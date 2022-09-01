ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

How Trump's promised perks for Jan. 6 rioters could help form the next mob

Former President Donald Trump is all but certain to run for president again. And he’s sending increasingly clear signals that he’d like to form another Jan. 6-style mob to help him secure the White House. In a Thursday interview with right-wing radio host Wendy Bell, Trump alleged that...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Master#Nbc#Nbc News
MSNBC

Trump investigations face a dilemma before the midterms

Justice Department officials are debating how an unwritten rule should affect the criminal investigations into Jan. 6 and the former president’s handling of sensitive documents, according to New York Times reporting.Sept. 5, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Rep. Krishnamoorthi on Trump offering pardons: He’s “gone full MAGA”

On Friday, a federal judge unsealed a highly detailed inventory list of items that were seized from Mar-a-Lago in early August. The court filing revealed that the FBI found 48 empty folders with "classified" markings on them inside the former president's office and storage area at his Florida golf club. Officials are now wondering if the U.S. government has actually recovered all of the important documents from Donald Trump or if many of them remain missing, posing a further threat to national security. Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi joins Ali Velshi to discuss how we got here.Sept. 4, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

Trump's classified documents defense is predictably self-serving — and damaging

It’s all subtext. Donald Trump knows he didn’t really use a magic wand to declassify all the top-secret documents the FBI found at Mar-a-Lago. He’s doubtless aware they weren’t his to hoard like “misplaced” sets of White House china. Trump had his reasons — we just don’t yet know what they were. Maybe he’s just a magpie, a collector, who likes to know he has access to dangerous secrets. Or maybe it’s something more nefarious.
POTUS
MSNBC

Why any solution to Ginni Thomas' partisan lobbying would be worse than the problem

New reports indicate that Ginni Thomas, who’s married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was even more involved than we knew in systematic efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory over Donald Trump. We knew that she had sent a barrage of texts to Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in an effort to overturn the 2020 election. We knew she’d reportedly emailed the aide of a prominent conservative in the U.S. House of Representatives and said his group needed to be “out in the streets.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Jan. 6 committee members urge Ginni Thomas to testify

Democratic Reps. Raskin and Lofgren are renewing calls for Ginni Thomas to sit down with the January 6 Committee after reports she tried to interfere with the 2020 election results in two states. Daniel Strauss, senior political correspondent for The New Republic, and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance discuss whether the panel will issue Thomas a subpoena and what to expect when public hearings resume this fall.Sept. 5, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

New doc looks at how GOP leadership traded rule of law for political power

Award-winning filmmaker Michael Kirk sits down with host Ali Velshi to discuss his new investigative film, “Lies, Politics and Democracy.” FRONTLINE kicks off its new season on September 6th with a special premiere of the powerful new film investigating Trump’s influence on the Republican Party and the mounting threats to American democracy. The two hour special features interviews with renowned scholars, journalists and key figures in the conservative movement who sounded the alarm about the dangers of acquiescing to Trump’s authoritarian bent. These experts argue that the Republican leadership sold the party’s values in return for political wins even as the twice-impeached president incited the worst elements of the far-right. "The calculation they’ve made is if they want to get reelected, they have to sign on with Donald Trump-- even in the face of their own knowledge that the Big Lie is a big lie,” Kirk tells Velshi.Sept. 3, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy