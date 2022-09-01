Sports bring people together, and if you know Joe Miller of Baileys Harbor, it also means putting food on people’s pantry shelves. Over the last several years, Miller’s love for collegiate sports has resulted in more than just bragging rights for winning pools for the college football bowl season and NCAA Basketball Tournament. Participants have been able to make voluntary donations to area food pantries, with the winners getting to choose where the money goes. The pool’s victors coordinate matching funds to make the win even sweeter, so the donation goes even further. Miller says because of everyone’s generosity, he has been able to help coordinate close to $43,000 in donations for food pantries across the country, including the Door County Food Pantry Coalition.

BAILEYS HARBOR, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO