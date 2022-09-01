ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New COVID-19 boosters to be available for those 12 and up

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved new booster shots for the vast majority of Americans - the first boosters to target the variants that are actually infecting people now. NPR's health correspondent Rob Stein joins us. Rob, thanks for being with us. ROB STEIN, BYLINE: Good morning,...
U.S. employers added 315,000 jobs in August

Working people got some good news heading into the Labor Day weekend. Workers are still in high demand. We learned today that U.S. employers added 315,000 jobs last month, and that means employment is now back to pre-pandemic levels, with more than 3.5 million jobs added so far this year. Wages are also climbing, though not fast enough to keep up with inflation. Still, President Biden says the economy is moving in the right direction.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

