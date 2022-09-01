Read full article on original website
D.C. Everest football rips Appleton West in VFA opener
WESTON – Jack Bobinski threw for four touchdowns and Blake Bangtson ran for two more to lead the D.C. Everest football team to a 44-22 win over Appleton West in its Valley Football Association opener Friday night at Stiehm Stadium. Bobinski connected on touchdown passes of 4, 17 and...
L-C volleyball takes third at Notre Dame
The Luxemburg-Casco volleyball team took home hardware for the second weekend in a row with a third place finish. The team won three matches before falling to Brookfield Central in the semifinals in three sets. They swept Kewaskum to take bronze. Head coach Jeff Frey said afterwards that he "loved the the way our team responded to adversity today and the resiliency that we showed. Each time on the floor we keep showing a lot of growth, which is awesome to see."
Steve Schmelzer Sportsmanship Awards Announced
The Door County Pickleball club is pleased to announce the winners of the. 2022 Steve Schmelzer Sportsmanship Award. The Steve Schmelzer Sportsmanship. Award is given to the person(s) that receives the most nominations from. their fellow players for consistently demonstrating the following traits. throughout the 2022 outdoor Pickleball season. Those...
Bonduel too much for Clippers on 103.3 The Clipper
Sturgeon Bay’s first Packerland conference game in a couple seasons did not go how they wanted it to, losing to the Bears of Bonduel 41-7. From the start Sturgeon Bay seemed to be outmatched by the Bonduel running game, as they gave up chunk yards play after play until Quarterback Noah Weier kept the ball himself on a designed run for him and he was untouched to the endzone. The Bears would pile on once again with a run to Louis Hrabik to make it a 14-0 ball game at the end of the first quarter.
Logging expo returns to Green Bay
The Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association is bringing back the annual Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo; it will be held Sept. 8-10 at the Resch Complex, 820 Armed Forces Drive, Green Bay. It’s the first time since 2010 that the event has been held. People are also...
Brown County’s newest campground has a successful summer
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County’s first new campground in more than 40 years proved to be a hit this summer. The campground at the Brown County Reforestation Camp and NEW Zoo in Suamico opened in early June. After its first 90 days open to the public, the popularity of the Brown County Reforestation Camp Campground is evident.
'Vessel for the future:' New freighter brings versatility, greater load capacity to Great Lakes
The first U.S.-flagged Great Lakes bulk carrier in almost 40 years can now be spotted sailing the Great Lakes after embarking on her maiden voyage over a month ago.
Incident in Green Bay causes power outages and road closure, pole damaged
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle incident on Green Bay’s west side has caused power outages and road closures. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the incident occurred near Ashland Avenue and Dousman Street. Officers say that a ‘power pole’ was damaged and officers are expecting...
Door County Pulse
Server of the Week: George Poh
Making people smile is his game. Stop down to Poh’s – Sturgeon Bay’s corner pub.
Family offering reward for heirloom lost in northern Wisconsin
BLACKWELL, Wis. (WFRV) – With the help of the Forest County Sheriff’s Office, a family is looking for information on a lost ring set that has been a family staple for 75+ years. The Forest County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a missing wedding ring...
Green Bay school board approves pay change for substitute teachers
GREEN BAY (WLUK) The Green Bay school board Thursday unanimously approved a pay change for substitute teachers: an increase from what it had been paying before 2021, but a decrease from what it paid during the pandemic. “I know it’s a difficult time to be asking for an increase, especially...
Community Spotlight: Baileys Harbor's Joe Miller
Sports bring people together, and if you know Joe Miller of Baileys Harbor, it also means putting food on people’s pantry shelves. Over the last several years, Miller’s love for collegiate sports has resulted in more than just bragging rights for winning pools for the college football bowl season and NCAA Basketball Tournament. Participants have been able to make voluntary donations to area food pantries, with the winners getting to choose where the money goes. The pool’s victors coordinate matching funds to make the win even sweeter, so the donation goes even further. Miller says because of everyone’s generosity, he has been able to help coordinate close to $43,000 in donations for food pantries across the country, including the Door County Food Pantry Coalition.
Green Bay Police report power outage, road closure due to crash
A power pole was damaged, police are on scene expecting power outages and road closures for approximately four hours.
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
16-year-old De Pere girl dies following crash in Calumet County
The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old girl from De Pere, authorities said. The passenger of the vehicle was a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay.
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Green Bay, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Green Bay, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Former WAOW Anchor to be Remembered Today
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Funeral services will be held this afternoon for Neena Pacholke, the former WAOW TV news anchor and reporter who died last weekend. Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 PM at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Weston, located near DC Everest Senior High, with a Celebration of Life to follow.
Details Released Regarding Fatal Door County Hit-and-Run
The Door County Sheriff’s Office has released some more details surrounding the fatal hit-and-run crash in Sevastopol last weekend. We have learned that 71-year-old Marilyn VanDenBogart, who was a longtime teacher at Gibraltar Elementary School, was getting the mail outside of her home on Gordon Road when she was hit by 43-year-old Joshua Gann of Sturgeon Bay.
Wrightstown police looking for tool thief
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Wrightstown police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspected thief. At 7 o’clock last Saturday night, August 27, a man stole a variety of cordless tools from construction trailers at Bay Area Granite and Materials, 145 Golf Course Dr. They included DeWalt, Makita and Milwaukee brand tools.
Man charged with stealing from Green Bay U-Haul unit, falsely says items were at his parents
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Algoma is facing six charges after allegedly stealing items from a storage unit in Green Bay and was found with multiple bolt cutters, a broken lock, wire snips and other items. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on...
