ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 97-3

Roll Up Your Sleeve, South Dakota Needs Blood

Earlier this year we reported on the blood crisis across the country as supplies were critically low. This week once again the call is going out for blood donors. Wednesday through Friday, August 31-September 2 you are encouraged to roll up your sleeve and donate blood during the 7th annual All-American Blood Drive.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Are Businesses Open in Sioux Falls During Labor Day Weekend?

People all over the Sioux Empire are out and about enjoying the final lazy, hazy days of the summer. This includes maybe getting last minute school supplies at different retail stores. If you're losing track of the dates these days, Labor Day weekend starts...tomorrow!. Believe it or not, most stores...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brookings, SD
Cars
City
Brookings, SD
State
South Dakota State
Brookings, SD
Crime & Safety
Mix 97-3

Pigout! Downtown Sioux Falls Pork Showdown Starts Thursday

Attention foodies of the Sioux Empire, your chance to pigout starts Thursday!. From September (1-30th), nineteen different downtown Sioux Falls restaurants will once again be participating in the 2nd annual "Downtown Pork Showdown." The event sponsored by Smithfield and Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc gives pork lovers throughout the Sioux Empire...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Why Did This Favorite Sioux Falls Café Close & Then Reopen?

Breakfast is good all day every day. Unfortunately and fortunately, one local Sioux Falls establishment was on the verge of stopping its delicious breakfast, lunch, or brunch until further notice. That's no longer the case!. Over the weekend, he All Day Café made a new, exciting announcement that they will...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Lug Nut#Dakota News Now#Blue Bell Circle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Mix 97-3

South Dakota Scores Least Student Debt In U.S.

And topping the list once again, South Dakota. Yes, the Rushmore State is making headlines again in a good way. Students who attend public college or university here reportedly have the least student loan debt. As we have heard more and more this week about President Biden's student loan plan...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Some Major Sioux Falls Streets Will Be Closed This Weekend

Sioux Falls residents are going to notice even more road closures this weekend and this time they have nothing to do with construction. The Sioux Falls Marathon will be running through the streets of Sioux Falls this Sunday and there will be numerous road closures. Here is the complete release...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Mix 97-3

Sioux Falls, SD
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97-3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy