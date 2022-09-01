Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois State Police respond to car on fire
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Illinois State Police and fire units are putting out a vehicle on fire on Interstate 55, said officials. It happened at the northbound milepost marker 105.5 in Sangamon County. One lane is open. State Police are asking drivers to slow down, use caution, and take another route if possible. An […]
Coroner: Tolono man killed in ATV crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 36-year-old man from Tolono is dead following an ATV crash in rural Champaign County early Sunday morning. The crash happened around 5 a.m. between Tolono and Philo on County Road 800 North. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the victim, Preston S. Taylor, was pronounced dead at the scene […]
WTHI
One person killed in Parke County crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Indiana man is dead after a weekend crash in Parke County. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. This was near U.S. Highway 41 near the 132-mile marker between Coxville Road and Mecca Road. This area is often referred to as "Snake Holler."
Two-vehicle fatal crash in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) –UPDATE: Excessive speed is deemed a contributing factor in a 2-vehicle fatal crash. According to a press release sent by the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by 47-year-old Brad Pollock of Veedersburg was northbound on US-41. At the same time, 61-year-old Michael Myers of Waynetown was driving […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whporadio.com
Hoopeston Police Report 9/4/2022
Details: While on patrol, HPD officers found a broken window to a vehicle. An investigation. Details: HPD officers were dispatched to the area for the report of a burglary. Unknown subject. got into the complainant’s vehicle and stole a Bluetooth device. An investigation. continues. Sexual Predator within a Public...
State Police respond to crash on I-57
UPDATE Sergeant Eric King said all lanes of southbound I-57 are open at Milepost 200.5. The wrecked vehicle has been moved to the right shoulder of the highway. King added that the scene of the crash is still active. COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is actively responding to a traffic crash […]
Illinois urging residents to get new COVID-19 booster
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging people to get the new bivalent booster shot to protect against COVID-19. The new vaccines include an mRNA component of the original strain and the omicron variant. The Moderna vaccine is approved for people 18 and older, while those 12 and over can […]
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release two inmates sentenced in Coles County during week ending Sept. 10
There are two inmates sentenced to jail in Coles County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Sept. 10. The inmate being released who served the longest time was Beaulyza T. Henderson for a sex crime. Beaulyza T. Henderson... Posted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
HAZMAT situation prompts evacuation near Westville
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A HAZMAT situation outside of Westville currently has Illinois Route 1 shut down and is causing people to evacuate their homes. Route 1 is closed between Lyons Road to the north and Kelly Avenue to the south. All traffic is being redirected off Route 1 onto those roads and drivers […]
Pedestrian dies after falling into road in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man died after falling into the road in Champaign. Champaign Police responded to a call Friday around 10am near the intersection of Windsor and Copper Roads where they found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he died hours later. Initial investigation by Champaign […]
Man shot early Saturday morning in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police responded to a complaint of shots fired in the area of Tennessee Avenue around 2:00 a.m. Saturday. Once officers arrived, they found shell casings in the roadway, police said. While on the scene officers said a 30-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with two gunshot wounds to his […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Westville Area Chlorine Leak Keeps Emergency Crews Busy
A small chlorine leak at a moth-balled water treatment facility along Illinois route one in Belgium forced traffic to be detoured off a segment of that highway for several hours Sunday. Assistant Westville Fire Chief Mark Ames explained what happened…. {AUDIO: ‘’We were contacted by Westville Gas and Water...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gibson City bar owner ‘shocked’ by criminal investigation revelation
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The owners of a Gibson City bar that was destroyed by a Fourth of July fire were “shocked” to hear there’s an ongoing criminal investigation into the incident that resulted in damage to three other neighboring businesses. The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office in response to a Freedom of Information […]
Champaign Police respond to suspicious package
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A suspicious package was reported to Champaign Police at 7:00 a.m. by the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Staley Road. Officials said the item was described as a piece of unattended luggage near highly flammable materials. The Champaign Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit responded to the scene said Officials and inspected the […]
State Police catch wanted man who fled crash scene
Update at 8:52 p.m. State Troopers said they have located Sergio Huerta. They are still investigating the crash and said no further information was available. FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is asking the public for help in finding a man wanted for his involvement in a crash on Interstate 57 in […]
WAND TV
Police: Urbana man was shot in the leg, arm
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Urbana man was shot early Sunday morning, according to police. The Champaign Police Department said on Sunday at 1:18 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of Walnut and Main Street for a report of an aggravated battery and shots fired. When officers arrived they located...
wmay.com
Despite Pritzker dropping unfit jail detainee transfer restriction order, cases persist
(The Center Square) – Despite Gov. J.B. Pritzker dropping the unfit jail detainee transfer restriction executive order, cases persist. The most recent consecutive 30-day executive order Pritzker issued Aug. 19 extended the statewide COVID-19 disaster proclamation, which came with a slew of continued executive orders. The new round of orders expires Sept. 17.
One charged with murder in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that one woman is in custody and charged with murder after conducting an investigation into a shooting death. Angela Thomas, 54, of Indianapolis has been charged with the murder of Timothy Tomey, 54, of Indianapolis. At around 3:45 on September 2, deputies were dispatched […]
x95radio.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests;. 29-year-old Lavell Elion of Mt. Vernon was arrested Wednesday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Aggravated Domestic Battery. 22-year-old Benjamin Duncan of Bonnie was arrested...
Labor Day Parade road closures
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–For the Labor Day Parade on Monday, the AFL-CIO of Champaign County is closing a few streets. The following streets will be closed from 9 to around 11:30 a.m. : • Neil Street between University Avenue and Columbia Street• Main Street between Neil Street and Chestnut Street• Washington Street between Neil Street and […]
Comments / 2