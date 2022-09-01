ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

96.1 The Breeze

Winter Prediction Is Looking Pretty Brutal For New York State

If you were hoping for a mild winter this year in New York State, the chances for that are not looking good. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023. The Almanac says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other will experience bone-chilling cold.
ENVIRONMENT
96.1 The Breeze

Is This The Luckiest City In New York State?

Sometimes in life, you need a little bit of luck and it seems that this town in New York might be the luckiest place to be when it comes to the Take 5 Lottery. It is not often that you get one town to get back to back Take 5 Lottery big winners but that is exactly what happened in this New York town.
AMHERST, NY
State
New York State
96.1 The Breeze

The Most Polluted Lake In U.S. Is Located In New York State

New York State is home to the #1 most polluted lake in America. Actually, we have two lakes among the top 5 most polluted in the United States. We're also the only state with two (in my opinion, three) lakes on the list. AZ Animals put out the list of the top 10 for 2022. The reason I believe we actually have three lakes on the list is that Lake Erie is listed for Michigan, but we also share the lake. I'm no scientist, but any pollution from Michigan most likely makes its way to other areas of the lake, including our side.
POLITICS
#Western New York#Cuddlist#Lanc
96.1 The Breeze

10 Labor Day Weekend Events In Western New York

There is always something going on in Western New York, and on Labor Day weekend, there are a ton of events happening in the area!. Everyone is going to be out and about this weekend, making the most of the unofficial “last weekend of the summer,” and if you have no idea where to go this weekend, we’re here to help!
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Best Places To Pick Apples In Western New York

When our kids were little, one of our favorite things to do with them in the fall was to go apple picking. Where do YOU go for it?. There's just something about the smell of an orchard that will get you ready for fall. When you pick the perfect sunny, yet cool day and you load up that wagon with a couple of bags worth of apples that makes it all feel right. It's quality time spent with your family gathering food that you know will make them feel good and is good for them.
LIFESTYLE
96.1 The Breeze

Will Bed Bath & Beyond Be Closing In New York State?

A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location nearest to you. To some New Yorkers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed in...
BUFFALO, NY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
96.1 The Breeze

These Are The 9 Biggest Employers In New York State

If you're looking for a job in New York State, you may want to consider working for a large, more established company than a mom-and-pop shop. One thing we saw during the pandemic is that many small businesses, unfortunately, couldn't weather the storm. Honestly, quite a few large companies did too.
EDUCATION
WETM 18 News

BU wins $64 million competition

Senator Chuck Schumer announced today that he has helped secure $63.7 million for Binghamton via a highly competitive regional challenge to make the Southern Tier America's next major battery research and manufacturing hub.
BINGHAMTON, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Most Misspelled Word In New York Is…..

It is not often that you can get most people to agree on one thing, but based on the number of times people searched how to correctly spell this word, we think that most New Yorkers would agree this word is the one word that is most often misspelled in New York.
POLITICS
newyorkupstate.com

New York State Fair interim director tests positive for Covid

Geddes, N.Y. — The state’s fair’s interim director announced Saturday he has tested positive for Covid-19. Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey said he started feeling congested Saturday morning and took a Covid test, which came back positive. “Because I am fully vaccinated and boosted, my symptoms are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

