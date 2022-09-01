Read full article on original website
Related
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally
“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
A 2024 announcement from Trump would complicate ongoing investigations
A federal judge yesterday unsealed a more detailed list of items seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. This is the latest in a series of developments in state and federal investigations that involve Donald Trump - the same time he's been publicly suggesting he might run for president again in 2024. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas joins us. Ryan, thanks for being with us.
CNBC
Trump pick for Michigan secretary of state race Kristina Karamo threatened to kill her family, court records claim
Kristina Karamo, the Republican Party nominee for Michigan secretary of state, several years ago threatened to kill herself and her two daughters in response to her husband's request for a divorce, her now ex-husband alleged in a court record. Karamo has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and has...
RELATED PEOPLE
Marjorie Taylor Greene Interrupted Mid-Sentence After Hosts Spot Mastriano
Greene, a Republican from Georgia, spoke at length to Right Side Broadcasting Network hosts prior to the start of the rally in Wilkes-Barre.
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
Trump accuses Democrats of 'breaking in' during first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday night gave his first rally since Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida, was raided by FBI agents last month searching for classified documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency. Trump, while stumping for Pennsylvania gubernatorial...
Morning news brief
President Biden made a rare prime-time speech Thursday night at the place where American democracy was born - in Philadelphia. He spoke on the way into Labor Day, which is the traditional start of election season. Some Republican candidates on the ballot this fall have denied the results of the last big election in 2020.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The GOP reacts to President Biden's speech condemning "MAGA republican" extremism
Last night during a rare primetime speech, President Biden delivered a warning and took direct aim at the former president. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic. CHANG: Biden went on to say...
Meet the Chechen battalion joining Ukraine to fight Russia — and fellow Chechens
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — Mansur was 13 when Russian soldiers destroyed his village of Samashki during Chechnya's first war for independence against Russia. Wielding flamethrowers, the Russians burned Mansur's neighbors alive in their homes, threw grenades into basements and executed men. Four years later, a truce disintegrated, and Mansur was back at war. He says he was never the same after.
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top-secret documents from the White House.
The current Supreme Court could be the most pro-business yet
How business friendly is the current Supreme Court? According to a new study - very. And the reasons why go beyond just who is sitting on the court. Adrian Ma and Wailin Wong from our daily economics podcast The Indicator explain. WAILIN WONG, BYLINE: Mitu Gulati is a law professor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The latest from Ukraine: U.N. nuclear inspectors visit Russian-occupied region
Most of the U.N. nuclear inspectors sent this week to assess a Russian-occupied power plant in Ukraine have left, but a few remain behind. They will continue to monitor the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. NPR's Elissa Nadworny joins us now from Dnieper, Ukraine. Elissa, thanks so much for being with us.
Seeing parallels, doctors apply lessons from Syria to their work in Ukraine
For some working to help victims of the war in Ukraine, there's an ominous similarity with the conflict in Syria. Doctors who have worked in both countries are seeing the same gruesome tactics and injuries brought about by Russian military action. NPR's Tim Mak spoke to humanitarian workers who have sought to reduce suffering in both countries. And here is where I need to let you know that this story includes graphic language regarding war injuries.
How Democratic messaging in Pennsylvania is resonating with voters there
In President Biden's speech Thursday, he pressed voters to go to the polls. Now, that's a typical message in an election year for an elected leader, but his reasoning was anything but typical. He said this year, it isn't just a matter of his party winning or losing seats in Congress but of people who don't actually believe in democracy taking control of the reins of government.
Empty folders with classified banners are among the items seized from Mar-a-Lago
A federal judge has unsealed a list of items the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home during a court-authorized search last month. There are few new details in this latest development. The list includes U.S. government documents with secret classification marking; documents and photographs without a classification...
Opinion: It should not be a crime to criticize in Putin's Russia
Ravil Maganov died this week. He was 67, and chairman of Lukoil, the Russian oil company. Lukoil released a statement that he "passed away following a severe illness." Tass, the state-owned Russian news agency, says Mr. Maganov fell out of a 6th floor hospital window. They called it a suicide.
Week in politics: Biden's Philadelphia speech; Why Sarah Palin lost
President Biden spoke to the country outside of Philadelphia's Independence Hall this week and bluntly identified those who he said, quote, "represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic," Donald Trump and his Make America Great Again movement. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: MAGA Republicans...
Ukraine's southern offensive relies on heavy weapons. Soldiers say there aren't enough
MYKOLAIV REGION, Ukraine — Rockets roar out of a farm field here near the front lines of the war against Russia. They leave long, white contrails against Ukraine's famously big, blue sky as they head toward Russian military targets. These are U.S.-provided High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as HIMARS.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0