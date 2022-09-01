Read full article on original website
Related
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Three iconic TV moments from The Osbournes as they are set to return for new fly-on-the-wall BBC series
The legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne, music manager Sharon Osbourne, and two of their children first came crashing onto our screens in 2002. MTV's The Osbournes was a hit from the start, attracting some of the network's highest ever ratings. In the decades since the show first aired, the couple’s daughter...
buckinghamshirelive.com
A look back at historic Bristol Zoo as it closes its doors for the final time
The world’s fifth oldest zoo closes its doors for the final time tomorrow. Bristol Zoo is moving from its historic site in Clifton to a new location in South Gloucestershire. The zoo has been on the site since 1836. The land has been sold to cover shortfalls in funding...
IN THIS ARTICLE
buckinghamshirelive.com
Tributes roll in for BBC Breakfast Host and Wycombe Wanderers fan Bill Turnbull - who used to link in Bucks
Tributes have flooded in for former BBC Breakfast anchor and Classic FM presenter Bill Turnbull, who died on Wednesday (August 31). The beloved household name died after a public battle with prostate cancer. Bill previously lived in Buckinghamshire with his wife, where he developed a love for the football team...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Share your favourite memory of Princess Diana to mark the 25th anniversary of her death
This week saw the marking of a quarter of a century since the world stopped on August 31, 1997, when a car crash killed Princess Diana, at just 36-years-old. Following her divorce from Prince Charles, the beloved icon’s life was tragically cut short when the limousine carrying her and her lover Dodi al-Fayed crashed in the Pont de L’Alma tunnel in Paris.
Comments / 0