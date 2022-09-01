Evile's Ol Drake is doing a twelve-hour 'family fundraiser' stream: "it's no secret that musicians struggle"

Evile guitarist, vocalist and lead songwriter Ol Drake has announced that he is putting on a special, twelve-hour 'family fundraiser' livestream to help raise money for he and his family.

The fundraiser will take place on Twitch on Sunday September 4 from 12pm to midnight UK time, with Drake pledging to take requests for song playthroughs, host special giveaways and answer fan questions.

"Honesty time. Dedicating 20+ years of my life to music has taken its toll on me over the years," states the guitarist in an Instagram post. "Not only physically and mentally, but also financially. It's no secret that musicians struggle, and my family and I are in need of help as a result of the above. As a means to raise some funds I will be holding a 12-hour 'Family Fundraiser' livestream to help us get back into the black a little on Sun 4th September from 12noon to 12midnight UK Time.



I'll be taking requests all day picked at random, holding some Evile giveaways, chatting/Q&A, and other things.



It'll be free to watch the stream at twitch.tv/oldrake ."

Links for donations and more info on the stream can be found in Drake's statement below.

Evile formed in 2004 in Huddersfield, England, becoming one of the most acclaimed thrash metal bands of their generation. Their first album in eight years, 2021's Hell Unleashed , was released to positive reviews and marked the first time Ol Drake had taken on lead vocals following the departure of original vocalist (and Ol's brother) Matt Drake the year prior.

A new album is expected some time in the next twelve months.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.