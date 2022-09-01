“No point stealing him from Nike” Adidas blatantly refused to acquire Michael Jordan who earns $150 Million every year from arch rival

Read full article on original website
Related
J.R. Smith says he's been blackballed by NBA
36-year-old J.R. Smith, a veteran of 16 NBA seasons, hasn't played in the league since being a part of the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers championship squad. If you ask Smith, he believes there's an undeniable reason he hasn't played in the NBA over the past two seasons. In an interview...
Steph Curry Reveals Which Team He Would Join if He Leaves Warriors
Steph Curry wants to retire with the Golden State Warriors, but he would join this team if that didn't happen
Huge News Announced About Jayson Tatum
On Friday, Sole Retriever reported that Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum will get a signature Air Jordan shoe.
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Tiger Woods, Simone Biles and LeBron James react as Serena Williams bids farewell to tennis
Tiger Woods called Serena Williams “literally the greatest” after she bowed out of professional tennis with a third-round defeat at the US Open.The 23-time grand slam singles champion produced a memorable second-set fightback in a raucous atmosphere inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, but succumbed 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 to Ajla Tomljanovic.Williams’ appearance at Flushing Meadows was set to be her career swansong and her defeat led to an outpouring of support and affection from across the sporting world..@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you...
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Ayesha Curry Stuns In Insanely Sexy Plunging Dress For Wedding With Steph: Photos
Ayesha Curry looked absolutely incredible while dressed to the nines to attend a wedding with her husband, Steph Curry, this week. The gorgeous cookbook author totally stole the show, wearing a strapless, black leather gown with low-cut neckline. Meanwhile, Steph looked totally dapper in his black tuxedo as the two posed for a series of photos together.
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Models Sleek Bodycon Maxi Dress & Chainlink Sandals for 36th Birthday
Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels. The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 6x NBA All-Star Free Agent That Nobody Is Talking About
On September 3, Blake Griffin still remains a free agent. The six-time NBA All-Star has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons.
Kyrie Irving makes surprising revelation about himself
Short of jumping the Grand Canyon Evel Knievel-style to test out Newton’s laws of physics, Kyrie Irving can’t really do too much more to shock us these days. But his latest comments about himself this week were at least a little bit surprising. The Brooklyn Nets guard Irving...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O’Neal Says He Had Beef With Alonzo Mourning Until They Teamed Up In Miami: “I Had To Sit Down And Apologize.”
Shaquille O'Neal made several enemies during his NBA career for a variety of reasons. His beef with Kobe Bryant was really (in)famous, but that wasn't the only one Shaq had during his tenure. He left the Orlando Magic on bad terms, with his ego getting in the way of his relationship with Penny Hardaway.
Lakers News: The Latest On A Possible Carmelo Anthony Return
Might another 2003 draftee return to L.A. for his 20th NBA season?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'I Apologize!' Stephen A. Smith to Rockets Ex John Wall on Mental Health
After opening up about his mental issues, ESPN personality apologized to former Houston Rockets point guard John Wall.
Winnie Harlow Models in Sleek Workout Set for Puma’s New ‘Forever Luxe’ Collection
Model Winnie Harlow is the new face of Puma’s “Forever Luxe” collection. She took to Instagram to sport the collection wearing a desert tan activewear set, featuring training leggings and a sports bra. To complete the look, the model slipped into a pair of white sneakers. Harlow accessorized the sportswear with a full set of gold jewelry with a necklace, bracelets, rings, and a pair of diamond studs. The model kept her dark brown hair in a sleek bun styled by Davontae Washington. The celebrity hairstylist has worked on Megan The Stallion and Naomi Campbell. Her makeup was kept simple with golden tones...
Yardbarker
Watch: LeBron James Congratulates Serena Williams On ‘Unbelievable Career’
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James has always had many friends outside of basketball. Among them: Serena Williams, who played the last match of her illustrious tennis career on Friday night. Williams announced she would retire after the 2022 U.S. Open, leaving tennis 27 years after she turned pro at...
Stereogum
Shygirl – “Nike”
Later this month, the UK club-rap futurist Shygirl, a 2020-vintage Stereogum Artist To Watch, will release her long-awaited full-length debut Nymph. Shygirl has already shared the early singles “Firefly,” “Come For Me,” and “Coochie (a bedtime story).” Today, she’s shared one last single before the album arrives.
Comments / 0