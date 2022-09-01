Read full article on original website
Morning news brief
President Biden made a rare prime-time speech Thursday night at the place where American democracy was born - in Philadelphia. He spoke on the way into Labor Day, which is the traditional start of election season. Some Republican candidates on the ballot this fall have denied the results of the last big election in 2020.
Last week, a rookie player for the Washington, D.C., football team was shot on the street in early evening by a couple of teenagers who were apparently trying to steal his car. It was just the latest story that has people around the country on edge. (SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE) UNIDENTIFIED...
A federal judge has unsealed a list of items the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home during a court-authorized search last month. There are few new details in this latest development. The list includes U.S. government documents with secret classification marking; documents and photographs without a classification...
A federal judge yesterday unsealed a more detailed list of items seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. This is the latest in a series of developments in state and federal investigations that involve Donald Trump - the same time he's been publicly suggesting he might run for president again in 2024. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas joins us. Ryan, thanks for being with us.
