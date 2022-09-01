ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEXT Weather: September starts with very summer-like day

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

NEXT Weather: 9 a.m. weather forecast 04:15

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday is the first day of meteorological fall, but it's still going to feel like summer.

Highs will be well above average statewide, with the Twin Cities likely to reach 89 degrees. Dew points will be noticeably higher, too.

It'll be hot again on Friday, with the metro possibly hitting 90. Isolated showers or storms are possible up north in the morning hours, and in the Twin Cities and southeastern Minnesota later on.

Temperatures cool to the mid-70s for the holiday weekend, but we'll be back to warm weather by the middle of next week.

