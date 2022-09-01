ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Dutch churches to skip Mass due to energy costs, priest shortage

 4 days ago
AMSTERDAM, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Rocketing energy bills and a shortage of priests have driven a Dutch Roman Catholic Diocese to cut down on religious services in some churches.

The southern Diocese of Roermond, which oversee roughly 290 churches in the province of Limburg, wrote to its parishes last week to encourage some to periodically skip Mass, spokesman Matheu Bemelmans said on Thursday.

"Finances cannot be a dominant factor, but we cannot ignore them either. If you only have a handful of people each donating a euro ($1), that's not enough to cover the heating bill," Bemelmans said.

Numbers of churchgoers and priests are on the decline in the Netherlands.

"Sometimes it's simply not possible to find a priest to give a service at every church, every weekend," Bemelmans said. "If there are churches with only a few visitors, we are saying: be practical and skip a week and ensure those people can follow Mass at another church."

The measure was expected to initially affect 10-15 churches, he said.

Most Dutch households and companies rely on gas for heating or business operations.

Prices soared 90% year on year in August, driving up inflation to more than 13%, tracking similar sharp increases throughout Europe since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by John Stonestreet

Comments / 20

Kevin Behr
4d ago

the early church didn't use electricity or heating. This is a poor excuse to cut the faithful off from the Sacraments.

Reply
14
robert haber
3d ago

Paul says in Hebrews 10:25 "Forsake not assembly with each other." The body of Christ can assemble with or wothout a pastor present. It means support and uphold each other. It doesn’t mean you have to go to mass once a week. You can have communion with each other in your home or at a restaurant or in a park. Any believer can observe communion.

Reply
8
colleen.fontenot
3d ago

The priest/pastor is not the church. The church are the people in communion in worship and prayer. When we have been without a priest (illness, etc) we come together and say thr Morning Prayers. It is the same. Only a priest can consecrate the host and wine. So no Holy Eucharist without a priest.

Reply(3)
2
