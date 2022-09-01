ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grover Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellemming.com

17 Best Things to Do in Morro Bay (in 2022)

Situated along California’s central coast, there are countless fun things to do in Morro Bay. From whale watching to bird-watching, lounging on the Morro Rock Beach, and playing billiards in a downtown bar, you are guaranteed continual entertainment in Morro Bay. As a California local, I’ve visited this sleepy...
MORRO BAY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grover Beach, CA
Government
City
Paradise, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
State
Washington State
City
Grover Beach, CA
City
Washington, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Off#Mayor#Housing Projects#Election Local#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#New Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
News Channel 3-12

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney recused from Tianna Arata Black Lives Matter arrest case

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow has been recused from a case involving the arrest of college students who protested during the nationwide Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 because of his "well-publicized" association with critics of the movement. The post San Luis Obispo County District Attorney recused from Tianna Arata Black Lives Matter arrest case appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Arroyo Grande City Council approves Elm Street Park construction project to become a diverse accessible inclusive playground

The city council of Arroyo Grande approved the Central Coast Playgrounds reconstruction project of Elm Street Park to become a fully accessible and inclusive playground. The post Arroyo Grande City Council approves Elm Street Park construction project to become a diverse accessible inclusive playground appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
A-Town Daily News

Buckley Road extension reaches completion

– An extension to Buckley Road was recently completed in San Luis Obispo and aims to provide drivers, cyclists and pedestrians improved ease of travel. Buckley Road has been extended from Vachell Lane to South Higuera Street to provide a more efficient connection from Highway 101 to Highway 226, as well as better access to the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

SLO County burger chain opens new restaurant at Public Market. Take a look inside

Luke Brooks wants to bring people together — by sharing his family’s recipes with the community. “One thing that every culture in the whole world shares is the essence of sitting down and talking to one another and sharing a meal,” said Brooks, director of operations for Brooks Burgers. “It’s the part of the day where everyone can decompress and come together as a community.”
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Vogue Magazine

How a One-Street Town Became California’s New Culinary Destination to Know

The locals of Los Alamos have a nickname for their little California town: Lost, almost. Not just because it’s teeny-tiny—the town’s main drag, Bell Street, is only seven blocks long—but because, for a long time, it was the kind of place that people intentionally didn’t talk about. “The rich and famous came here to the Santa Ynez Valley to escape the limelight,” explains Daisy Ryan. “They came here to be left alone.”
LOS ALAMOS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy