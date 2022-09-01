ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

dotesports.com

The same 4 pro League teams have represented Europe at Worlds for 3 consecutive seasons

Yesterday, the final team from Europe’s LEC locked in its spot at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, as Fnatic clinched the league’s fourth berth at Worlds. This season marks the Fnatic’s sixth consecutive trip to the World Championship. And for the LEC as a whole, Fnatic’s clinching is noteworthy in that it confirmed that the same European teams would be headed to Worlds for the third consecutive season.
dotesports.com

EG take Liquid to final moments of heart-pounding game five, continue LCS Championship run and become NA’s final Worlds representatives

Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses stumbled in their upper bracket run of the LCS Championship, leading to a series between them with a continued playoffs run on the line. And, the series not only determined who moves on in this competition, but who would be the final representative of the LCS at this year’s League of Legends World Championship.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To U.S. Basketball, Brittney Griner News

Despite Brittney Griner being arrested and sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison, several Americans are reportedly set to play basketball in the country moving forward. According to a report by USA TODAY, more than 30 Americans are set to head overseas to play basketball in Russia, while Griner is presumably locked up.
dotesports.com

Fnatic become final LEC representative for Worlds 2022, marking the end of Misfits’ involvement in professional League

Fnatic and Misfits, the final teams in the LEC vying for a spot at the World Championship, finally met today in the lower bracket of the 2022 Summer Split layoffs—a loss marking the end of one team’s season. But for Misfits, a loss here wouldn’t just be the end of their season, but the end of their involvement in professional League of Legends.
dotesports.com

What is a hyper carry in League of Legends?

In League of Legends, the AD carry position is one of the most influential in the game, as players can easily take games over from there. The position has the word “carry” as part of its title, so you should expect AD carry players to take the game into their own hands every once in a while.
dotesports.com

What is Quicksilver Sash in League and how does it work?

Outside of champion abilities in League of Legends, items allow players to further disrupt their opponents and take control of games. Though most items passively grant players stats, some can be activated to provide additional effects for a short duration. These active effects often have long cooldowns akin to those...
dotesports.com

OG didn’t have ‘any preparation’ for ESL Challenger Melbourne, degster says

ESL Challenger Melbourne, a $100,000 CS:GO tournament won by paiN Gaming this past weekend, didn’t go the way OG’s fans planned. The international team headlined by the Russian AWPer Abdulkhalik “degster” Gasanov arrived in Australia after besting Complexity, Astralis, and FaZe Clan at BLAST Premier Fall Groups. The team, by far the top-ranked team in ESL Challenger Melbourne, seemed out of sorts in the Australian servers.
dotesports.com

Full 2022 Dota 2 battle pass schedule: All dates, content, and more

Dota 2 players are flocking back to the game now that Valve has released the 2022 battle pass in the lead-up to The International 11. And, while the type of content included within is somewhat familiar, the format of this battle pass is entirely different from those in the past—for better or worse.
dotesports.com

EG Impact becomes second top laner in LCS history to earn a Pentakill

Though the series between Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid to determine the final LCS representative that this year’s League of Legends World Championship is not yet over, one player on the Rift has added yet another accolade to his long list of accomplishments. Evil Geniuses veteran Impact has become...
dotesports.com

XSET gets first international victory after tense match against XERXIA

XSET secured their first international victory at VALORANT Champions 2022 after a very close and feisty match against SEA team XERXIA. The match was never a runaway on either of the two maps they played today. The two teams were well-matched, and every round posed a question mark. Fans were treated to tense and nail-biting viewing throughout the entire game as they exchanged rounds back and forth.
dotesports.com

How do Ranked Double Down tokens work in Dota 2?

Dota 2’s ranking system is home to many competitive players from around the world. It’s where aspiring players gather to quench their competitive thirst and prove their talents by winning more matches, increasing their MMR/rank in the process. Players will mostly receive 25-30 MMR when they win a...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
IOWA CITY, IA
dotesports.com

VersionX gets a roster shakeup ahead of NA Game Changers

VersionX, Version1’s female VALORANT team that competes in a variety of tournaments including North America VCT Game Changers, has made some roster changes ahead of the next tournament—and they won’t be the squad’s last moves. Naomi Sauvola and Rachel “rushhh” Lynn Hang have both left the...
Video Games

