digitalspy.com

The Crown finally casts Prince William and Kate Middleton for season 6

The Crown has cast Prince William and Kate Middleton for season 6. Following a long search for the right actors to play the royal couple, three actors have been announced in the crucial roles. Teenager Rufus Kampa will play Prince William when he is aged 15 in the series, while Ed McVey will portray him in his late teens and early adult years.
digitalspy.com

The Suspect's Aidan Turner reveals Poldark's future

Poldark fans brace yourselves. Aidan Turner has revealed that, unfortunately, there are no current plans for more series of the much beloved BBC show. In a new interview with Radio Times, Turner was asked if there were plans to adapt any more of the Winston Graham novels the BBC show is based on, as there are some books that have been yet to be adapted into series.
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
OK! Magazine

Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Pantsuit For Powder Blue Gown In Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 Venice Film Festival

Dressed to impress! Hillary Clinton made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, August 31. The former Secretary of State was all smiles while posing for the cameras as she arrived for the debut of Noah Baumbach's film White Noise, starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. As Hillary is not a regular attendee of international movie premieres, her appearance at the upscale entertainment event sparked confusion for fans. Some theorized her attendance may be connected to her and her daughter Chelsea's upcoming documentary detailing the inspiring life of Zarifa Ghafari, one of...
digitalspy.com

Blue Peter star Simon Thomas reveals he is expecting baby with wife Derrina

Blue Peter's Simon Thomas has revealed his wife Derrina's pregnancy over on Instagram. Sharing a video from their church wedding ceremony, he wrote: "Fourteen months ago today, @chrissayburn & @brittanysipling sang this beautiful song of blessing over us. There's another little blessing on its way..." In it, a cluster of...
digitalspy.com

Corrie Discussion Friday 2nd September : On The Rebound

Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread. We start, as ever with the spoilers. As Jenny assures Rita it was fun while it lasted but she'll get over Leo, Rita's not taken in by her bravado. Stephen and Sarah look over their business plan. When Sarah...
digitalspy.com

Brendan Fraser tears up during lengthy standing ovation for new movie

Brendan Fraser's newest movie The Whale premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, and his big-screen comeback did not disappoint viewers. The Darren Aronofsky film stars the actor as a man who abandons his family for a new lover, but begins to binge eat when his lover dies. Weighing 600lb,...
digitalspy.com

Soaps - Cast Members Opinions of One Another

I think it is always nice to hear when a cast member tells us what they think of another colleague even if it is sometimes negative 😂. Can you think of a positive or negative comment the cast has made about cast or crew?. Shall we start with Freddie Roscoe...
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks - The Female Friendship Group

A positive about the show is the fantastic community scenes between the regular ladies of Hollyoaks. Yes I’ve liked their scenes, especially Cindy’s - Steph has chemistry with a lot of actors. Outside the group, Cindy is also friends with Zara and Nancy, she’s probably one of the...
digitalspy.com

EE. A new Grand Dame?

I’m really enjoying Chris Clenshaw’s takeover so far. Long may it continue. My question is;. Are we missing some of the old guard’s Grand Dames? Would you like to see a few more older wiser characters brought into the show? Dispensing wisdom (like Pat, Peggy, Dot)? I ask because I really enjoyed the recent CS storyline with Audrey, Rita, Ken and Roy.
digitalspy.com

Indiana Jones 5 composer teases music for Phoebe Waller-Bridge's character

Legendary film composer John Williams performed a snippet from the soundtrack of the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie for a lucky crowd in Los Angeles last Friday. Williams was performing his Maestro of the Movies concert at the Hollywood Bowl when he unveiled the first sound of Indiana Jones 5's soundtrack to the world. The track he played is called 'Helena's Theme', which is the musical theme for Phoebe Waller-Bridge's character. Up until now, no one knew what Waller-Bridge's character was called.
digitalspy.com

Kingsman's Taron Egerton confirms Little Shop of Horrors remake has been cancelled

The reboot of Little Shop of Horrors has been cancelled, according to Taron Egerton who was set to star in the movie-musical. The Kingsman actor was due to star alongside Marvel's Chris Evans and Scarlet Johansson, but it seems, despite the big names attached, the movie has been shelved after the delays brought about by the COVID pandemic, amongst other factors.
digitalspy.com

Home and Away star Sophie Dillman reveals Ziggy's dilemma in big new story

Ziggy is set to reveal that she is pregnant in upcoming scenes set to air in Australia in Home and Away, but it is not the joyous news for her that you might expect. With her dream of becoming a pro surfer looking like it could be set to become a reality after she was offered a sponsorship, Ziggy is well aware that having a baby will see the opportunity fall by the wayside.
digitalspy.com

Who remembers Tom and Jerry on BBC TV from the past

Who remembers Tom and Jerry on BBC TV decades ago. I know you can still watch Tom and Jerry subscription TV. THIS IS FAVORIGE Tom and Jerry Cartoon above in the link.That’s my Pup or better known asThats my Boy!. Posts: 13,335. Forum Member. ✭✭. 05/09/22 - 05:00 #2.
