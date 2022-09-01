Read full article on original website
New COVID-19 boosters to be available for those 12 and up
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved new booster shots for the vast majority of Americans - the first boosters to target the variants that are actually infecting people now. NPR's health correspondent Rob Stein joins us. Rob, thanks for being with us. ROB STEIN, BYLINE: Good morning,...
There's no bad time to get a new COVID booster if you're eligible, CDC director says
Americans will now have access to updated COVID booster shots after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on reformulated versions of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines Thursday night. Some doses could be available as soon as Friday, with a wider rollout planned for next week. Health...
Urgent warning as grocery item recalled in 15 states after salmonella found in packs for sale
AN urgent warning has been issued as 15 states have recalled certain types of mushrooms over salmonella fears. The recall was announced by the company, Tai Phat Wholesalers, on Monday, following routine testing done by the Maryland Department of Health. The FDA followed up with its announcement on Tuesday, urging...
U.S. employers added 315,000 jobs in August
Working people got some good news heading into the Labor Day weekend. Workers are still in high demand. We learned today that U.S. employers added 315,000 jobs last month, and that means employment is now back to pre-pandemic levels, with more than 3.5 million jobs added so far this year. Wages are also climbing, though not fast enough to keep up with inflation. Still, President Biden says the economy is moving in the right direction.
An expert says water scarcity is an emergency
Do you take water for granted? Well consider for a moment that according to the U.S. Drought Monitor Report, the entire state of Connecticut is in a drought as of this writing. According to drought.gov, about half of America is in a drought. The Centers for Disease Control says 2...
EPA fines Connecticut chemicals company $179,000 for safety issues
A Brookfield-based chemicals company will pay $179,000 in a settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency after it was cited for unsafe chemical storage practices and potential violation of the Clean Air Act. Greenfield Global, Inc. is a privately-owned company that provides chemical repackaging, formulation and storage services at its...
Yale-Led Study Seeks To Transform Heart Disease Diagnoses In Women
Karen Lombardi, a school instructional coach, had just taken an unruly child out of a classroom when she felt severe chest pains. She drove to Yale New Haven Hospital, sweating profusely and hyperventilating, and was diagnosed with a heart attack. Five weeks later, she was back in the hospital with more chest pains.
