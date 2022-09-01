ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

“Just F***ING lied” Joe Rogan brands Joe Biden’s former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki a ‘PROPANGANDIST’

By Abhijit Singh
firstsportz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kayleigh Mcenany
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Peter Doocy
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Aaron Rodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy