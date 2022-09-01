Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Discusses Urgent Aid, Russia Sanctions With EU Chief
(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he had called on the EU to urgently allocate its next round of aid to Ukraine and pressed for a new wave of sanctions on Russia in a phone call with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. "Discussed the allocation...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
US News and World Report
Iran Sentences Two Women to Death for 'Corruption on Earth' - IRNA
DUBAI (Reuters) -Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Advocates and rights group took to social media to share pictures of the two women, saying they...
US News and World Report
Iran Demands Closure of IAEA Probes for 'Sustainable' Nuclear Deal
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran is seeking the closure of the U.N. nuclear agency's investigation of its nuclear activities among other guarantees, in order to revive the country's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, a senior Iranian official said on Monday. "An end to the agency's probes is part of the guarantees...
US News and World Report
China Accuses Washington of Cyberspying on University
BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday accused Washington of breaking into computers at a university that U.S. officials say does military research, adding to complaints by both governments of rampant online spying against each other. Northwestern Polytechnical University reported computer break-ins in June, the National Computer Virus Emergency Response...
US News and World Report
Zambia Not to Pay Euro Bond Due in September - Finance Minister
LUSAKA (Reuters) -Zambia will not be paying its $750 million euro bond due in September until new terms of payment are agreed between the government and bondholders, its Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Sunday. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday approved a $1.3 billion, 38-month loan programme, a...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Aide Posts Photo of Ukraine Soldiers Taking Back Southern Village
(Reuters) - A senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday posted an image of soldiers raising the Ukrainian flag over a village he labeled as being in a southern region Kyiv has been targeting in a new counter-offensive. "Vysokopillya. Kherson region. Ukraine. Today," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the...
US News and World Report
New Zealand Announces Space Policy Review and New Space Strategy
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand's government said on Monday it would be reviewing the country's space policy and launching an aerospace strategy as part of an effort to grow the sector. New Zealand has a small but growing space industry, which produced estimated revenue of NZ$1.75 billion ($1.06 billion) in...
US News and World Report
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Announces Probe After Grenade Explosion Injures 15
(Reuters) - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday said a criminal investigation was opened into an explosion of a grenade launcher at a children's event in Chernihiv that wounded several people. Fifteen people, including eight children, were wounded in the accident at an unplanned exhibition of military equipment on Saturday...
US News and World Report
Polish Central Bank Governor to Hold Press Conference on Thursday
WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's central bank governor Adam Glapinski will hold a press conference on Thursday at 1300 GMT, the National Bank of Poland said in a statement on Monday. The central bank will announce its decision on interest rates on Wednesday. (Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk)
US News and World Report
French Minister Heads to Turkey to Discuss Russian Sanctions Evasion
PARIS (Reuters) - France's foreign minister heads to Turkey on Monday to emphasise to Ankara the importance of its firms not circumventing Western sanctions on Russia after the United States said Turkish businesses faced the risk of sanctions. NATO member Turkey has sought to strike a balance between Moscow and...
US News and World Report
Russian Diaspora in Germany Holds Rare Rally Against Sanctions
COLOGNE, Germany (Reuters) - Some 2,000 mostly Russian-speaking protesters marched in the western city of Cologne on Sunday to demand Germany stop supporting Ukraine and drop sanctions it imposed after Moscow invaded its neighbour earlier this year. The rally, organised by Russian-speaking diaspora groups in the city, was met by...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Dispatches Its Biggest Grain Convoy of U.N. Deal So Far - Ministry
(Reuters) - Ukraine said it had dispatched its biggest convoy of grain vessels under a U.N.-brokered deal so far after 13 ships set sail from its ports on Sunday carrying 282,500 tonnes of agricultural products to foreign markets. The cargo bound for eight countries was loaded at the Black Sea...
US News and World Report
Turkish Court Orders Pro-Kurdish Politician Jailed on Terrorism Charge
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish court has ordered the pre-trial jailing of a pro-Kurdish member of parliament on a terrorism charge, Istanbul police and her lawyer said, while her party called the detention illegitimate and unethical. Semra Guzel, a member of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), had her parliamentary immunity...
US News and World Report
Germany's Gas Situation Is Tense and Could Worsen, Regulator Says
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's gas supply situation is currently guaranteed but the situation is tense and further deterioration cannot be ruled out, the country's network regulator said after Russia's Gazprom extended an outage of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Russia scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via the pipeline,...
US News and World Report
Two Russian Embassy Staff Dead, Four Others Killed in Suicide Bomb Blast in Kabul
KABUL (Reuters) -Two Russian embassy staff in Kabul were among six people killed when a suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the embassy, in a blast that injured at least 10 others, the Russian Foreign Ministry and Afghan officials said on Monday. Police said the attacker was shot...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Says Two Chinese Fighters Crossed Taiwan Strait Median Line
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Two Chinese fighter jets crossed on Sunday the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which normally acts as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, Taiwan's defence ministry said, as Beijing continues its military activities near the island. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
US News and World Report
Clashes Rock Outskirts of Libyan Capital
TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libyan armed factions fought in the western outskirts of Tripoli late on Friday and early Saturday as forces aligned with Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah's government further consolidated their control over the capital. Fighting took place in Warshafala, a district west of Tripoli that has been the site of repeated...
US News and World Report
Earthquake in China's Sichuan Kills More Than 30, Shakes Provincial Capital
BEIJING (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck China's Sichuan province on Monday, the strongest to hit the region since 2017, killing more than 30 people and shaking the provincial capital of Chengdu and more distant provinces. Some roads and homes near the epicentre were damaged by landslides, while communications...
