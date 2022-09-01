ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter reacts: UGA football adds commitment from South Carolina's top recruit

By James Morgan
 4 days ago
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs have added a commitment from Monroe Freeling, who is the highest-ranked recruit in South Carolina. Freeling is a tall, lengthy four-star offensive tackle from Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, which is just outside of Charleston.

The four-star offensive line recruit committed to Georgia over Alabama, Clemson, Florida and Miami. Kirby Smart and Georgia football have added commitments from the top recruit in South Carolina in two of the last three signing classes.

Freeling is a senior who plays high school football for Oceanside Collegiate Academy. The 6-foot-7, 285-pound offensive tackle recruit is a member of the class of 2023.

The Oceanside star is the No. 8 offensive tackle prospect in the class of 2023 and is rated as the No. 63 recruit. Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have commitments from 19 prospects in the class of 2023. Georgia has the No. 3 recruiting class in the country behind Alabama and Texas.

The touted offensive tackle also plays basketball. He shows great athleticism, mobility and footwork for someone of his size.

Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted to Monroe Freeling’s commitment:

Freeling waived a Georgia flag in his commitment to the Bulldogs:

