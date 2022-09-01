ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

cw39.com

Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
tpr.org

Rain to soak Labor Day barbeques and picnics in San Antonio

Rain showers will likely douse barbeques and picnics and other outdoor public events this Labor Day weekend as San Antonians mark the unofficial end of summer. You may need to grill with a spatula in one hand and an umbrella in the other. A plan to move the party indoors is not a bad idea.
