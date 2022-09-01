ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

Pedestrian hit by car in Swansea

SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 33-year-old man is suffering from serious injuries after being hit by a car while he was walking in Swansea. According to the town’s police department, shortly before 8 p.m. on September 4, the police and fire departments learned that a pedestrian was hit by a car on Route 6 at Route 195.
SWANSEA, MA
whdh.com

Deadly crash does damage in Melrose

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - A deadly crash in front of a home in Melrose damaged a tree and other vehicles late Sunday night– and this is not the first similar accident in the area. ‘It’s just been a really hard thing to see again,” said Jenn O’Donnell, whose cars...
MELROSE, MA
whdh.com

Crews battle fire at home in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire in Medford Monday morning. Bright flames and smoke could be seen billowing from a home on Forest Street shortly before 6 a.m. The side of a home next door was melted by the heat of the flames. Firefighters have since gotten the...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Two dead after early morning shooting in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said that two people are dead after a shooting in the area of Melbourne Street in Dorchester around Sunday. Police responded to the incident around 3:00 a.m. and located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead by authorities on scene, while...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police identify victim in fatal Dorchester shooting

Police have identified the man who they say suffered fatal self-inflicted gunshot wounds last Wednesday. After receiving reports of a gunshot shortly after 5:00 p.m., officers learned Keondre Roberts, 25, of Boston, walked to Carney Hospital to seek treatment for his self-inflicted gunshot wounds. The Boston man succumbed to his...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police respond to motorcycle accident in Quincy

State police responded to the scene of a crash in Quincy after a car struck a motorcyclist Sunday night. An official at the scene told Boston 25 that the driver of the vehicle attempted to turn onto Quincy Shore Drive from Hollis Avenue but overlooked the motorcyclist. The operator of...
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

Suspect in custody after stabbing at Quincy McDonald’s

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing at a McDonald’s on Hancock Street in Quincy Saturday afternoon. Police say officers arrived around 12:20 p.m. and took a suspect into custody. Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other. The stabbing remains under investigation.
QUINCY, MA
WPRI 12 News

Two men killed in early morning shooting in Boston

BOSTON, (WPRI) — According to the Boston Police Department, two people were killed in an early morning shooting in Dorchester. Police were called to Melbourne Street around 3:00 a.m. for a reports of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived on scene, officers found three men that had been shot. One of the […]
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

2 Killed in Dorchester Shooting, DA Confirms

Police in Boston responded to an early morning shooting in Dorchester in which three people were shot, two fatally, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office confirmed. A woman told NBC10 Boston that multiple people were shot, including one of her loved ones, a 29-year-old military veteran and father of a 4-year-old girl. The woman said that she and her daughter had to come by the scene on Melbourne Street to identify one of the victims.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Motorcycle driver and passenger die in Bedford crash

BEDFORD, N.H. — Bedford police said two people died after a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon. Kevin Hall, 36, of Manchester, drove the motorcycle. Heather Martel, 31, of Manchester, was his passenger. Police responded to a motorcycle and car crash at South River Road near Commerce Park North at 4:30...
BEDFORD, NH
whdh.com

Teens arrested on firearms charges Saturday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police arrested two 17-year-olds in Roxbury on firearms charges Saturday. Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force recovered two loaded firearms from teens while out on patrol in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Washington Street following an earlier report of shots fired. Police...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest Suspect After a Call for Shots Fired in Dorchester

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Dog dies after being lit on fire in Lynn Saturday

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say a dog was lit on fire in Lynn Saturday afternoon. Lynnfield Animal Control confirms it was called to pick up a dog on Curwin Terrace. When they got to the scene the dog had already died. Residents in the area say they heard...
LYNN, MA
whdh.com

DA: Teen arrested for assault on Orange Line bus driver after returning to scene for backpack he left behind

BOSTON (WHDH) - A teenager has been arrested in connection with an assault on an Orange Line shuttle bus driver, according to officials. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said a 15-year-old is facing charges in connection with the attack, which left a 65-year-old driver in need of medical attention after the assault at Jackson Square in Jamaica Plain.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Victim of multi-vehicle Brockton crash identified

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The victim of a fatal multi-vehicle and pedestrian accident in Brockton Wednesday night has been identified by the Plymouth County DA’s Office. Officials said the crash involved pedestrians, cars and motorcycles. Brockton Police told 7NEWS at least five people were taken to nearby hospitals after the crash, which was reported just before 8:30 p.m. at Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue. The incident involved two pedestrians who had been struck by a car, including Edisson Matza, 24, of Brockton, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The second pedestrian, a female, was transported to Brockton Hospital, then Boston Medical Center, with serious injuries.
CBS Boston

Driver charged with murder after allegedly running man over in Boston

BOSTON -- A 54-year-old man has been charged with murder after he allegedly drove over another man on Thursday. A judge set bail for Maximo Mazanett, of Hyde Park, at $250,000. The MBTA confirmed Mazanett has been an MBTA bus driver until 2017. He is being suspended.According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, 39-year-old Thomas Ruffen was having trouble walking from his Jackson Square residence toward Columbus Avenue in Roxbury around 4:30 a.m. At one point, he laid down in front of an intersection. A bus driver came to a stop in the middle lane after seeing Ruffen lying in the...
BOSTON, MA

