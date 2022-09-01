Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
'Minions' x Brain Dead Collab Debuts at Dover Street Market LA
Following the success of the Minions: The Rise of Gru movie, Brain Dead and Minions come together for a special collaboration and installation at Dover Street Market Los Angeles. Highlighting the offerings are silver necklace charms and clips, featuring the Minions Dave, Bob, and Tim created by award-winning Zuni silversmith Veronica Poblano.
Alaïa's Pieter Mulier Reinterprets Superga's Classic Italian Sneakers
Alaïa creative director Pieter Mulier has infused Superga‘s signature Italian footwear silhouettes with a pinch of Parisian design codes. Invented in Turin in 1925 by entrepreneur Walter Martiny, the Superga 2750 has received myriad updates and collaborative iterations throughout its almost-decade-long history, proof of its standing the test of time as a footwear staple. Building on that heritage, enter Alaïa’s take — punched with emblematic double “A” stitches and perforated eyelets, the sneaker appears in both an off-white canvas and a dark-printed reptilian leather. Seated above the silhouette’s usual low-top sole, the aforementioned fabrications align with the two houses’ shared ideals — “purity of the line” and “ease of fit” — while maintaining an elevated, day-to-night appeal.
Jordan x Bephies Beauty Supply Blends Femininity and Fierceness
Jordan and Bephies Beauty Supply have come together to create a collection made for the bold — for those who are not afraid to be unapologetically themselves no matter the situation. The ‘90s hoops scene was about celebrating color and joy and incorporating these elements into the sport, blending the worlds of femininity and fierceness. Jordan and Bephies Beauty Supply followed suit, as the collection is directly inspired by this era.
Ye Drags adidas, Promising To Bring the Wrath
Ye has once again taken to Instagram to share his thoughts on the current. and YEEZY operations. In the past few months, Ye has been vocal about how the German sportswear giant has not been gaining his approval for certain brand activations including YEEZY Day. It comes as no surprise that Ye continues to express his criticism on social media. After months of slander in a series of family-related posts that see him slamming his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, Ye is now focusing his attention on adidas execs, namely its Senior Vice President/General manager Daniel Cherry III.
BSTN and Autry Buckle Up for 01 Low Collaboration
Autry, the tennis-centric footwear brand based Stateside, is back from the ’80s with a bang. With its resurgence that came for Fall/Winter 2021 to the roster of sleek styles that dropped in April, the brand has made a big comeback as it continues to appear on the feet of sneakerheads around the globe — and now BSTN grabs a slice of the action with its Autry Action Shoes collaboration.
NIGO Releases Second Drop of HUMAN MADE "STORM COWBOY DENIM" Collection
Following the first drop of NIGO‘s HUMAN MADE “STORM COWBOY DENIM”, the Japanese designer has released yet another iteration of vintage-inspired pieces. The second drop features a selection of Type 1954 products, arriving in three new items, the Storm Cowboy Denim Jacket Type 1939 and two pairs of the Storm Cowboy Denim Pants Type 1939. The denim jacket is designed to be a relaxed, box-cut fit and features two front chest pockets, detailed with a button in the signature heart-shaped branding for HUMAN MADE. The back of the jacket sees the words “HUMAN MADE DRY ALLS” stitched as a graphic in red. As for the denim pants, this release debuts two silhouettes including the slim-cut and the straight-leg. All three items are dressed in light-wash selvedge denim that mimics the vintage, worn aesthetic.
Lorier's Copper Safari Celebrates Heritage of Exploration
Our friends at the New York-based watchmaking company Lorier have now released a brilliant copper Safari field watch for those with an affinity for exploration. Produced in collaboration with YouTube watch reviewer Urban Gentry, Lorier’s limited edition offering manages to stay consistent with the brand’s vintage aesthetic, honoring timeless design aesthetics while giving them a slightly modern twist.
1-of-36 Wu-Tang x Nike Dunk High 1999 Could Be Yours for $50,000 USD
The Dunk lineage is one of ‘s most revered styles, paving the way for the modern collaborative industry as its roots in skateboarding, basketball, music and culture have gone on to define the streetwear scene that surrounds us today. Friends and Family iterations, such as the Wu-Tang Dunk High from 1999, are pivotal as a scene-shifter, and now one pair in a US 9 has appeared for sale courtesy of the luxury consigner Justin Reed.
ASICS’ 2000s-Inspired GEL-KAYANO 14 Pays Homage to the Female Sneakerheads Out There
Is no stranger to reintroducing blasts from the past, as the brand is known for popularizing retro running shoes. With their latest silhouette, the GEL-KAYANO™ 14, ASICS wanted to blend the aesthetics of the 2000s with modern elements. Embracing the current phenomenon of neutrals and basics dominating fashion, the...
Leeum Museum Unveils AR Artworks For 'Kaleidoscope Eyes'
Cutting-edge works by Nina Chanel Abney, Cao Fe, Olafur Eliasson and more. Leeum Museum of Art, in partnership with Daniel Birnbaum, Artistic Director of Acute Art, will soon launch their Kaleidoscope Eyes exhibition to the public. Taking over the museum’s indoor and outdoor spaces, the augmented reality presentation will feature AR works conceived by internationally acclaimed contemporary artists against a backdrop of structures and gardens created by world-renown architects and masters of traditional Korean landscape design.
KSUBI Celebrates Its 23rd Anniversary With a Limited-Edition Capsule and Huge Advertising Campaign
KSUBI’s presence in the global streetwear market has been undeniable, and since 1999 the brand has become recognizable for its unique approach to denim. To celebrate its 23rd anniversary, the brand is launching a limited-edition capsule and a huge advertising campaign – titling the new drop ‘KSUBI 23.’
Elevate Your Fall Rotation With the New Balance 990v3 "Olive Leaf"
New Balance bringing in Teddy Santis to helm the creative direction of its Made in USA collection wasn’t exactly a gamble given that the two have had success with their collaborations in the past, but after a plethora of releases, both parties know that the partnership has paid off. After selling out a plethora of colorways this Summer, the duo is poised to step into the Fall season without losing momentum, and one iteration that is slated to keep the trendy train moving is this New Balance 990v3 “Olive Leaf” colorway.
A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti Surprise-Drop Untitled Track and Video
A$AP Rocky on Friday surprise-dropped a new untitled track and music video with Playboi Carti. The title of the single is not available, though Rocky did share the cut on Instagram with a caption reading “OUR DE$TINY.” At this time, it is unknown whether the track will imminently receive a DSP rollout.
Paris Saint-Germain’s Exclusive Headphones With Master & Dynamic Have Arrived
Continuing its partnership with acclaimed football club Paris Saint-Germain, New York’s own Master & Dynamic has cooked up some on-brand design elements for the release of their limited-edition run of gaming headphones and wireless earphones. The collection of items includes the “MH40” wireless headphones, the “MG20” gaming headphones (wireless),...
Nike Equips the Air Max 90 "Photon Dust" With GORE-TEX
When it comes to weatherproof technology, GORE-TEX is the first that comes to mind. The gold standard for handling the elements, GORE-TEX has remained a staple in countless brands’ repertoire. Now, following an Air Jordan 5 and collaborative UNDERCOVER x. Air Force 1/Air Revaderchi Hybrid sneaker with GORE-TEX detailing,...
Nike SB Brings the "Grinch" Treatment to the Blue Ribbon SB
Earlier this year, and its Skateboarding division, Nike SB, introduced the Blue Ribbon SB (BRSB) as a celebration of the brand’s history. Featuring a design inspired by the classic Nike Cortez and a name that references Nike’s Blue Ribbon Sports origins, the Nike BRSB is packed with heritage. Now, the sneaker finds itself in Nike’s famous “Grinch” colorway. While the unorthodox Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low of a similar color palette may turn more heads, the Nike Blue Ribbon SB “Grinch” lets the colors do the talking.
The Nike Dunk Low Gets Cozy with a "Fur & Bling" Makeover
Has made it clear that it will continue to push out new Dunk Low iterations until everyone has a pair on their feet. The silhouette continues to hit shelves weekly, from classic color-blocked styles to wacky iterations adorned with diverse material options. Nike has recently revealed a slew of pairs with seasonal detailing and now adds one more to its list, this time exuding winter holiday cheer.
PICANTE Dishes Up Berenjak's Persian Cuisine In Its Latest Capsule
London is a melting pot of culture — not just with and for society, but through the city’s shared love for food. From the East End’s endless chippies or pie and mash shops, to Chinatown, the vegan-friendly society of Notting Hill, and food hubs such as Borough Market, Broadway Market and Ridley Road Market, there’s a cuisine and culture ready to serve anyone at all times in the capital. This is something that the emerging London-based label PICANTE spotlighted in its first PICANTE Guide, putting people onto hotspots like Regency Cafe, Brutto, and the institution that is Berenjak. Now, PICANTE’s founders Saam Zonoozi and Jude Taylor reference Berenjak — one of their favorite eateries — with its latest PICANTE drop.
