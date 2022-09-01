Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
kitco.com
Russia to allow crypto for cross-border payments while China expands smart contracts on its e-CNY
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The central bank has been seriously rethinking its approach to regulating the crypto industry, and this latest development...
dailyhodl.com
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Says Top Exchange Is Not ‘Chinese Company’ Amid Accusations
Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, is addressing what he says are attacks on the crypto exchange’s reputation. In a new blog post, the Chinese-Canadian billionaire says that Binance has been subject to multiple attempts to vaguely associate it with China and the Chinese government. “Anyone with even a rudimentary...
bitcoinist.com
The Sandbox, NEAR Protocol And HUH Exchange: Essential Cryptocurrencies For Long-Term Investment
If you’ve got funds you want to lock up on long-term, cryptocurrency investment is usually one of the best options, especially during a bear market rally. The rationale behind this is simple — prices drop during the bear market run, prompting you to buy at a low cost without hopes of immediate returns. In the long run, the market condition gets favorable, and asset prices increase, promoting you to sell the whole or part of it.
coingeek.com
Basel banking proposals on ‘crypto’ assets spell bad news for BTC bag holders—part 2
This is a three-part editorial series. Check out Part 1 here and Part 3 here. In the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis, the rules and regulations that were drafted in response by the Basel Committee for Banking Supervision (BCBS) and subsequently mandated for banks around the world were implemented in an effort to protect both the financial system—as well as the public at large—from enduring the worst economic conditions since the Great Depression. The systemic threat that the sub-prime loan crisis represented to the American—and subsequently—the global economy, together with the uninhibited risk-taking of many (some now former) major banks and institutions, was swiftly regulated away—although, not before it was far too late. With the ‘crypto’ asset economy, Basel is attempting to stamp out any prospect of something similar occurring before it even gets off the ground.
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
dailyhodl.com
Nearly Half of US Crypto Holders Say Their Investments Have Performed Worse Than Expected: New Study
Close to half of US adults who have ever dabbled in crypto assets say they are disappointed in their investments following the market downturn, according to a Pew Research Center study. The new study finds that 46% of US adults who have used, traded or invested in crypto assets feel...
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto noobs: What to tell newcomer friends about digital currency
Interest in crypto has been growing since the 2017 bull market and has increased even further since 2021, which saw the nonfungible token (NFT) boom and Bitcoin (BTC) hitting its highest price so far. So, what can a crypto investor tell family and friends who are interested in cryptocurrency? Here...
CoinTelegraph
Brazilian SEC seeks to change its role in cryptocurrency regulation
The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly pursuing changes in the country's legal framework with regard to its regulation of cryptocurrencies. According to local media, one major concern is that the bill in question does not appear to consider tokens as digital assets or securities — and they therefore wouldn't fall under SEC regulation. The updated position of the nation's SEC follows the appointment of a new board and the increased relevance of the crypto sector in the country's financial services.
CoinDesk
Derivative Volumes of Ether Surpass Bitcoin Ahead of Merge; Here's Why
Volumes of derivatives tracking ether (ETH) have grown by nearly 10% in the past month and now lead those of bitcoin (BTC), according to a report from Kaiko, citing data sourced from multiple crypto exchanges. Out of the total addressable market of ether and bitcoin futures, ether now commands 57%...
CoinTelegraph
ETH Merge: CoinGecko co-founder shares strategy for forked tokens
Many believe that after Ethereum transitions to proof-of-stake (PoS), a faction of Ether (ETH) miners will be creating a proof-of-work (PoW) fork of the network so that they can still keep mining. An executive believes that there are ways for ETH holders to take advantage of this upcoming event. In...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $102,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Heading
A crypto whale just transferred 64,000 Ethereum (ETH) worth over a hundred million dollars to an unknown wallet. According to blockchain tracking platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed crypto holder transferred $102,134,766 worth of ETH to an unknown address that still holds the transferred assets at time of writing. Ethereum network...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says Ethereum, Polkadot and Four Additional Crypto Assets Are Top Altcoin Picks for Accumulation
A popular analyst says he has his radar locked on a number of altcoins that are high on his list for accumulation including Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT). Crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe tells his 624,700 Twitter followers that he believes the crypto markets are giving long-term bulls the opportunity to accumulate digital assets at deeply discounted prices.
CoinTelegraph
Repurposing Bitcoin mining heat can solve global energy crisis: Arcane
The flexibility behind running Bitcoin (BTC) mining operations can be vital to solving the real-world problems that stand in the way of the energy industry, suggests Arcane research. One of the biggest concerns authorities raise when it comes to Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption is its energy requirements. While innovations in chipset...
CoinTelegraph
Are Bitcoin transactions anonymous and traceable?
Through blockchain explorers, one can easily track Bitcoin transactions, but it is becoming increasingly difficult to conduct Bitcoin transactions anonymously. It is certainly possible to trace a Bitcoin (BTC) transaction. Bitcoin explorers allow you to map activity on the Bitcoin blockchain. Thanks to this transparency, transactions are traceable and you can think of the blockchain as a kind of open database full of Bitcoin transactions.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Says Crypto Price Crashes Like Terra’s (LUNA) Are Good for Crypto – Here’s Why
The creator of Ethereum (ETH), Vitalik Buterin, is suggesting that a decline in the prices of crypto assets has benefits. Buterin says in an interview with former Bloomberg Opinion columnist Noah Smith that the fall in prices is “good” at exposing weaknesses. “I do think that price drops...
dailyhodl.com
Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins Jump After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support
Leading US crypto exchange Coinbase is officially rolling out trading services for two digital assets that were recently added to its listing roadmap. In a new announcement, Coinbase says that Aurora (AURORA) will be available accompanied by the “Experimental” label, which the exchange applies to “assets that are either new to our platform or have relatively low trading volume compared to our broader crypto marketplace.”
CoinTelegraph
BTC price sees new $20K showdown — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts the second week of September still trying to cement $20,000 as support as bears clinch control. The largest cryptocurrency emerges from a sideways weekend with a weekly close almost exactly at the $20,000 mark — but that significant psychological level is already struggling. Expectations already favored...
bitcoinist.com
Proprivex To Become A Game Changer in Blockchain Technology, Like Avalanche and FTX Token
Accessibility, proper management, and guaranteed safety are the most important things when managing assets, making constant innovation a must in the banking industry. Even with the traditional banking system, there is an evident evolution in managing customers’ assets and ensuring their accessibility. From the development of credit cards, online...
