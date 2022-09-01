ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Kremlin says it fears Ukrainian provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=277OIe_0hdsR4bR00

MOSCOW, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it was concerned about a possible "provocation" from Ukraine at the Russian-held Zaporizhzia nuclear power plant ahead of a visit by the United Nations nuclear watchdog.

Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of trying to sabotage the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the plant in southern Ukraine, which was delayed on Thursday due to shelling near the facility. read more

"We are concerned about a provocation from the Ukrainian side, given that barbaric and provocative shelling has not stopped," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

Peskov said Russia was ready to cooperate with the IAEA and was interested in seeing the IAEA mission arrive at the plant.

A spokesperson for the IAEA said that its mission was waiting at a Ukrainian checkpoint after fresh shelling but remained determined to reach the facility later in the day.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier on Thursday that Russia was doing everything to ensure that the plant, controlled by Russian forces but operated by Ukrainian staff, was operating safely.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 5

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
The Conversation U.S.

A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think

The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Peskov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Ukraine War#Politics#Kremlin#Ukrainian#Russian#United Nations#Iaea
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Reuters

Reuters

571K+
Followers
352K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy