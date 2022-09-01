Read full article on original website
Pedestrian hit by car in Swansea
SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 33-year-old man is suffering from serious injuries after being hit by a car while he was walking in Swansea. According to the town’s police department, shortly before 8 p.m. on September 4, the police and fire departments learned that a pedestrian was hit by a car on Route 6 at Route 195.
Deadly crash does damage in Melrose
MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - A deadly crash in front of a home in Melrose damaged a tree and other vehicles late Sunday night– and this is not the first similar accident in the area. ‘It’s just been a really hard thing to see again,” said Jenn O’Donnell, whose cars...
Crews battle fire at home in Medford
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire in Medford Monday morning. Bright flames and smoke could be seen billowing from a home on Forest Street shortly before 6 a.m. The side of a home next door was melted by the heat of the flames. Firefighters have since gotten the...
Two dead after early morning shooting in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said that two people are dead after a shooting in the area of Melbourne Street in Dorchester around Sunday. Police responded to the incident around 3:00 a.m. and located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead by authorities on scene, while...
Police identify victim in fatal Dorchester shooting
Police have identified the man who they say suffered fatal self-inflicted gunshot wounds last Wednesday. After receiving reports of a gunshot shortly after 5:00 p.m., officers learned Keondre Roberts, 25, of Boston, walked to Carney Hospital to seek treatment for his self-inflicted gunshot wounds. The Boston man succumbed to his...
Police respond to motorcycle accident in Quincy
State police responded to the scene of a crash in Quincy after a car struck a motorcyclist Sunday night. An official at the scene told Boston 25 that the driver of the vehicle attempted to turn onto Quincy Shore Drive from Hollis Avenue but overlooked the motorcyclist. The operator of...
Suspect in custody after stabbing at Quincy McDonald’s
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing at a McDonald’s on Hancock Street in Quincy Saturday afternoon. Police say officers arrived around 12:20 p.m. and took a suspect into custody. Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other. The stabbing remains under investigation.
Two men killed in early morning shooting in Boston
BOSTON, (WPRI) — According to the Boston Police Department, two people were killed in an early morning shooting in Dorchester. Police were called to Melbourne Street around 3:00 a.m. for a reports of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived on scene, officers found three men that had been shot. One of the […]
Marine veteran among 2 killed in Dorchester triple-shooting
BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating an early morning shooting that killed two people and left one person injured in Dorchester. Ryan Diauto was sleeping at his friend’s house on Melbourne Street in Dorchester when he heard shots fired right outside around 3:00 a.m. Sunday. “When I was...
2 Killed in Dorchester Shooting, DA Confirms
Police in Boston responded to an early morning shooting in Dorchester in which three people were shot, two fatally, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office confirmed. A woman told NBC10 Boston that multiple people were shot, including one of her loved ones, a 29-year-old military veteran and father of a 4-year-old girl. The woman said that she and her daughter had to come by the scene on Melbourne Street to identify one of the victims.
Motorcycle driver and passenger die in Bedford crash
BEDFORD, N.H. — Bedford police said two people died after a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon. Kevin Hall, 36, of Manchester, drove the motorcycle. Heather Martel, 31, of Manchester, was his passenger. Police responded to a motorcycle and car crash at South River Road near Commerce Park North at 4:30...
Teens arrested on firearms charges Saturday
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police arrested two 17-year-olds in Roxbury on firearms charges Saturday. Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force recovered two loaded firearms from teens while out on patrol in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Washington Street following an earlier report of shots fired. Police...
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest Suspect After a Call for Shots Fired in Dorchester
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Beloved Roxbury Community Organizer ID'd As Man Killed Near Jackson Square
A community in Boston is reeling after one of its most prominent and beloved residents was killed when a 54-year-old man "knowingly" ran over him outside of an MBTA station early Thursday morning, authorities said. Thomas Ruffen had just left his Jackson Square home around 4:30 a.m. when security video...
Dog dies after being lit on fire in Lynn Saturday
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say a dog was lit on fire in Lynn Saturday afternoon. Lynnfield Animal Control confirms it was called to pick up a dog on Curwin Terrace. When they got to the scene the dog had already died. Residents in the area say they heard...
Marine veteran among 2 killed in triple shooting in Boston neighborhood, family says
BOSTON — A U.S. Marine Corps veteran is one of two men who were killed in a triple shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to family members of the victim. Boston police said the shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of 26 Melbourne St. Relatives...
DA: Teen arrested for assault on Orange Line bus driver after returning to scene for backpack he left behind
BOSTON (WHDH) - A teenager has been arrested in connection with an assault on an Orange Line shuttle bus driver, according to officials. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said a 15-year-old is facing charges in connection with the attack, which left a 65-year-old driver in need of medical attention after the assault at Jackson Square in Jamaica Plain.
Victim of multi-vehicle Brockton crash identified
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The victim of a fatal multi-vehicle and pedestrian accident in Brockton Wednesday night has been identified by the Plymouth County DA’s Office. Officials said the crash involved pedestrians, cars and motorcycles. Brockton Police told 7NEWS at least five people were taken to nearby hospitals after the crash, which was reported just before 8:30 p.m. at Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue. The incident involved two pedestrians who had been struck by a car, including Edisson Matza, 24, of Brockton, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The second pedestrian, a female, was transported to Brockton Hospital, then Boston Medical Center, with serious injuries.
Driver charged with murder after allegedly running man over in Boston
BOSTON -- A 54-year-old man has been charged with murder after he allegedly drove over another man on Thursday. A judge set bail for Maximo Mazanett, of Hyde Park, at $250,000. The MBTA confirmed Mazanett has been an MBTA bus driver until 2017. He is being suspended.According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, 39-year-old Thomas Ruffen was having trouble walking from his Jackson Square residence toward Columbus Avenue in Roxbury around 4:30 a.m. At one point, he laid down in front of an intersection. A bus driver came to a stop in the middle lane after seeing Ruffen lying in the...
North Quincy stabbing at McDonald’s, victim gravely injured #quincypolicedepartment
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. North Quincy stabbing at McDonald’s, victim gravely injured. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Stabbing at the North Quincy McDonald’s during lunch time yesterday resulted in the victim...
