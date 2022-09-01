Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce Mustangs 3-0 in Wolstein Classic finaleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracker Barrel's Vegan Sausage Is Under Fire By Angry Meat EatersLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
My review of Pizmo Cafe & Wooly’s in Pismo BeachMark-John CliffordPismo Beach, CA
Man wanted for battery leads deputies on pursuit from OrcuttMent MediaOrcutt, CA
Related
SLO County farm has one of the best pumpkin patches in the nation, Yelp says
The farm grows more than 60 varieties of pumpkins.
travellemming.com
17 Best Things to Do in Morro Bay (in 2022)
Situated along California’s central coast, there are countless fun things to do in Morro Bay. From whale watching to bird-watching, lounging on the Morro Rock Beach, and playing billiards in a downtown bar, you are guaranteed continual entertainment in Morro Bay. As a California local, I’ve visited this sleepy...
Pinedorado Parade returns to Cambria — to the delight of heat-fleeing crowds
See photos from today’s festivities in Cambria.
SLO County air-racing pilot killed in Kern County crash
An avid flyer, Sherman Smoot was born in San Luis Obispo and was past president of the Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Maria officials said water remains safe for consumption despite odor, taste
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria residents may have noticed an "unusual" taste or odor in their water recently, but city officials ensure that the water supply remains safe for consumption. The post Santa Maria officials said water remains safe for consumption despite odor, taste appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Tap water in 6 SLO County communities smells ‘musty.’ Here’s why
The water is still safe to drink.
California prepositioning firefighting resources as heat wave intensifies
Extreme heat means high fire danger across California this Labor Day weekend. The state is sending extra resources to fire-prone areas, including Santa Barbara County.
Local donut chain expands to old Sunshine Donuts spot
SloDoCo is expanding to a second location in San Luis Obispo, filling the spot left behind when a different local donut shop closed down earlier this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Courthouse News Service
Once vanished, the Pismo clam is back — and Pismo Beach is thrilled
PISMO BEACH, Calif. (CN) — In a 1957 Merrie Melodies cartoon, a feverishly tunneling Bugs Bunny bursts through the soil, raises his arms, and gleefully announces, “Well, here we are — Pismo Beach and all the clams we can eat!”. While that episode has long provided a...
Burning hot heatwave calls for a pool day in Santa Maria
The California heatwave may bring record-breaking temperatures to the Central Coast and a pool day may be what you need. The post Burning hot heatwave calls for a pool day in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Drivers heading to the Oceano Dunes stuck in traffic
Many locals and visitors were going to the Oceano Dunes for some Labor Day weekend activities, but the got stuck in the mess.
How a SLO jazz vocalist is singing to escape homelessness — ‘I’m not going to give up’
As she prepares for the biggest show of her career, SLO jazz vocalist Deborah Gilmore uses music escape homelessness.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Luis Obispo County District Attorney recused from Tianna Arata Black Lives Matter arrest case
San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow has been recused from a case involving the arrest of college students who protested during the nationwide Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 because of his "well-publicized" association with critics of the movement. The post San Luis Obispo County District Attorney recused from Tianna Arata Black Lives Matter arrest case appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
108 degrees and higher: Here’s a look at the heat wave’s forecast for Paso Robles
Check out the record highs for the next seven days as they stand right now.
Arroyo Grande City Council approves Elm Street Park construction project to become a diverse accessible inclusive playground
The city council of Arroyo Grande approved the Central Coast Playgrounds reconstruction project of Elm Street Park to become a fully accessible and inclusive playground. The post Arroyo Grande City Council approves Elm Street Park construction project to become a diverse accessible inclusive playground appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Buckley Road extension reaches completion
– An extension to Buckley Road was recently completed in San Luis Obispo and aims to provide drivers, cyclists and pedestrians improved ease of travel. Buckley Road has been extended from Vachell Lane to South Higuera Street to provide a more efficient connection from Highway 101 to Highway 226, as well as better access to the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
SLO County burger chain opens new restaurant at Public Market. Take a look inside
Luke Brooks wants to bring people together — by sharing his family’s recipes with the community. “One thing that every culture in the whole world shares is the essence of sitting down and talking to one another and sharing a meal,” said Brooks, director of operations for Brooks Burgers. “It’s the part of the day where everyone can decompress and come together as a community.”
Kristin Smart trial: 2nd woman says Paul Flores raped her — ‘I was saying no and screaming’
“When someone tells you no, no means no,” the woman said she told Flores.
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Morro Bay the week of Aug. 21
In total, 7 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last three weeks in the week of August 21, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $644.
How a One-Street Town Became California’s New Culinary Destination to Know
The locals of Los Alamos have a nickname for their little California town: Lost, almost. Not just because it’s teeny-tiny—the town’s main drag, Bell Street, is only seven blocks long—but because, for a long time, it was the kind of place that people intentionally didn’t talk about. “The rich and famous came here to the Santa Ynez Valley to escape the limelight,” explains Daisy Ryan. “They came here to be left alone.”
Comments / 0