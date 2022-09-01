Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
Lucky Texas Resident Wins Tremendous Lottery Prize
One lucky Texas resident is now $2 million richer!
tpr.org
Rain to soak Labor Day barbeques and picnics in San Antonio
Rain showers will likely douse barbeques and picnics and other outdoor public events this Labor Day weekend as San Antonians mark the unofficial end of summer. You may need to grill with a spatula in one hand and an umbrella in the other. A plan to move the party indoors is not a bad idea.
news4sanantonio.com
Suspected pimp arrested after trafficking 16-year-old girl across Texas, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A suspected pimp was arrested Thursday accused of trafficking a teenage girl in several major cities across Texas. Shiron Walter Hughes, 37, was charged with Trafficking of a Person Under 18. The San Antonio Police were notified back in Oct. 2021 by the Dallas Police that they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Best Whataburger In Texas Might Surprise You
A new report shows the best and worst Whataburgers in the state of Texas based on Google reviews.
tpr.org
San Antonio may consider safe haven drop-off boxes to surrender newborn babies
A San Antonio City councilman wants to explore the installation of “baby boxes” at safe havens like fire stations and hospitals where a newborn child can be surrendered anonymously. Texas’ “baby Moses law” allows a parent to surrender their newborn child in-person at a fire station or hospital....
KSAT 12
Four men arrested for kidnapping teen for ransom on San Antonio’s Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested four men on Wednesday who are accused of kidnapping a teenager for ransom. Froilan Guzman-Velasquez, 30, Erik Gonzales-Lopez, 18, Randy Lopez-Benitez, 23, and Hector Manue Lopez-Najera, 23, are charged with aggravated kidnapping. Each is being held in the Bexar County Jail on...
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the Hyperloop
When Elon Musk is not in the news about cryptocurrency Dogecoin, his legal battle with Twitter, or the Tesla stock split, the billionaire finds time to talk about one of his “projects”. Musk tweeted on Twiiter about creating a hyperloop that would connect Austin to San Antonio.
RELATED PEOPLE
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police want to talk to attendees of graduation party where teen was shot dead
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for anyone who knows who shot and killed a teenager last June at a graduation party on the Far Northwest Side. The deadly shooting happened around 1 a.m. on June 19 at a home off Rimhurst near Loop 1604. Police said Joshua Palma, 19,...
tpr.org
Former Bexar County constable convicted on felony tampering charges for 2019 Easter incident
Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales says the conviction of a former constable and sheriff candidate for felony tampering of records shows anyone who breaks the law will be held accountable. A San Antonio state district court jury on Thursday found former Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela guilty on...
Comments / 0