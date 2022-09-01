ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jet Set Radio spiritual successor Bomb Rush Cyberfunk hit with another delay

By Joshua Wolens
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

We first expected the next game from the Lethal League devs in 2021, but there's still a while to wait.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lHyIP_0hdsOatL00
(Image credit: Team Reptile)

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, the Jet-Set-Radio-alike skating game from the devs behind Lethal League, has been delayed until summer next year.

We've been waiting on this one for a while now. When we were getting excited about it (opens in new tab) all the way back in the halcyon days of 2020, we were expecting it to come out the following year. Then the development updates (opens in new tab) started saying 2022, and now here we are, eyes still fixed on a receding horizon as a tweet from Team Reptile sends the game sliding back to summer 2023 (opens in new tab).

If you've not been following Bomb Rush Cyberfunk's development, it's a very deliberate spiritual successor to beloved Dreamcast classic Jet Set Radio. The game sees players freerun, skateboard, and BMX around a cel-shaded city in order to cover it in graffiti and challenge rival crews for turf. You can use your personal boostpack (which everyone apparently has in this gleaming vision of the future) to pull off Tony Hawk-style tricks and, most tantalisingly, the game promises that you will "encounter a lot of weirdos". Just like real life.

Better a delayed game than a bad one, of course, but hopefully this is the last delay Bomb Rush Cyberfunk needs before it's ready to go. In screenshots and videos the game already looks very Jet Set indeed, and the involvement of JSR's original composer, Hideki Naganuma (opens in new tab), has my JSRF-weaned brain clapping along like a baby seal to the soundtrack. But Team Reptile says that releasing the game this year "will not take it to a level" that the devs "would be personally satisfied with". Next year it is, then.

If you want to wait impatiently with the rest of us, you can find the game's Steam page (which still proclaims a now-incorrect release date of 2022 at time of writing) right here (opens in new tab).

PC Gamer

Fans are getting excited about a Suikoden announcement, but they might be in for disappointment

The scheduled Konami event at next week's Tokyo Game Show has become a kind of video game Rorschach test. Everyone looking at it sees something different: surely it's going to be about Metal Gear remasters (opens in new tab), or Silent Hill remakes (opens in new tab), or maybe they'll just dedicate the entire thing to announcing they're finally porting Symphony Of The Night to PC (it won't be this, but it should be)?
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Y'all know about these huge lists of free, open-source game clones, right?

There are lots of classic favorites out there in free games land. It might surprise you to learn that there are very many free games that don't fit the modern free-to-play model. I say that because every time somebody posts a link to some impressive, public, open-source game project that minutely recreates some abandoned classic people seem shocked.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

