Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Trump accuses Democrats of 'breaking in' during first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday night gave his first rally since Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida, was raided by FBI agents last month searching for classified documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency. Trump, while stumping for Pennsylvania gubernatorial...
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally
“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
Judge grants Trump's request for special master to review seized Mar-a-lago documents
A federal judge in Florida has granted former President Donald Trump's request to appoint a special master to review classified documents retrieved by the FBI at his Mar-a-Lago residence. NBC News' Ryan Reilly and Kelly O'Donnell report the details of the order and how this affects the Department of Justice's investigation.Sept. 5, 2022.
How Trump's promised perks for Jan. 6 rioters could help form the next mob
Former President Donald Trump is all but certain to run for president again. And he’s sending increasingly clear signals that he’d like to form another Jan. 6-style mob to help him secure the White House. In a Thursday interview with right-wing radio host Wendy Bell, Trump alleged that...
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
Putin walks awkwardly as he lays flowers on Mikhail Gorbachev’s open casket after denying ex-Soviet leader state funeral
RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk awkwardly as he laid flowers at the open casket of ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, sparking fresh health concerns. The first and last president of the USSR, Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday. Today, Putin made a rare public...
Trump investigations face a dilemma before the midterms
Justice Department officials are debating how an unwritten rule should affect the criminal investigations into Jan. 6 and the former president’s handling of sensitive documents, according to New York Times reporting.Sept. 5, 2022.
Rep. Krishnamoorthi on Trump offering pardons: He’s “gone full MAGA”
On Friday, a federal judge unsealed a highly detailed inventory list of items that were seized from Mar-a-Lago in early August. The court filing revealed that the FBI found 48 empty folders with "classified" markings on them inside the former president's office and storage area at his Florida golf club. Officials are now wondering if the U.S. government has actually recovered all of the important documents from Donald Trump or if many of them remain missing, posing a further threat to national security. Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi joins Ali Velshi to discuss how we got here.Sept. 4, 2022.
Will a midterm GOP strategy involving Trump repel moderates and independents?
For the midterms, Republican campaigns hope rallies, robo-calls and virtual appearances by former President Trump can boost excitement in the party base without turning off moderates and independents, according to new Washington Post reporting.Sept. 5, 2022.
Why Trump’s excuses for taking classified documents won’t hold up in court
Former President Trump says he wanted the thousands of government records he took to Mar-a-Lago for his presidential library. Legal expert Joyce Vance shares why she doesn’t buy that defense or Trump’s claims to have declassified his stash of top secret files.Sept. 5, 2022.
Trump's classified documents defense is predictably self-serving — and damaging
It’s all subtext. Donald Trump knows he didn’t really use a magic wand to declassify all the top-secret documents the FBI found at Mar-a-Lago. He’s doubtless aware they weren’t his to hoard like “misplaced” sets of White House china. Trump had his reasons — we just don’t yet know what they were. Maybe he’s just a magpie, a collector, who likes to know he has access to dangerous secrets. Or maybe it’s something more nefarious.
Legal expert: Empty folders suggest classified docs were possibly given away, sold
Bill Barr says Donald Trump probably committed a serious crime in a stunning new interview. Joy Reid and her panel discuss how on Friday we learned much more about the many classified documents Trump stole and stashed at Mar-a-Lago.Sept. 3, 2022.
‘This is an explicit endorsement’: Trump posts support for QAnon and other conspiracy theories on Truth social platform
NBC News Senior Reporter Ben Collins speaks with Yasmin Vossoughian about Trump’s endorsement of QAnon conspiracy theories on Truth social this week and the advantage of him connecting with this community as the investigations into his criminal conduct continues to escalate. Sept. 3, 2022.
'Lies, Politics and Democracy' looks at Trump's takeover of GOP
Michael Kirk join Morning Joe to discuss the new PBS Frontline documentary 'Lies, Politics, Democracy', which looks at Donald Trump's takeover of the Republican Party.Sept. 5, 2022.
Why any solution to Ginni Thomas' partisan lobbying would be worse than the problem
New reports indicate that Ginni Thomas, who’s married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was even more involved than we knew in systematic efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory over Donald Trump. We knew that she had sent a barrage of texts to Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in an effort to overturn the 2020 election. We knew she’d reportedly emailed the aide of a prominent conservative in the U.S. House of Representatives and said his group needed to be “out in the streets.”
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top-secret documents from the White House.
Jan. 6 committee members urge Ginni Thomas to testify
Democratic Reps. Raskin and Lofgren are renewing calls for Ginni Thomas to sit down with the January 6 Committee after reports she tried to interfere with the 2020 election results in two states. Daniel Strauss, senior political correspondent for The New Republic, and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance discuss whether the panel will issue Thomas a subpoena and what to expect when public hearings resume this fall.Sept. 5, 2022.
New doc looks at how GOP leadership traded rule of law for political power
Award-winning filmmaker Michael Kirk sits down with host Ali Velshi to discuss his new investigative film, “Lies, Politics and Democracy.” FRONTLINE kicks off its new season on September 6th with a special premiere of the powerful new film investigating Trump’s influence on the Republican Party and the mounting threats to American democracy. The two hour special features interviews with renowned scholars, journalists and key figures in the conservative movement who sounded the alarm about the dangers of acquiescing to Trump’s authoritarian bent. These experts argue that the Republican leadership sold the party’s values in return for political wins even as the twice-impeached president incited the worst elements of the far-right. "The calculation they’ve made is if they want to get reelected, they have to sign on with Donald Trump-- even in the face of their own knowledge that the Big Lie is a big lie,” Kirk tells Velshi.Sept. 3, 2022.
