good player. It’s where we were right now. We felt like it was the best decision for us.”

From the sounds of it, the Texans might have tried to find a way to keep Scharping if he had cleared waivers. And he almost did, considering the Bengals have a very late spot in the official order.

Now in Cincinnati, Scharping is, at the very least, high-quality depth at the guard spot that could spell the end of Jackson Carman’s time on the roster. He’s also got a shot to be in the mix as a starter should rookie Cordell Volson struggle.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News

All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Are Bengals losing patience with former second-round pick Jackson Carman?

The Bengals fell just short of their first ever Super Bowl win this past year and many blamed the loss on a less than stellar offensive line. This issue is something that the Bengals have certainly been attempting to address in the last few drafts selecting four offensive linemen in the last two years and seven in the last four. One of those draft investments may be nearing the end of his opportunities, despite the fact that he is only headed into his second NFL season.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Houston, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Wilson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals reveal how they will use Jessie Bates and Dax Hill together

It was only a matter of time before the Cincinnati Bengals had Dax Hill and Jessie Bates on the field together. Bates, as expected, returned to the team from his franchise tag holdout early enough to be ready for Week 1. That formality out of the way, the attention now turns to how defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo might use Hill, Bates and Vonn Bell in a rotation — or on the field together.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Bengals, Colts, Quenton Nelson, Jaguars

Bengals OC Brian Callahan talked about the process of naming LG Cordell Volson a starter on the offensive line during his rookie season. “He ascended the whole training camp period,” Callahan told Bengals.com. “He played well, practiced well. He continually got better. He showed us the things we want to see from a starting guard for us. He’s tough, he’s physical, he’s dependable. He’s earned that job.”
CINCINNATI, OH
AthlonSports.com

Cincinnati Bengals Are Re-Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Friday

The Cincinnati Bengals are re-adding a quarterback to the roster this Friday morning. The AFC North franchise has announced it's re-signing veteran quarterback Brandon Allen. Allen, 29, was cut by the Bengals earlier this week. However, the expectation was always that Cincinnati would re-sign him and here we are. He will be Joe Burrow's backup this upcoming season.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans favored over Giants ahead of Week 1

The Tennessee Titans are favored over the New York Giants ahead of their Week 1 matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sept. 11. According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Titans are 5.5-point favorites over the Giants for the season-opener. The over/under is set at 43.5. This spread has actually tightened...
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Paul Finebaum takes a shot at Brian Kelly's decision to kick extra point at the end of loss to FSU

LSU didn’t play very well in Sunday night’s 24-23 loss to Florida State, but it still had the chance to win at the end. The Tigers put together what appeared to be a last-minute, game-tying scoring drive. Quarterback Jayden Daniels found receiver Jaray Jenkins in the back of the end zone as time expired, and it looked like we were heading for overtime.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Film Room: Can Jason Peters save the Dallas Cowboys' offensive line?

The 2022 Dallas Cowboys have championship aspirations, based on a top defense, Dak Prescott at quarterback, an above-average backfield, and a receiver group they hope will be fine without Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson Jr. But both in the Jimmy Johnson heyday of the early 1990s, and in the recent seasons when the franchise has been at its best, everything revolved around the offensive line.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

147K+
Followers
194K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy