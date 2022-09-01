ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Rolling Stone

Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
Connecticut Public

A 2024 announcement from Trump would complicate ongoing investigations

A federal judge yesterday unsealed a more detailed list of items seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. This is the latest in a series of developments in state and federal investigations that involve Donald Trump - the same time he's been publicly suggesting he might run for president again in 2024. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas joins us. Ryan, thanks for being with us.
Connecticut Public

Morning news brief

President Biden made a rare prime-time speech Thursday night at the place where American democracy was born - in Philadelphia. He spoke on the way into Labor Day, which is the traditional start of election season. Some Republican candidates on the ballot this fall have denied the results of the last big election in 2020.
Connecticut Public

Meet the Chechen battalion joining Ukraine to fight Russia — and fellow Chechens

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — Mansur was 13 when Russian soldiers destroyed his village of Samashki during Chechnya's first war for independence against Russia. Wielding flamethrowers, the Russians burned Mansur's neighbors alive in their homes, threw grenades into basements and executed men. Four years later, a truce disintegrated, and Mansur was back at war. He says he was never the same after.
Connecticut Public

Seeing parallels, doctors apply lessons from Syria to their work in Ukraine

For some working to help victims of the war in Ukraine, there's an ominous similarity with the conflict in Syria. Doctors who have worked in both countries are seeing the same gruesome tactics and injuries brought about by Russian military action. NPR's Tim Mak spoke to humanitarian workers who have sought to reduce suffering in both countries. And here is where I need to let you know that this story includes graphic language regarding war injuries.
Connecticut Public

How Democratic messaging in Pennsylvania is resonating with voters there

In President Biden's speech Thursday, he pressed voters to go to the polls. Now, that's a typical message in an election year for an elected leader, but his reasoning was anything but typical. He said this year, it isn't just a matter of his party winning or losing seats in Congress but of people who don't actually believe in democracy taking control of the reins of government.
