dotesports.com
The same 4 pro League teams have represented Europe at Worlds for 3 consecutive seasons
Yesterday, the final team from Europe’s LEC locked in its spot at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, as Fnatic clinched the league’s fourth berth at Worlds. This season marks the Fnatic’s sixth consecutive trip to the World Championship. And for the LEC as a whole, Fnatic’s clinching is noteworthy in that it confirmed that the same European teams would be headed to Worlds for the third consecutive season.
dotesports.com
Vitality take Group A top spot with perfect run, Fnatic and NAVI follow them out of ESL Pro League Season 16 groups
The new-and-improved international Team Vitality squad has risen to the occasion, going 5-0 in Counter Strike’s ESL Pro League Season 16 Group A, with Fnatic and NAVI trailing behind to also make it through to the EPL playoffs. The final Group A maps have concluded, with wins from Vitality,...
dotesports.com
C9 advance to 2022 LCS Championship finals after knocking down a determined 100T
With the LCS Championship finals looming, both Cloud9 and 100 Thieves—the only two teams remaining in the upper bracket—sought a quick path there, rather than having to trudge through the lower bracket. In four games, C9 earned their spot in the finals today, now waiting to know what...
dotesports.com
EG take Liquid to final moments of heart-pounding game five, continue LCS Championship run and become NA’s final Worlds representatives
Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses stumbled in their upper bracket run of the LCS Championship, leading to a series between them with a continued playoffs run on the line. And, the series not only determined who moves on in this competition, but who would be the final representative of the LCS at this year’s League of Legends World Championship.
Sports World Reacts To U.S. Basketball, Brittney Griner News
Despite Brittney Griner being arrested and sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison, several Americans are reportedly set to play basketball in the country moving forward. According to a report by USA TODAY, more than 30 Americans are set to head overseas to play basketball in Russia, while Griner is presumably locked up.
NBA・
dotesports.com
Fnatic become final LEC representative for Worlds 2022, marking the end of Misfits’ involvement in professional League
Fnatic and Misfits, the final teams in the LEC vying for a spot at the World Championship, finally met today in the lower bracket of the 2022 Summer Split layoffs—a loss marking the end of one team’s season. But for Misfits, a loss here wouldn’t just be the end of their season, but the end of their involvement in professional League of Legends.
dotesports.com
What is a hyper carry in League of Legends?
In League of Legends, the AD carry position is one of the most influential in the game, as players can easily take games over from there. The position has the word “carry” as part of its title, so you should expect AD carry players to take the game into their own hands every once in a while.
dotesports.com
What is Quicksilver Sash in League and how does it work?
Outside of champion abilities in League of Legends, items allow players to further disrupt their opponents and take control of games. Though most items passively grant players stats, some can be activated to provide additional effects for a short duration. These active effects often have long cooldowns akin to those...
dotesports.com
OG didn’t have ‘any preparation’ for ESL Challenger Melbourne, degster says
ESL Challenger Melbourne, a $100,000 CS:GO tournament won by paiN Gaming this past weekend, didn’t go the way OG’s fans planned. The international team headlined by the Russian AWPer Abdulkhalik “degster” Gasanov arrived in Australia after besting Complexity, Astralis, and FaZe Clan at BLAST Premier Fall Groups. The team, by far the top-ranked team in ESL Challenger Melbourne, seemed out of sorts in the Australian servers.
dotesports.com
LCS Championship series between EG and TSM experiencing hour-long delays thanks to audio issues, subsequent pauses
Tonight’s LCS Championship quarterfinal series between Evil Geniuses and TSM has been marred by delays ever since it started. After players were forced to remake champion select following an issue ahead of the first game of the series, the rest of the match played host to a swath of delays and pauses.
dotesports.com
Full 2022 Dota 2 battle pass schedule: All dates, content, and more
Dota 2 players are flocking back to the game now that Valve has released the 2022 battle pass in the lead-up to The International 11. And, while the type of content included within is somewhat familiar, the format of this battle pass is entirely different from those in the past—for better or worse.
dotesports.com
G2 locks in a spot at the LEC Summer Split Grand Final after knocking down Rogue
The Kings match of the LEC Summer Split saw G2 Esports demolishing Rogue with a sweep 3-0. Thanks to unconventional drafts, great pick flexibility, and pitch-perfect synergy, G2 take down Rogue and move to their eleventh LEC Grand Finals, looking for a chance to win their tenth crown. The Samurais...
dotesports.com
EG Impact becomes second top laner in LCS history to earn a Pentakill
Though the series between Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid to determine the final LCS representative that this year’s League of Legends World Championship is not yet over, one player on the Rift has added yet another accolade to his long list of accomplishments. Evil Geniuses veteran Impact has become...
Vitality remain undefeated at ESL Pro League Season 16
Team Vitality rallied from a map down to defeat Natus Vincere on Saturday and remain unbeaten in Group A at
dotesports.com
XSET gets first international victory after tense match against XERXIA
XSET secured their first international victory at VALORANT Champions 2022 after a very close and feisty match against SEA team XERXIA. The match was never a runaway on either of the two maps they played today. The two teams were well-matched, and every round posed a question mark. Fans were treated to tense and nail-biting viewing throughout the entire game as they exchanged rounds back and forth.
dotesports.com
How do Ranked Double Down tokens work in Dota 2?
Dota 2’s ranking system is home to many competitive players from around the world. It’s where aspiring players gather to quench their competitive thirst and prove their talents by winning more matches, increasing their MMR/rank in the process. Players will mostly receive 25-30 MMR when they win a...
dotesports.com
After 2-hour delay, dozens of pauses, and 5 hard-fought games, EG finally eliminate TSM from Worlds 2022 contention in LCS Summer Split playoffs
Despite the best efforts of the esports gods, Evil Geniuses and TSM played five full games of League of Legends today. After a swath of delays and pauses, including one that lasted over two hours, EG defeated TSM 3-2, eliminating them from Worlds 2022 contention. During the second game of...
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
dotesports.com
VersionX gets a roster shakeup ahead of NA Game Changers
VersionX, Version1’s female VALORANT team that competes in a variety of tournaments including North America VCT Game Changers, has made some roster changes ahead of the next tournament—and they won’t be the squad’s last moves. Naomi Sauvola and Rachel “rushhh” Lynn Hang have both left the...
