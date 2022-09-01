ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas governor buses migrants to Chicago amid border security dispute

 4 days ago
WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The state of Texas bused a group of about 60 newly arrived migrants to Chicago on Wednesday, as Republican Governor Greg Abbott expands his effort to push responsibility for border crossers to his Democratic political opponents.

Texas has bused more than 7,000 migrants to Washington, D.C., and New York City since April, spending nearly $13 million on the initiative through Aug. 8, according to state data obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Abbott, who is seeking a third term in November midterm elections, says the buses are needed because Democratic President Joe Biden has failed to secure the border with Mexico. U.S. Border Patrol made a record 1.8 million migrant arrests at the southwest border from Oct. 1, 2021, to July 31, 2022.

Abbott on Wednesday night called out Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a Democrat, for her city's "sanctuary" law limiting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

"Mayor Lightfoot loves to tout the responsibility of her city to welcome all regardless of legal status," Abbott said in a statement. "I look forward to seeing this responsibility in action."

Following Abbott's announcement, Lightfoot spokesperson Ryan Johnson confirmed on Twitter that about five dozen migrants had been sent to Chicago from Texas.

"Chicago is a welcoming city and as such has collaborated across various departments and agencies to ensure we greeted them with dignity and respect," he said.

Since Abbott began the busing effort, the Democratic mayors of Washington and New York City have clamored for federal assistance. Newly arrived migrants in Washington have struggled to secure permanent housing and medical care, Reuters reported last week. read more

The White House has said that Abbott's efforts and a similar push by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, another Republican, are sowing chaos and using migrants as political pawns. But this past week, the Democrat-led city of El Paso, Texas also sent a bus carrying migrants to New York City and planned to send one to Chicago, according to news reports.

Reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington; Editing by Mica Rosenberg, Robert Birsel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 8101

No One
4d ago

to hell with all of you. we didn't cross the border, the border crossed us, and, some of you got the nerve to tell us to go back to our country? where'd your ancestors come from? like y'all tell us, don't like it? go back to where you came from. btw, I'm not going to respond to any of your asinine responses.

Reply(88)
44
Dale
4d ago

$1850 per person for a bus ride? should be able to get first class air fare for less than thattypical government

Reply(253)
213
Mira Psycocat
4d ago

his state has more money than most of the states cuz of all the billionaire oil people down there. they could build their own walls! Texas is nothing but a racist pathetic state anyway!

Reply(29)
32
