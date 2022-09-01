ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landrum, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

tribpapers.com

Asheville Mayor and County Board Chair Speak at LAF Forum

Asheville – On August 24th, the Leadership Asheville Forum held one of their most popular programs: “The State of the City and County.” This was held at the Asheville Country Club over the lunch hour, but there were viewers watching with via Zoom as well. City Mayor Esther Manheimer and County Board Chair Brownie Newman spoke on the subject, updating everyone with a lot of information. They had a lot of ground to cover; both the city and county are facing many challenges in the coming year and have had to deal with a number of problems in 2021 and 2022. Charts and graphs were shown to illustrate their points, but both could only touch on major issues.
ASHEVILLE, NC
golaurens.com

Applications now being taken for Clinton accommodations tax grant program

The City of Clinton opened the 2022 Accommodations Tax Grant Program funding cycle on Friday, August 12. Organizations that attract or provide for tourists are encouraged to apply to the city for grant funding to support their projects. Revenue generated from the state tax on overnight accommodations within the city...
CLINTON, SC
Mountain Xpress

How citizen resistance derailed plan to dam the French Broad

Today, visitors to Asheville’s Wilma Dykeman Greenway encounter a cheerful parade of runners, bikers and dog walkers; parents pushing strollers; and couples ambling hand in hand. But just imagine if, instead, this area consisted of a 10-foot-tall, 1.4-mile-long earth-and-concrete levee. That was the Tennessee Valley Authority’s plan for Asheville’s riverfront when I first saw it, back in 1967.
ASHEVILLE, NC
The Post and Courier

Lofts in former Spartanburg mill to be completed in early 2023

SPARTANBURG — Converse Mill Lofts is on pace to be completed in early 2023, transforming a former textile mill into 173 loft apartments on S.C. Highway 29 east of Spartanburg. The main mill building was built in 1903 with additional buildings added to the site in the 1940s. Site...
SPARTANBURG, SC
City
Landrum, SC
avlwatchdog.org

In Woodfin, the Balance of Power Is Shifting

Last November’s election in Woodfin, Asheville’s sleepy northern neighbor, came at a time of major transformation. The town’s population has more than doubled since 2000 — it is now home to 8,000 people — and Woodfin is attracting keen interest from developers. The proposed Bluffs...
WOODFIN, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

A foot in the doorway?

Save Hwy 9 group worried state has bigger plans for rural roadway. Community members opposed to the state’s plans to widen a 2.7-mile stretch of Hwy. 9 in Polk County say they have more questions than answers about the NCDOT’s reasons for pursuing the $12.2 million project. Over...
POLK COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Roads re-open after flooding in Oconee Co. following heavy rainfall

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County Emergency Management reported that some roads have re-opened after closing due to flooding. Officials said multiple roads were covered or closed due to flooding in the Westminster area on Saturday. However, on Sunday after an inspection, Chau Ram Park Road near Highway 76 and parts of Westminster Highway are now opened.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Piedmont. Deputies said they responded to 5 Natick Drive around 5:46 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Anderson County farmer awarded 2021 Order of Palmetto passes away

PELZER, S.C. — Tom Trantham, an Upstate dairy farmer, passed away Saturday morning, according to his family. Trantham, known as "Hay Tom" and then "Farmer Tom," owned Happy Cow Creamery, in Pelzer. He was awarded the Order of the Palmetto in February 2021, which is the state's highest honor.
PELZER, SC
WYFF4.com

Crashes along I-85 Thursday block traffic for hours

GREENVILLE, S.C. — 11:00 p.m. update:The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the 2 left lanes on Interstate 85 North at Exit 54 (Pelham Road) remain closed. SCDOT said congestion continues between Exit 51A-South Carolina 146-Woodruff Road-Greenville and Exit 54-Pelham Road-Greenville. The average speed is 17 mph. Traffic is backed up for 3 miles.
GREENVILLE, SC
counton2.com

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System hosts hiring event

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will host a walk-in hiring event Wednesday. The event will take place at Ellen Sagar Nursing Home at 1817 Jonesville Hwy Union, Spartanburg, SC, 29379 on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. SRHS is looking to hire Certified Nursing Assistants.
SPARTANBURG, SC

