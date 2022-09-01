ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

“This is not the first time she’s arrested in Russia” Gilbert Arena makes a sensational claim on Brittney Griner’s imprisonment saga

By FS Desk
firstsportz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 29

Debra Williams
3d ago

they are just trying their best to spin the situation. she got caught with several hashish oil cartridges not 1 vape pen. had nothing to do w race, gender or sexual orientation. she committed a CRIME that's it.

yyooooi
3d ago

oh and the truth starts too come out. By the way the pay gap is so big cause the WNBA doesn't even sell out a playoff game let alone a any game. The views are staggeringly low and endorsements are really there like that so how the hell do you expect to get paid like the NBA does? the NBA basically sells out every single game and most of the arenas and guaranteed a sellout every single playoff game for every single team that's in the playoffs the endorsements are 10 times more the views are off the charts. so to sit there and say the WNBA wants to get paid like the NBA is absolutely stupid and ridiculous it will never happen nor should it ever happen

bob ryan
3d ago

What's being a "decorated" basketball player got to do with her case? She got pinched, that's all there is to it, just do the 9 years

