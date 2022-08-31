The third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs opened the 2022 season with a 49-3 victory over the 11th-ranked Oregon Ducks in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game in front of a record 76,490 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and an ABC nationally televised audience on Saturday evening. With the win, Georgia improves to 99-27-3 in season...

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO