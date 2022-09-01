Read full article on original website
Sioux Falls Launches ‘Kids Ride Free’ Initiative for City Busses
In an effort to ease the burden of getting to school, the City of Sioux Falls is unveiling a new program to make public transportation more accessible for elementary, middle, and high school students in the city. Sioux Area Metro is launching the 'Kids Ride Free' initiative, which will offer...
Roll Up Your Sleeve, South Dakota Needs Blood
Earlier this year we reported on the blood crisis across the country as supplies were critically low. This week once again the call is going out for blood donors. Wednesday through Friday, August 31-September 2 you are encouraged to roll up your sleeve and donate blood during the 7th annual All-American Blood Drive.
Are Businesses Open in Sioux Falls During Labor Day Weekend?
People all over the Sioux Empire are out and about enjoying the final lazy, hazy days of the summer. This includes maybe getting last minute school supplies at different retail stores. If you're losing track of the dates these days, Labor Day weekend starts...tomorrow!. Believe it or not, most stores...
‘Pomp Room’ Documentary Film to Show in Sioux Falls in September
Anyone that has lived in the Sioux Falls area for a long time no doubt remembers the iconic bar, The Pomp Room. I can't even begin to tell you the amount of money I spent in that place on libations growing up in the 80s and 90s. And that's back when a beer only cost one, I repeat, ONE dollar!
Hometown Happenings: South Dakota Opening Apple Picking Weekend
One of the most popular fall activities to participate in is apple picking! This is usually a huge tradition for families. The Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg is one prominent apple picking spot that promises to provide a great weekend outing. Every week, KXRB radio features one event happening in...
Pigout! Downtown Sioux Falls Pork Showdown Starts Thursday
Attention foodies of the Sioux Empire, your chance to pigout starts Thursday!. From September (1-30th), nineteen different downtown Sioux Falls restaurants will once again be participating in the 2nd annual "Downtown Pork Showdown." The event sponsored by Smithfield and Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc gives pork lovers throughout the Sioux Empire...
Why Did This Favorite Sioux Falls Café Close & Then Reopen?
Breakfast is good all day every day. Unfortunately and fortunately, one local Sioux Falls establishment was on the verge of stopping its delicious breakfast, lunch, or brunch until further notice. That's no longer the case!. Over the weekend, he All Day Café made a new, exciting announcement that they will...
What Happens When You Cross A DTSF 1st Friday & A Pork Showdown?
It is hard to believe that summer is almost over, but this is the first Friday of September and that means a celebration! A celebration that includes live music, art, special hours, and special prices at your favorite downtown shopping locations, kids' activities, games, and food, lots of food. If...
Which New National Cookie Shop’s Tasty Pastries Are Coming to Sioux Falls
If you haven't adopted a pigeon with Pigeon 605 yet, you'll miss fun news like this:. Sarah Storm is a businesswoman herself who has been a "professional photographer, graphic designer, and in e-commerce home decor." She is a follower of other people's businesses from their beginnings to success and has always been fascinated by them.
Sioux Falls Student Told ‘Cut Your Hair or Find A New School’
14-year-old Braxton Schafer just started his freshman year at O'Gorman High School in Sioux Falls. Braxton is already an active member of the school's marching band and football team. However come next semester, Braxton will be taking his talents to another institution. Transferring schools might not seem like a big...
Kane Brown to Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls
Just announced, one of country music's brightest stars is coming to Sioux Falls. See Kane Brown at The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on April 20th, 2023. You can link through Kane's website to get your tickets here!. There will be a special RADIO presale for this event...
Slow Down! School Speed Enforcement Zones Back in Business
As more than 30,000 students and teachers head back to the classroom in the Sioux Falls and surrounding school districts, speed enforcement zones will be coming back in a big way. Drivers need to be aware that the marked school zones speed limit is 15 miles per hour. I'm not...
South Dakota Scores Least Student Debt In U.S.
And topping the list once again, South Dakota. Yes, the Rushmore State is making headlines again in a good way. Students who attend public college or university here reportedly have the least student loan debt. As we have heard more and more this week about President Biden's student loan plan...
Should Sioux Falls Move to a Four-Day Week School Year?
Now that school is back in session for another year here in the Sioux Empire, I have a quick question for all the students, parents, and educators, can we please see a show of hands on who would be in favor of the Sioux Falls School District switching to a 4-day school week?
Busted! Sioux Falls Police Arrest Bank Robber Still inside Bank
Thanks to the quick response of a Sioux Falls bank employee and Sioux Falls law enforcement, a potential bank robbery was thwarted on Tuesday morning (August 23) while it was still underway. On Wednesday, police announced that they took the man responsible for attempting to rob a Sioux Falls bank...
Some Major Sioux Falls Streets Will Be Closed This Weekend
Sioux Falls residents are going to notice even more road closures this weekend and this time they have nothing to do with construction. The Sioux Falls Marathon will be running through the streets of Sioux Falls this Sunday and there will be numerous road closures. Here is the complete release...
